 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Gizmodo)   "A Man Ate a Toothpick and It Was Stuck in His Butt for Months". Ultra-rare derriere trifecta in play   (gizmodo.com) divider line
30
    More: News, Human leg, Causality, Pain, MRI scans, Conservatism, man's accidental ingestion, Toothpick, Buttocks  
•       •       •

644 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jan 2021 at 12:50 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
what what? where where?
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Million to one shot, doc!
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ultra-rare derriere trifecta in play


3-way butt stuff
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Nightmare fuel, this is
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I mean, I know we are a little bit different but, my dude, I honest to God did not know Japanese people had teeth in their buttholes.
 
fearthecowboy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If you count the guy who got shot in the ass by the worlds worst marksman, and the Covid-19 butt swabs ... I think we got our trifecta.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
O_O I figured the only one around here who has a possibility of getting a toothpick stuck in a butt hole would be me.

#Listerine
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Ultra-Rare Derriere" is the name of my Cardi B burlesque persona.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Nightmare fuel, this is


I'm not even sure I want to sit back down in my chair right now....
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Cartoon Of Toothpick Factory
Youtube Jn4k2TPIJf0
 
Moose out front
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Rare Derriere:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Talk about having a stick up your butt...
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Let's not pat ourselves on the back at our sophistication. This is FARK. It's probably the most common trifecta.
 
Wake Up Sheeple
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Trifecta complete.

1. Man shoots at ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend at least 94 times, hitting boyfriend in left buttock so badly, he drove self to hospital. Man arrested for attempted murder, firearm possession by felon, inadequate marksmanship skills

2.Good news: New, more accurate COVID test available. Better news: No more uncomfortable nasal swabs. Best news: Everyone gets anal

3. "A Man Ate a Toothpick and It Was Stuck in His Butt for Months". Ultra-rare derriere trifecta in play
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: Let's not pat ourselves on the back at our sophistication. This is FARK. It's probably the most common trifecta.


Contenders:

- Florida Man...
- Restart the clock...
- Got stuck in chair slats...
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If one *ahem* stretches the imagination, we already have our trifecta with the dildo lady on BBC story...
 
Firm Tautology [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ultra-rare derriere trifecta in play

Anyone who's been on the Internet for any length of time knows this is not ultra-rare.
 
Goimir
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Pounded in the butt for months by a toothpick he ate?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ow, my balls asshole.
 
fearthecowboy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Ultra Rare Butt Trifecta" is the name of my "Dead Milkmen" cover band.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Sounds like the ensuing sepsis damn near killed him.
 
jayphat
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
For some reason I'm picturing the guy from Uncle Buck.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
During one of my ServSafe courses the instructor mentioned a case like this.  Apparently, the guy's wife investigated his colon and pulled it out herself.

Kind of bummed me out, I don't think I've ever been in a relationship where I could have asked the other person to take a gander up my pooper.

Then I remembered I could probably find someone on Craig's List who would pay me for the privilege.  Yay internet!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

jayphat: For some reason I'm picturing the guy from Uncle Buck.


Ditto....and I was just about to post this:

Uncle Buck - Pal
Youtube PaN_23J9wWo
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Rumor has it that the man was part of a notorious splinter group.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Shiver me timbers!
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: Ultra-rare derriere trifecta in play


3-way butt stuff


Pshh. Derriere trifectas are my jam.
 
tarheel07
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: O_O I figured the only one around here who has a possibility of getting a toothpick stuck in a butt hole would be me.

#Listerine


Fark user imageView Full Size
Farkie checks out.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
How else do you guys get the larger chucks out? They aren't just for your teeth.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

tarheel07: cowgirl toffee: O_O I figured the only one around here who has a possibility of getting a toothpick stuck in a butt hole would be me.

#Listerine

[Fark user image 850x149]Farkie checks out.


:)  (   |   )
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.