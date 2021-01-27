 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo)   The White House official "unfortunately wouldn't say what Biden will use the button for," suggesting Biden might summon Orange Gatorade and not the obvious answer, ice cream - or, let's get real, coffee   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously he'll push it when he wants to galvanize.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Every time he pushes it, it sends out a tweet saying "My man Worm is coming by with the Trans-Am.  We're gonna drag race up Pennsylvania Ave.  Who's in?"
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
He's going to link it to the Biden Insult Bot so that when someone in the Oval Office says something shiatty they get an old-timey insult.
 
steklo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Metamucil or Previgen

.
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They aren't being transparent!!

Biden clearly has dimensia!!!!!

/MAGA
 
Threp [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Nah, he's a traditionalist. It'll be hooked up to the trap door in front of the desk again.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hookers and blow!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fruit punch flavor Gatorade is better.
 
steklo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Threp: Nah, he's a traditionalist. It'll be hooked up to the trap door in front of the desk again.


It better be a Wilson trap door.

Trap Door - SNL
Youtube mmttQzmO-uQ
 
wage0048
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If I were POTUS, I'd ask for a mini-fridge to be installed (if there isn't already one) and I'd make a point of getting up and getting my own damned Diet Mountain Dew whenever I want one.
 
lectos
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's the Monica button
 
chewd
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The button turns Niagara falls on & off.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's clearly the "Summon Obama" button.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It still has the default setting from the Reagan days, so pushing the button brings in a child living in poverty to be beaten.
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

lectos: It's the Monica button


That was Bill's use. (Supposedly)
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Let's hope he doesn't get that red button mixed up with the other red button. You know what I mean.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It plays that award show music they use when windbag celebrities won't leave the stage
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

wage0048: If I were POTUS, I'd ask for a mini-fridge to be installed (if there isn't already one) and I'd make a point of getting up and getting my own damned Diet Mountain Dew whenever I want one.


It's in a bookcase, kind of hidden
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It is the button for RELEASE THE HOUNDS

cdn.dnaindia.comView Full Size
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
When malarkey is detected the button will be pushed.
 
A Terrible Human
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Glacier cherry is the best gatorade flavor.
 
steklo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
gadgetstouse.comView Full Size
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He's keeping the desk?  I would have figured he'd have it burned to get rid of the failure associated with it over the past four years.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I wonder how many in-house fast food workers got fired last week.
 
wage0048
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: wage0048: If I were POTUS, I'd ask for a mini-fridge to be installed (if there isn't already one) and I'd make a point of getting up and getting my own damned Diet Mountain Dew whenever I want one.

It's in a bookcase, kind of hidden


Yeah, I figured there would already be one, since it would make sense to be able to host someone for a drink in the Oval.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jbc: Obviously he'll push it when he wants to galvanize.


That farking song is now stuck in my head all morning, asshole.
Galvanize
Youtube TXUZwNRYJYo
 
ifky
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If I were elected president (let's all pray to God THAT never happens), I'd repurpose it as a "shot of Wild Turkey for everybody" button and push it whenever I signed something. I'd really be looking forward to paperwork-heavy days, no doubt about it.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This thread needed voting...

The button obviously has one simple purpose:
Pressing it causes a screen to descend silently but quickly from the ceiling. On the screen, depending on the mood in the room, any number of pictures, either of Biden and Obama enjoying good times, Clinton, Bush Sr, Bush Jr, Carter, or any other deceased president doing something significant and presidential, or Trump making an utter fool out of himself will be display for the enjoyment and inspiration of everyone in the oval office. After the show is complete the screen with ascend again into the ceiling, as silently as it appeared, disappearing without a trace.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

wet drum sandwich: If I were elected president (let's all pray to God THAT never happens), I'd repurpose it as a "shot of Wild Turkey for everybody" button and push it whenever I signed something. I'd really be looking forward to paperwork-heavy days, no doubt about it.


I'd use it to alert WH staff I'm heading up to the roof to smoke a doob and find out who wants in
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

no1curr: wet drum sandwich: If I were elected president (let's all pray to God THAT never happens), I'd repurpose it as a "shot of Wild Turkey for everybody" button and push it whenever I signed something. I'd really be looking forward to paperwork-heavy days, no doubt about it.

I'd use it to alert WH staff I'm heading up to the roof to smoke a doob and find out who wants in


"We're gonna hotbox the Situation Room"
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Walker: Fruit punch flavor Gatorade is better.


This kind of divisive politics is going to get us all killed.

Starting with you.

/lemon lime bomb vest coming as soon as I can figure it out.
 
lobotomy survivor
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Trocadero: jbc: Obviously he'll push it when he wants to galvanize.

That farking song is now stuck in my head all morning, asshole.
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/TXUZwNRY​JYo?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


All things considered, there could be worse things stuck in your head.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ever since I found out that "Vox Day" (hack writer of bad fantasy novels who got kicked out of the Sci-Fi writers associate for crying about "social justice") is a Qidiot, I've been stopping by his blog now and then to see how he's coping with Trump's loss (poorly) and how he's explaining away all the failed Q nonsense (also poorly). He addressed the button thing recently, indicating it's part of some big deception where Biden isn't even at the White House but is at a sound stage somewhere in MD because he's not actually President:

"We've seen a lot of articles on how the immature Donald Trump had a special button installed to press when he wanted a Diet Coke brought to him on a silver platter, while the mature Joe Biden had it removed, because he is a grown up. In reality, an anon noted , that button is actually the Presidential Call box, an emergency button put on the President's desk to allow him to summon the Secret Service in an emergency. So what happened?

