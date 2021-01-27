 Skip to content
(Reuters)   So it turns out the head Proud Boy is really a rat king   (reuters.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Police, Enrique Tarrio, Law enforcement agency, Tarrio's own lawyer, federal court, leader of the Proud Boys extremist group, former prosecutor  
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a statement to Reuters, the former federal prosecutor in Tarrio's case, Vanessa Singh Johannes, confirmed that "he cooperated with local and federal law enforcement, to aid in the prosecution of those running other, separate criminal enterprises, ranging from running marijuana grow houses in Miami to operating pharmaceutical fraud schemes."


media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Queen - Great King Rat (Official Lyric Video)
Youtube VHC85XWII7E
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That makes a LOT of sense, considering ...
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tarrio, 36, is a high-profile figure who organizes and leads the right-wing Proud Boys in their confrontations with those they believe to be Antifa, short for "anti-fascism," an amorphous and often violent leftist movement.

Oh go f*ck yourselves, Reuters.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I assumed they would be more into gerbils.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tarrio, in an interview with Reuters Tuesday, denied working undercover or cooperating in cases against others. "I don't know any of this," he said, when asked about the transcript. "I don't recall any of this."

You'd think he would word that a bit differently. Also Reuters that's not a denial, it's 'well...there could be a chance here".
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So there are seven guys with their tails joined in charge?
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: Tarrio, in an interview with Reuters Tuesday, denied working undercover or cooperating in cases against others. "I don't know any of this," he said, when asked about the transcript. "I don't recall any of this."

You'd think he would word that a bit differently. Also Reuters that's not a denial, it's 'well...there could be a chance here".


"I don't recall snitching for nine years" is a hell of an alibi
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That arrest on the 4th seems rather convenient now
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: Tarrio, in an interview with Reuters Tuesday, denied working undercover or cooperating in cases against others. "I don't know any of this," he said, when asked about the transcript. "I don't recall any of this."

You'd think he would word that a bit differently. Also Reuters that's not a denial, it's 'well...there could be a chance here".


Cool now every person he testified against can appeal based on his faulty memory, right?
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: So there are seven guys with their tails joined in charge?


Careful - You'll get Lindsey Graham all excited!
 
QuesoDelicioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ooh, he's gonna be really popular in jail!
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish someone would study whether the use of informants by LEO to infiltrate extremists groups actually increases or decreases violent acts.

I can see someone pushing a vulnerable person to committ a crime so they can have something to share with LEO, the same as they push someone to committ a crime for personal financial gain


Also don't trust LEO if they want you to become a confidential informant

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Murder_​o​f_Rachel_Hoffman
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess we will get confirmation when he walks away with a ticket for jaywalking.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The same guy who was at the WH on a "public tour" before the uprising?

I do believe that I'm running low on popcorn.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I expect the Proud Boys will take the news with grace and decorum and not engage in violent retaliation.

More globally, though, between this guy and the news that Parler actively ratted out their users even before their data breach, I'm okay with alt-right/qanon people constantly infighting about who is and who isn't an undercover rat/Deep State operative.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess the next time a bunch of them surround him to start with the weird homoerotic cereal name punching thing, they're probably going to be actually start punching him.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: I guess the next time a bunch of them surround him to start with the weird homoerotic cereal name punching thing, they're probably going to be actually start punching him.


I keep being reminded of how poorly written this reality is, and just kinda sighing loudly.
I mean, OK, yeah now I remember that this is a thing. Just taking this all really seriously over here.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One way the Feds go after an organization like the Proud Boys is to claim the top people are informants.  It shuts down their lines of organization very quickly, since they are not a truly compartmentalized organization, so they cannot trust anyone else with secrets any more.

But then again, they're all rats deep down, it's why they're vermin to begin with.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Is this when the Feds put him in witness protection in Belize?
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Tracianne: [Fark user image image 620x324]

That arrest on the 4th seems rather convenient now


A farker called this. I'll try to find it in a bit.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm surprised he could be part of that organization at all since he's not a "pure" bloodline. Or does latin = white now?
 
nullandvoid744
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

HawgWild: Tarrio, 36, is a high-profile figure who organizes and leads the right-wing Proud Boys in their confrontations with those they believe to be Antifa, short for "anti-fascism," an amorphous and often violent leftist movement.

Oh go f*ck yourselves, Reuters.


They use the invalidating "they believe" there. The implicit intention is to convey that they're really just beating up people who they hate, and calling them Antifa.
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

spongeboob: So there are seven guys with their tails joined in charge?


Seven Florida men, their filthy rat-tails tangled and fused together, their tiny minds joined into something approaching malevolent intelligence
 
BradysBalls
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
theplaylist.netView Full Size
 
bthom37
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Hills-Sachs_Legion: spongeboob: So there are seven guys with their tails joined in charge?

