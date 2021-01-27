 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Facebook apologises for incorrectly flagging Plymouth Hoe, a famous landmark in the UK, as "misogynistic". No word yet on apologies for subby's Mom   (theguardian.com) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're looking, the ho hangs out right down by the Hoe.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scoonthorpe problem.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I guess quite a few posts got Tombstoned
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Why don't social media companies do more to police posts?! Oh that's right because it is impossible and shiat like this happens.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
imagesvc.meredithcorp.ioView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Wow...small world. On a southern bus tour of England in 2001, I stayed at the hotel right across from this place. Didn't know it was called Hoe though. It's a nice town. A short walk away is the site of where the Mayflower sailed from. All that's left are part of the original stairs the Pilgrims climbed to get on board. I think there's a "Historic" plaque there too.
 
hippyneil
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Why Web Filters Don't Work: Penistone and the Scunthorpe Problem
Youtube CcZdwX4noCE
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
How the hell do the gardening groups on Facebook get by?!
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I remember back on either AOL or QuantumLink I'd get posts flagged and/or censored for writing the word "jewelry" because some jackhole decided that "jew" was an offensive term, which in itself is a serious WTF decision.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Liono- Thunder, Thunder, Thundercats Ho!!
Cheetara- What?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
My wife drove a Voyager minivan years back, but I don't remember hearing about the Plymouth Hoe. Maybe only available in the UK ?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Get you filthy minds out of the gutters...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
