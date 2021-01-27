 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WCAX Vermont)   Sometimes the 12 year old girl you talk to on the internet is a cop. Sometimes, you are both cops   (wcax.com) divider line
60
    More: Creepy, United States, former Vermont State Trooper, Vermont, Criminal law, undercover agent, Thomas Cesiro, federal charges, New York  
•       •       •

1565 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jan 2021 at 9:35 AM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



60 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to court documents, Thomas Cesiro, 66 of Rutland thought he was talking to a 12-year-old girl, and her 39-year-old mother in New York.

I don't understand how adding a supposedly willing mother into the mix makes this a more believable scenario for the target. Wouldn't this just raise red flags more quickly among those the police are hunting?
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: According to court documents, Thomas Cesiro, 66 of Rutland thought he was talking to a 12-year-old girl, and her 39-year-old mother in New York.

I don't understand how adding a supposedly willing mother into the mix makes this a more believable scenario for the target. Wouldn't this just raise red flags more quickly among those the police are hunting?


Pfft, maybe your mom.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My nephew's band teacher got busted for trying to solicit a teen girl online. Turned out to be a cop. Dude got busted on a Friday, my nephew is creeped out that the teacher spent all Thursday class constantly on his phone. Timeline does seem to suggest he was setting up his statutory rape date in a room full of middle schoolers. I can only imagine the girls in class (and their parents) are probably even more creeped out than my sister and her kiddo.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: My nephew's band teacher got busted for trying to solicit a teen girl online. Turned out to be a cop. Dude got busted on a Friday, my nephew is creeped out that the teacher spent all Thursday class constantly on his phone. Timeline does seem to suggest he was setting up his statutory rape date in a room full of middle schoolers. I can only imagine the girls in class (and their parents) are probably even more creeped out than my sister and her kiddo.


I smell an easy A for some girl.

//I'll go sit over there.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The feds say he is a former trooper with Vermont State Police, and now works from home as a sales marketing manager.

Ah, yes, that very real job of Sales Marketing Manager...which is all about sales marketing.
 
Alley Rat [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Even though the "men are men and women are men on the Internet" are largely discredited, the cop (or Chris Hansen) posing as a 12-year-old still applies.

Pocket Ninja:
I don't understand how adding a supposedly willing mother into the mix makes this a more believable scenario for the target. Wouldn't this just raise red flags more quickly among those the police are hunting?

Everywhere I hear, it's that parents should monitor or restrict what their kids look at on the Internet. But if this is any indication, sex and child trafficking is still a huge problem. Which may explain why the "mom" was also included.
 
steklo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I don't understand how adding a supposedly willing mother into the mix makes this a more believable scenario for the target. Wouldn't this just raise red flags more quickly among those the police are hunting?


Sometimes in cases like this the parents are the ones pimping out the kids. Usually for money to buy drugs or whatever.  It also makes the scenario a bit more easy to swallow because if "mom or dad" are in on it, there's less fear of getting in trouble with the parents if when a meeting takes place.

It's a sick world we live in.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
How are people still falling for this sh*t?  Since like the 90s, if you're talking to an underage girl, it's always a cop.  And besides, how hard is it to not talk to underage kids?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
VSP?

Maybe I'll go out of network for my next pair of glasses if this is the sort of creepy stuff they do.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
😂 WTF.
To get caught doing THIS. Means at some point in the past this person did this to a real child. Do we dig that up? Because we should.

/
I don't get how people don't get it. A real kid and you would not happen. And if it did. It would take a long time.
//
Or not?
I don't get it.
I can't even get age appropriate people to talk to me. And that's on a site specifically for talking to people. WTF?
///
clearly everybody lives in a separate reality.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SloppyFrenchKisser: [i.pinimg.com image 850x850]


Dress codes are bullshiat
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

gar1013: VSP?

Maybe I'll go out of network for my next pair of glasses if this is the sort of creepy stuff they do.


