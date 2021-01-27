 Skip to content
(Press-Enterprise (So. Cal))   Cops apprehend 18-wheeler driver & child who tore thru Badlands shooting at adjacent cars, in defiance of Lord Humungus
    Riverside County, California, Coachella Valley, Abdi J. Reynaldo of Florida, felony charges, prior felony convictions  
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


R.I.P. Great Humongous
 
yomrfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was SAND this whole time!!!!
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


R.I.P. Big Chungus
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size


"I can't let you do this, Red."
""I'm not Red, I'm homer."
"Gotta go!"
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Child cruelty?
This sounds almost quaint compared to the kind of road rage my father exhibited.
I mean just the sight of an Oklahoma license plate was enough to make his eye start twitching.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What kind of gun was the child using?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is, or was until they recently improved it, the scariest stretch of freeway in all of Southern California, IMHO.  Exceedingly narrow, extremely curvy lanes with one side a cliff going up and the other a cliff going down and with large stretches with no breakdown lane-but everybody is still doing 65+ MPH (except the occasional big rig who can barely climb the hill and is doing 30).  No buildings for a dozen miles and bad cell phone service.  Once a car crashed off the side of the road and nobody found it for several days (I believe the driver, who was injured, survived).  Hence the reason it is called The Badlands.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would so do this ... only if I can listen to old 70's trucker songs while I do it.

♪ Got the freightliner fever. ♫
 
olapbill [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Almost lost in that article was this:

"Abdi J. Reynaldo of Florida was arrested last Thursday in the Coachella Valley."
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.quotesgram.comView Full Size
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Axel Foley? We shoulda known it was you.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those where the page will not load without a prescription to the site:

A trucker had a kid in his rig, and shot at a car.
CHIPS dude said he was traveling with a girl, Perhaps 9 years old - whose kid, we don't know
Dude lost his shiat, pulled a handgun and fired two shots at a car, hitting it once, no one was hurt
Car that got shot at started tailgating him (always a brilliant move)
Car that got shot at called 911, providing a description of the semi, but the call dropped.
Once they were in phone rang again, they told the cops where to find the loon
Trucker had two handguns and no priors. He is looking at attempted murder and other felony charges.
He did not make the $1 million bail
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Child cruelty?
This sounds almost quaint compared to the kind of road rage my father exhibited.
I mean just the sight of an Oklahoma license plate was enough to make his eye start twitching.


Susquehanna Hat Co
Youtube THZV5g1CNZM
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Halfabee64: dothemath: Child cruelty?
This sounds almost quaint compared to the kind of road rage my father exhibited.
I mean just the sight of an Oklahoma license plate was enough to make his eye start twitching.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/THZV5g1C​NZM?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Sorry, I dont watch stuff unless theres an asian in it.
 
Treezie03
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That poor traumatized child
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I would say I'm astonished that someone would lose it like that with their kid in the truck, but road rage strikes regardless and people can lose it.

Most places won't let you bring your kid with you in a truck anymore, it used to be no big deal. Give them a taste of life on the road etc. But kids usually don't have photo ID and prosecutors are real quick to file charges absent unambiguous documentation when it comes to taking kids across state lines in commercial vehicles and companies hate having trucks and customers' freight stuck in impound so they just ban it outright.

Plus there's the way that many older drivers today were taught how to drive by being taken out in their father's truck at age 12-14 and handed control of the truck, and I know of two accidents that happened while a child was behind the wheel with the driver arguing that that's how they learned at that age and it's tradition etc etc.

This is one more reminder of the problems with bringing your kid in the truck. You might forget and act like your driver self and not your parent self.
 
guestguy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Sounds like someone was LARPing as their favorite Twisted Metal character...

images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
Yoleus [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A friend of mine decided he needed to deal with his incipient road rage after an intervention from his daughter, who was about nine at the time.

The intervention took place when the car in front was a little slow in pulling away from some traffic signals. My friend's daughter piped up with "Come on your stupid woman, get a move on."
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Will this be a DLC in Sim Trucker?
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
cdn.cms.prod.nypr.digitalView Full Size
 
zez
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
mossfilm.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Church Of Misery - Badlands (Charles Stalkweather)
Youtube 3Oe073ySPhI
 
vgss
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BolloxReader: I would say I'm astonished that someone would lose it like that with their kid in the truck, but road rage strikes regardless and people can lose it.



Yeah, man. Just happens. Can't explain it.
 