Anons think Biden's team forgot to put the button on his Oval Office Set, and by the time they realized anons were scrutinizing the set, the pictures were already out and they realized they would need to explain why there was no button. So a cover story was hastily assembled. If true, the media is fully on board with the deception, and is basically doing with Biden what they did with FDR. I remember seeing examples of how they propped FDR up against a wall, so it would look like he was walking around the office.

They all stuck to the lie back then, and they are doing so again today. Together they all hope by making it look like Biden is President it will be more difficult to overturn the election when fraud is definitively proven. In for a penny, in for a pound.

Kennedy, too, is a good example. He was successfully portrayed as a healthy, athletic, happily-married man when he was, in fact, a crippled bisexual philanderer. Keep that in mind if you're convinced that Joe Biden is actually the President actively presiding over the USA from the White House.

In any event, the anons are correct that it is not a special button installed by President Trump's staff for any reason. LBJ had it installed and there are already pictures showing it on the desk with Bush, Obama, and Clinton. Now that you know the media is lying to you about this, the next question you should ask yourself is "why?""
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

wage0048: If I were POTUS, I'd ask for a mini-fridge to be installed (if there isn't already one) and I'd make a point of getting up and getting my own damned Diet Mountain Dew whenever I want one.


Why even be president if you have to get your own drinks? That's pretty much the only perk.

Unless you're crooked!
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
His banjo.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If I was POTUS I'd have the button pardon a none violent offender. AND I press the button every time the GOP blocks something I'm trying to do. Then when I run for reelection I'd remind people that the GOP would rather free criminals than work with me to make America better. Then In my next term if the GOP caves and give me everything. I'd still free a bunch of people. Just at the end instead.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Nirbo: Walker: Fruit punch flavor Gatorade is better.

This kind of divisive politics is going to get us all killed.

Starting with you.

/lemon lime bomb vest coming as soon as I can figure it out.


Gatorade comes In colors not flavors salt does not have a flavor
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Trocadero: jbc: Obviously he'll push it when he wants to galvanize.

That farking song is now stuck in my head all morning, asshole.
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/TXUZwNRY​JYo?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


This version is usually stuck in my head.
The Chemical Brothers vs. John Williams - Galvanize the Empire [Party Ben]
Youtube T52q_KMJthI
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Ever since I found out that "Vox Day" (hack writer of bad fantasy novels who got kicked out of the Sci-Fi writers associate for crying about "social justice") is a Qidiot, I've been stopping by his blog now and then to see how he's coping with Trump's loss (poorly) and how he's explaining away all the failed Q nonsense (also poorly). He addressed the button thing recently, indicating it's part of some big deception where Biden isn't even at the White House but is at a sound stage somewhere in MD because he's not actually President:

"We've seen a lot of articles on how the immature Donald Trump had a special button installed to press when he wanted a Diet Coke brought to him on a silver platter, while the mature Joe Biden had it removed, because he is a grown up. In reality, an anon noted , that button is actually the Presidential Call box, an emergency button put on the President's desk to allow him to summon the Secret Service in an emergency. So what happened?

Anons think Biden's team forgot to put the button on his Oval Office Set, and by the time they realized anons were scrutinizing the set, the pictures were already out and they realized they would need to explain why there was no button. So a cover story was hastily assembled. If true, the media is fully on board with the deception, and is basically doing with Biden what they did with FDR. I remember seeing examples of how they propped FDR up against a wall, so it would look like he was walking around the office.

They all stuck to the lie back then, and they are doing so again today. Together they all hope by making it look like Biden is President it will be more difficult to overturn the election when fraud is definitively proven. In for a penny, in for a pound.

Kennedy, too, is a good example. He was successfully portrayed as a healthy, athletic, happily-married man when he was, in fact, a crippled bisexual philanderer. Keep that in mind if you're convinced that Joe Biden is actually the President actively presiding over the USA from the White House.

In any event, the anons are correct that it is not a special button installed by President Trump's staff for any reason. LBJ had it installed and there are already pictures showing it on the desk with Bush, Obama, and Clinton. Now that you know the media is lying to you about this, the next question you should ask yourself is "why?""


😳🙄 STFUYSMF
 
steklo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

no1curr: I'd use it to alert WH staff I'm heading up to the roof to smoke a doob and find out who wants in


anyone who's cool will already be up there.

I think it's "legal" in DC anyway. He shouldn't have to sneak it. but then again since it's a government building there's no smoking inside. So, to the roof, it is.!
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Walker: Fruit punch flavor Gatorade is better.


Strawberry-watermelon is the only one I can drink.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Ever since I found out that "Vox Day" (hack writer of bad fantasy novels who got kicked out of the Sci-Fi writers associate for crying about "social justice") is a Qidiot, I've been stopping by his blog now and then to see how he's coping with Trump's loss (poorly) and how he's explaining away all the failed Q nonsense (also poorly).


That reminded me to check on Ben Garrison. Thanks!

/poorly
 
TTFK
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
No You push The Button .I push The Button
Youtube axBtzSNir1E
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

steklo: no1curr: I'd use it to alert WH staff I'm heading up to the roof to smoke a doob and find out who wants in

anyone who's cool will already be up there.

I think it's "legal" in DC anyway. He shouldn't have to sneak it. but then again since it's a government building there's no smoking inside. So, to the roof, it is.!


I'm all for the West Wing smelling like Snoop Dogg's crib tho
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Makes a fart sound or Bart Simpson quote
 
40 degree day
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Activate dance party!
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.