All joking aside, Costco vision is out-of-network but still cheaper than any of the Luxottica stores, and you don't need a Costco membership.

/the more you know
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: According to court documents, Thomas Cesiro, 66 of Rutland thought he was talking to a 12-year-old girl, and her 39-year-old mother in New York.

I don't understand how adding a supposedly willing mother into the mix makes this a more believable scenario for the target. Wouldn't this just raise red flags more quickly among those the police are hunting?


when you're preying on children for sex, it's very important to make sure to get their parent's permission.

It's good manners, also it adds that extra layer of culpability. Mom's can't narc on the John without incriminating herself.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

steklo: Pocket Ninja: I don't understand how adding a supposedly willing mother into the mix makes this a more believable scenario for the target. Wouldn't this just raise red flags more quickly among those the police are hunting?

Sometimes in cases like this the parents are the ones pimping out the kids. Usually for money to buy drugs or whatever.  It also makes the scenario a bit more easy to swallow because if "mom or dad" are in on it, there's less fear of getting in trouble with the parents if when a meeting takes place.

It's a sick world we live in.


it used to be "baby needs a new pair of shoes". Now it's "mommy needs a new pair of Manolo Blanco's."
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Now it's "mommy needs a new pair of Manolo Blanco's."


I thought it was "mommy needs cash to get some meth, crack, smack", etc...
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

aungen: [Fark user image 768x456]


That's just godd*mn hilarious.  Bravo!
 
darkman2000
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Go into a chat room and try to pass yourself off as an 18yo woman. Really quick you get 'are you 18, it's ok if not' texted at you.  That was an instructive experiment one evening. Lots of creeps out there.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Tomahawk513: gar1013: VSP?

Maybe I'll go out of network for my next pair of glasses if this is the sort of creepy stuff they do.

All joking aside, Costco vision is out-of-network but still cheaper than any of the Luxottica stores, and you don't need a Costco membership.

/the more you know


Only issue with them is not having the frames I want.

Last pair of prescription sunglasses I went out of network - bought the frames at Sunglasses hut but got the lenses through the local medical center. Lenses definitely seem to be better quality for my dollar than LensCrafters.

This time around, I may try an independent shop just because looking at my vision insurance, it's great if you want the "Kia" level when it comes to glasses, but once you make everything the way you actually want it, you're still spending hundreds.
 
Snort
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: According to court documents, Thomas Cesiro, 66 of Rutland thought he was talking to a 12-year-old girl, and her 39-year-old mother in New York.

I don't understand how adding a supposedly willing mother into the mix makes this a more believable scenario for the target. Wouldn't this just raise red flags more quickly among those the police are hunting?


Maybe add a stepsister?
 
keldaria
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
At first I was shocked that a cop (even a former cop) was going to face consequences for their actions. Then I remembered that nobody likes pedophiles.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: According to court documents, Thomas Cesiro, 66 of Rutland thought he was talking to a 12-year-old girl, and her 39-year-old mother in New York.

I don't understand how adding a supposedly willing mother into the mix makes this a more believable scenario for the target. Wouldn't this just raise red flags more quickly among those the police are hunting?


Think of how often you hear of a child severely beaten and possibly killed by the mother's boyfriend.

You can't tell me that all those women were completely unaware of what those monsters were capable of, and yet they took the path of least resistance.
 
chewd
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Cesiro is now on home confinement. If convicted, he faces 10 years to life in prison."

LOL, the author thinks that cops can be convicted of crimes.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"It was a reverse sting operation, honest!"
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Were they both posing as teens and caught each other?
"Well you can't report me because I'm going to report you!"
"No - I'm going to report you first!"
"Let's see who they believe more"
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

waxbeans: 😂 WTF.
To get caught doing THIS. Means at some point in the past this person did this to a real child. Do we dig that up? Because we should.

