 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Bloomberg)   Good news: New, more accurate COVID test available. Better news: No more uncomfortable nasal swabs. Best news: Everyone gets anal   (bloomberg.com) divider line
41
    More: Repeat, Opera, support team, inquiries, Terms of Service, reference ID, information, message, browser  
•       •       •

811 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jan 2021 at 12:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's going to make drive-through testing awkward.
 
orezona [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You say that like it's a bad thing, subby.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Therion: That's going to make drive-through testing awkward.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I couldn't even figure out what terms to search to find the shimmying Jamaican(?) guy, so this will have to do.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You thought being a tester was bad before...
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ya!!! Butt stuff!!
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
rectum? damn near...
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, which one goes in your ass?
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Ain't nobody gonna take the sinus route with me.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why bother using a swab instead of just collecting a poop sample?
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ain't no man gonna take that route with me

Hot Shots! Multi-opti-pupil-optomy
Youtube h_IEk12RyZ8
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least it won't hurt.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Need to shake tiny fist at mofa, I think, probably
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What what?
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: Therion: That's going to make drive-through testing awkward.


Fark user imageView Full Size


user name completely on target.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Some residents in China's northern regions...have been subjected to the swabs with little warning.

Rude!
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
While there's no nationwide policy on use of the technique, some residents in China's northern regions -- where more than 1,700 cases have emerged -- have been subjected to the swabs with little warning.


Surprise swabbing
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Just the (Que) tip"
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: Wait, which one goes in your ass?


"Wait, we're not done yet...time for the COVID test."
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
im3.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
UQTIA?
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Moon River ::: Fletch ::: 1985
Youtube CfZiAiYNcI8
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Need to shake tiny fist at mofa, I think, probably


Absitively!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They could hire these guys
Kids in the hall - Aliens probing
Youtube 6tZar4wRP40
 
HeathenHealer [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
How many times a day am I allowed to be tested and will the Bill Gates microchip track my testing habits?
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sign me up

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If the COVID testers want to stick things in my butt, they're going to have to get in line just like everyone else!
 
wage0048
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Ain't no man gonna take that route with me

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/h_IEk12R​yZ8]


Came for this.

/Alpha Velveeta Knuckle Underwear
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
im4.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
More than 1,000 schoolchildren and teachers in Beijing were given anal

Giggity?
 
Odd Bird [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
USIA? Yikes.
 
Odd Bird [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: More than 1,000 schoolchildren and teachers in Beijing were given anal

Giggity?


media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Forgot about this one...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I remember getting my first prostate exam. My doctor was a woman and kind of hot. I had a "Dear Penthouse" letter drafted and ready to go. I left disappointed. It was way less sexy than I've seen on the internet.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.