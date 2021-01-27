 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   The B-52 is set to take on China. No word if anyone painted "STAY AWAY, FOOLS" on the side   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We haven't won a single "war" yet with a B52.
 
buntz
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Tin roof rusted
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Bang bang, baby.
 
steklo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Roam, if you want to.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That things as big as a whale.
I bet it seats at least twenty
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Shake your honey buns!
 
Lunkquill [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A B-52 has managed to drop two nukes on North Carolina. So there's that.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The The - SWEET BIRD OF TRUTH (12" Version)
Youtube K5kDZMc6WBo
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: We haven't won a single "war" yet with a B52.


It's not the B-52's fault that we are really good at the whole "getting into an unwinnable war" thing.

/ want to bet on if 52s will outlast the B1s and the B2?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: We haven't won a single "war" yet with a B52.


Obviously you missed the war against rock.

\wait, it's not a rock!
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dr_iacovone: That things as big as a whale.
I bet it seats at least twenty


Twenty Megatons
cctvcambridge.orgView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
How do we have B52s, but rent control, UBI, and Medicare for all to buy is too much to ask?
And don't get me started on stealth bombers and harrier jump Jets and all our other toys.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The Cult - Peace Dog
Youtube 8mLAW20uDII
 
Ktonos
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Big Ugly Fat Fella: yeah, that is not what the last F stands for in BUFF...
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

steklo: Roam, if you want to.

Roam around the world.

/ Without wings
// Without wheels
/// ... wait, hang on
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

waxbeans: How do we have B52s, but rent control, UBI, and Medicare for all to buy is too much to ask?
And don't get me started on stealth bombers and harrier jump Jets and all our other toys.


It's not socialism if you're bombing socialism.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

waxbeans: How do we have B52s, but rent control, UBI, and Medicare for all to buy is too much to ask?
And don't get me started on stealth bombers and harrier jump Jets and all our other toys.


Because we are the dominant world empire, with over 700 military bases around the world to ensure the smooth progression of our exploitation of world resources and control of global markets while simultaneously ensuring the freedom of Europe against the threat of Communist Totalitarianism as the NATO Pact's de facto military, spending all that sweet, sweet exploitation money on the threat of absolute destruction against our mutual enemies so that Europe doesn't have to, freeing them up to spend their money on socialized medicine. I assure you, if we pulled out of NATO and forced Europa to cover her own ass they would very quickly realize that one can have free Healthcare OR a solid military defense but not both. Just like we will soon enough.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

steklo: Roam, if you want to.


There's always that one guy, isn't there.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ less than a minute ago  

thespindrifter: waxbeans: How do we have B52s, but rent control, UBI, and Medicare for all to buy is too much to ask?
And don't get me started on stealth bombers and harrier jump Jets and all our other toys.

Because we are the dominant world empire, with over 700 military bases around the world to ensure the smooth progression of our exploitation of world resources and control of global markets while simultaneously ensuring the freedom of Europe against the threat of Communist Totalitarianism as the NATO Pact's de facto military, spending all that sweet, sweet exploitation money on the threat of absolute destruction against our mutual enemies so that Europe doesn't have to, freeing them up to spend their money on socialized medicine. I assure you, if we pulled out of NATO and forced Europa to cover her own ass they would very quickly realize that one can have free Healthcare OR a solid military defense but not both. Just like we will soon enough.


God willing, we will prevail in peace and freedom from fear and in true health through the purity and essence of our natural fluids. God bless you all.

Then he hung up.
 