/
I don't get how people don't get it. A real kid and you would not happen. And if it did. It would take a long time.
//
Or not?
I don't get it.
I can't even get age appropriate people to talk to me. And that's on a site specifically for talking to people. WTF?


Maybe cool it on the emojis so people don't know you're a 12-year-old girl?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: The feds say he is a former trooper with Vermont State Police, and now works from home as a sales marketing manager.

Ah, yes, that very real job of Sales Marketing Manager...which is all about sales marketing.



It's a difficult job.  You need to manage the marketing of sales and the selling of markets, and then you also have to market sales management.  And don't get me started on selling the marketing of management.
 
buntz
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A couple of years ago my older brother's (in his 60s) best friend got arrested for attempting to meet a teenage girl in a hotel room with the parents.  Turned out he was talking to a cop the whole time.

My brother knew him his whole life they had been friends for 50 on years and he never had any idea.

It's so disturbing, and even worse like someone up there said, that so many parents are involved with pimping out their kids.
 
Fissile
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I can understand why my scumbag cop submission was not green-lit.  So many scumbag cop stories, so little bandwidth.

https://www.nj.com/bergen/2021/01/pol​i​ce-officer-stole-drugs-from-prescripti​on-medicine-drop-box-at-station-prosec​utor-alleges.html
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

keldaria: At first I was shocked that a cop (even a former cop) was going to face consequences for their actions. Then I remembered that nobody likes pedophiles.


It's because they are farking little ass holes.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: waxbeans: 😂 WTF.
To get caught doing THIS. Means at some point in the past this person did this to a real child. Do we dig that up? Because we should.

/
I don't get how people don't get it. A real kid and you would not happen. And if it did. It would take a long time.
//
Or not?
I don't get it.
I can't even get age appropriate people to talk to me. And that's on a site specifically for talking to people. WTF?

Maybe cool it on the emojis so people don't know you're a 12-year-old girl?


Hell, I wish.
It sucks having old man balls.
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

waxbeans: SloppyFrenchKisser: [i.pinimg.com image 850x850]

Dress codes are bullshiat


And also irrelevant to any sex crime.
The way people dress is their business and a woman showing skin isn't "asking for it".

Some sick fark with weird ideas in this thread...
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

steklo: Schmerd1948: Now it's "mommy needs a new pair of Manolo Blanco's."

I thought it was "mommy needs cash to get some meth, crack, smack", etc...


Nah, usually for that they just sell the kid outright. No backsies.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Tomahawk513: aungen: [Fark user image 768x456]

That's just godd*mn hilarious.  Bravo!


I am just glad I cannot take credit for it. :)
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

buntz: A couple of years ago my older brother's (in his 60s) best friend got arrested for attempting to meet a teenage girl in a hotel room with the parents.  Turned out he was talking to a cop the whole time.

My brother knew him his whole life they had been friends for 50 on years and he never had any idea.

It's so disturbing, and even worse like someone up there said, that so many parents are involved with pimping out their kids.


Some person once tired to sell me some woman on-line. I blocked that person. Because it could be a scam to rip me off. I don't get how people agree to crazy stuff. It could be anything. They could tie you up and rape you. Why risk it? Unless you are already a serial killer? I just have so many questions.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Fissile: I can understand why my scumbag cop submission was not green-lit.  So many scumbag cop stories, so little bandwidth.

https://www.nj.com/bergen/2021/01/poli​ce-officer-stole-drugs-from-prescripti​on-medicine-drop-box-at-station-prosec​utor-alleges.html


Meh.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Social Justice Warlock: waxbeans: SloppyFrenchKisser: [i.pinimg.com image 850x850]

Dress codes are bullshiat

And also irrelevant to any sex crime.
The way people dress is their business and a woman showing skin isn't "asking for it".

Some sick fark with weird ideas in this thread...


Word
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

keldaria: At first I was shocked that a cop (even a former cop) was going to face consequences for their actions. Then I remembered that nobody likes pedophiles.


