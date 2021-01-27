 Skip to content
(CNN)   But what about sharks with frickin laser beams?   (cnn.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't know. Let's ask Dr. Evil.
 
Mukster
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
HAHA to infinity
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Bahamas. https://www.wired.com/2012/05/wicked-​l​asers-shark/
 
dothemath
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"ISAF categorizes shark attacks by first deciding if they were provoked or unprovoked."

Ireland still leads the world in provoked attacks. Mainly from calling sharks the n-word.
 
guestguy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Frickenlasers are a poor choice for use in laser weapons.

Invented by German physicist Uwe Fricken in 1987, the frickenlaser uses two laser paths offset by a fractional wavelength and optically combined to create a coherent circularly-polarized beam. While this was useful in certain physics applications involving spin polarization, frickenlasers tend to be suboptimal for laser weapons because any birefringence in the high capacity focusing lenses tends to split the beam, drastically reducing the weapon's overall effectiveness.

A much better choice is a big honkenlaser, which induces acousto-optic modulation in the air to create a waveguide and keep the beam from decohering.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I can out run a shark, but he could out swim me.

Guess in a triathlon, it would come down to who was the better cyclist.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
OlderGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What 'unprovoked' ?   We are food, venturing into their habitat, and some of us are imitating their favorite snack, while easier to catch...  we catch and eat their food, they catch and eat us... seems fair.   Some eat electric eels to power their lasers, because charging ports are hard to find....
 
Pfighting Polish [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


"Shut up, Meg."
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: I can out run a shark, but he could out swim me.

Guess in a triathlon, it would come down to who was the better cyclist.


Considering triathlons start with the swim, forgive me, CT, for not putting money on you.

/but I did put a funny!
//also, I'd stay away from Australia after this news
///:0
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dothemath: "ISAF categorizes shark attacks by first deciding if they were provoked or unprovoked."

Ireland still leads the world in provoked attacks. Mainly from calling sharks the n-word.


Narwhals?
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
It's pronounced pacKAGE
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dothemath: "ISAF categorizes shark attacks by first deciding if they were provoked or unprovoked."

Ireland still leads the world in provoked attacks. Mainly from calling sharks the n-word.


When I read TFA headline, my first thought was "if it's Florida, the attacks we're likely provoked."
 