Seven Florida men, their filthy rat-tails tangled and fused together, their tiny minds joined into something approaching malevolent intelligence


Incorrect.  Everyone knows the more Florida Men there are, the dumber they get.

Something about sharing the one brain cell, I believe.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Is this when the Feds put him in witness protection in Belize?


Or convict him and put him in genpop.
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: I expect the Proud Boys will take the news with grace and decorum and not engage in violent retaliation.

More globally, though, between this guy and the news that Parler actively ratted out their users even before their data breach, I'm okay with alt-right/qanon people constantly infighting about who is and who isn't an undercover rat/Deep State operative.


Wait...aren't the cops their friends?  I mean, they did help them beat up people in BLM protests after all...

/And of course looked the other way when Rittenhouse murdered two people in cold blood...
 
stuffy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Well. he's dead.
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Now that's a dilemma, stay in prison or be released to see all your buddies.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Is this when the Feds put him in witness protection in Belize?


Not worth it.  He's been useful, sure.  But he's not *important*.  He'll be lucky to have a lazily crafted identity and a bus ticket to the next town over.
 
cleek
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
is there no honor among terrorist hooligans?
 
AeAe
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm ok with this. He's going to tell the cops everything he knows about the Proud Boys. Those guys are farked.
 
nullandvoid744
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I love this denial. FTFA:


Tarrio's own lawyer described his undercover work and said he had helped authorities prosecute more than a dozen people in various cases involving drugs, gambling and human smuggling.

Tarrio, in an interview with Reuters Tuesday, denied working undercover or cooperating in cases against others. "I don't know any of this," he said, when asked about the transcript. "I don't recall any of this."

Reuters: Mr. Tarrio, we note that you acted as a government informant to help put more than twelve people behind bars. Is that true?

Tarrio: I don't know.

Reuters: Well, that's what your own lawyer said in this transcript of a courtroom proceeding from a few years ago. Were you a government informant?

Tarrio: Uh. I don't recall.

Real convincing, Tarrio. I totally believe you have "no memory" of that.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Henry Tarrio was always just a mascot for the Proud Boys. Their brown puppet slapped in the front of the group so that they could deny being white nationalists. They have a fair number of brown members, but they're all the self-loathing, "if I side with the Nazis they won't gas me, too" types of cowards.

The Proud Boys are fascist fanboys. People of color are only acceptable to them if they indicate they hate other people of color. Gays are only acceptable to them if they are vocal about hating other gay people. They're fond of sellouts and traitors because they're just smart enough to be able to spot a useful idiot when they see one.

But make no mistake: They're farking Nazis.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: But then again, they're all rats deep down, it's why they're vermin to begin with.


It's also an effective way to shut down competitors.  To this day, I'm convinced Trump was a CI for the feds in NY and NJ, given that he was involved in so many real estate and construction deals.
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"I don't know any of this," he said, when asked about the transcript. "I don't recall any of this."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Duck of Death
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Look at how quickly and easily they fold when they can't hide behind their gun.  Good.  Throw the book at this snowflake and all the other snowflakes he takes down with him.

/ says the person hiding behind a keyboard and calling himself The Duck of Death...
 
thehobbes
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: Tracianne: [Fark user image image 620x324]

That arrest on the 4th seems rather convenient now

A farker called this. I'll try to find it in a bit.


Yeah, I brought up the fact he brought the weapons in for the explicit purpose of being arrested. 2 mags only for his rifle. Someone responded that he was probably turning rat.

It got him out of the way with a reason to duck the protests and avoid the leadership fight that was brewing.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I haven't seen the movie, but the brilliance of the book is that it shows how a would-be king was really the worst person of them all.  He plays all sides against the others, and ends up hated by everyone.
 
dothemath
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This guy looks a little, uh, brownto be the head of a gang of racist pinheads. He's the white power Rachel Dolezal.
 
guestguy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
Samsonite Swan [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size

We all know now how many nazis are LEOs and vice versa.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: ChrisDe: Is this when the Feds put him in witness protection in Belize?

Or convict him and put him in genpop.


"Hey, so we let it out there that you were previously a huge rat. Now, you can either tell us everything you know, or we can just let you go back in your old 'hood, your choice!" -cops, probably

/why yes, I have seen lots of Law & Order, why do you ask?
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Had to have some funds being handed off to him.  Follow the money.
 
bthom37
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

AeAe: I'm ok with this. He's going to tell the cops everything he knows about the Proud Boys. Those guys are farked.


Pretty sure the cops could just ask themselves and find out all the info on the Proud Boys.
 
mrparks
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If they don't kill him I will take them even less seriously then I do now.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

bronskrat: I'm surprised he could be part of that organization at all since he's not a "pure" bloodline. Or does latin = white now?


Token?
 
