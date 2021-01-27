 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Due to Hank Aaron's death weeks after he received the Covid vaccine, doctors needs to remind people that the vaccine is safe and old people tend to just up and die   (nbcnews.com) divider line
moothemagiccow [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The vaccine only kills baseball legends. The rest of you have nothing to worry about. Ehhh, not so fast, Willie Mays.
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The R&B singer Keri Hilson was widely criticized for falsely linking the coronavirus to 5G networks in social media posts last March.

And in December, the singer and actor Tyrese Gibson was criticized for writing in an Instagram post that one of his secrets for staying Covid-free is sleeping with the temperature at 90 degrees every night.

We are so farked.
 
dothemath
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Its not often that stupid people basically just volunteer to die so im not discouraging these dumb conspiracies.
 
fredsnake
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
they are murderers , they can stick their eugenics right up their asses
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

bdub77: one of his secrets for staying Covid-free is sleeping with the temperature at 90 degrees every night.


If that was true not a single old person would have died from COVID.
 
indylaw
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I need someone to check on Wade Boggs.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A guy at work said this shiat yesterday. I wasn't sure how long ago Aaron got his vaccination. If you're gonna have a notable adverse reaction to an injected medicine, it's gonna happen pretty fast.
 
steklo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I live in the Atlanta area.

When this news first broke out, it was mentioned that he had gotten his vaccine before he died. Then the news went silent. Not a word was mentioned about the vaccine and that he just simply passed away in his sleep.

Today on the local news they mentioned the vaccine again and the broadcaster was very adamant that the vaccine did not kill him.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
At least Hank didn't get the AUTISIMZ....or did he????
 
zerkalo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Kennedy needs his wheezy old trap muzzled
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

indy_kid: At least Hank didn't get the AUTISIMZ....or did he????


scontent-bos3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

indylaw: I need someone to check on Wade Boggs.


These past few years have had me going to Boggsian beer levels. Unfortunately Guinness was not there to document my accomplishment
Always Sunny - Wade Boggs Rest In Peace
Youtube C5bI1UPu2MI
 