I can tell you aren't republican
 
Get Your Dick Out Of My Food [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Why do all these men expect to meet a teen in an online chat room and then have sex with them immediately upon meeting in person?  Is that how online dating works for adults or teens or anybody really?  I mean are these chat rooms like Grindr or something?  I feel like these old pervs have unrealistic expectations.

I've been married a long time so the internet hasn't had an impact on my sex life since Friendster....
 
keldaria
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: keldaria: At first I was shocked that a cop (even a former cop) was going to face consequences for their actions. Then I remembered that nobody likes pedophiles.

I can tell you aren't republican


I'm a moderate democrat... I'm told that qualifies as Republican on fark, was I lied to?
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Social Justice Warlock: waxbeans: SloppyFrenchKisser: [i.pinimg.com image 850x850]

Dress codes are bullshiat

And also irrelevant to any sex crime.
The way people dress is their business and a woman showing skin isn't "asking for it".

Some sick fark with weird ideas in this thread...


"Sure that baby was just born, but look at what it's wearing.  It's already got lotion, too."

/everybody sing the "You're going to die in jail,"' song!
 
treesloth
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I could never be a cop that does this sort of thing.  Not because I'd be too creeped out-- no, I'd love to see these pervs get smacked, hard-- but because I could never make my texts or whatever grammatically bad enough to pass.  I'd just get too twitchy about typing 'u' instead of 'you', making half the message emojis, etc.
 
steklo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So the cop hangs up the phone after making the arrangement.

"cool I am going to score tonight! YES!"

He's so happy, so excited, so pleased with himself. He's gonna get some!  He's ecstatic!

He takes a shower, puts on some aftershave, some clean clothes and heads on out to the house to meet his new girlfriend.

Then shows up and a dozen cops are there with guns and riffles drawn...

all at once they shout...

"Hi Thomas!"  Just like they did on Cheers with Norm.

Then it sinks in. In a matter of seconds his whole life has now turned into a crap basket. I wonder how many tears he cried at that moment. Not that he was a pedo but because he was caught and will never be able to go on a date again. Unless its in the prison showers with his new cell mates.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

kbronsito: My nephew's band teacher got busted for trying to solicit a teen girl online. Turned out to be a cop. Dude got busted on a Friday, my nephew is creeped out that the teacher spent all Thursday class constantly on his phone. Timeline does seem to suggest he was setting up his statutory rape date in a room full of middle schoolers. I can only imagine the girls in class (and their parents) are probably even more creeped out than my sister and her kiddo.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Oh how the mighty have fallen
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TelemonianAjax [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

kbronsito: My nephew's band teacher got busted for trying to solicit a teen girl online. Turned out to be a cop. Dude got busted on a Friday, my nephew is creeped out that the teacher spent all Thursday class constantly on his phone. Timeline does seem to suggest he was setting up his statutory rape date in a room full of middle schoolers. I can only imagine the girls in class (and their parents) are probably even more creeped out than my sister and her kiddo.


Working at Family Video in 2004, I knew what everyone in town watched, both movies and porn. Our hick town didn't get real broadband till 2009 or so. One young guy came in to rent two discs, gave his phone number and I scanned him out. He got Naughty Schoolgirls XIII and Harry Potter IV aka, the one where Hermione started to grow up.

His phone number was for the local Christian college, where odds are he was studying to become a youth pastor.
 
Okieboy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
waxbeans:
keldaria: At first I was shocked that a cop (even a former cop) was going to face consequences for their actions. Then I remembered that nobody likes pedophiles.

It's because they are farking little ass holes.

Phrasing?  If intentional then LOL/gross!
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
And there I thought this would be a feel-good sort of story about two cops posing as twelve year old girls forming an unlikely friendship online and when all is revealed in a cute way, they realize they actually do love each other and have a BFF-themed wedding.
 
Displayed 50 of 60 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.