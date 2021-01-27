 Skip to content
(We Are Central PA)   Man runs from cops and racks up 189 traffic violations in the process. Article fails to mention what achievements he unlocked   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When Minear pulled into the residence at about 7:30 p.m. and state police spotted him, he drove through the front yard and led troopers on a chase into Everett Borough.
At one point, to avoid a red light, Minear drove through a Sheetz parking lot at a high rate of speed and ran over a street sign as he drove back onto the road, state police noted in the charges

Nice work, Lou!
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After Mister Toad's Wild ride:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also applicable:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Post his face, wanted dead or alive...
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last night before bed I watch a 30 minute mind blowing car chase on YouTube, Dozens of cops following a stolen Camero around a busy town. I swear I thought I was watching a real life version of Grand Theft Auto.

At the end of the chase the bad guy shot at the cops and then the cops returned fire. The suspect did not make it.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do they keep track of every single violation you rack up? Seems kinda petty to tack on a failure to signal lane change when you just wrecked 8 cop cars and ran over 2 old people.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
but did he kill any hookers?
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
strasbourgfestival.comView Full Size
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MythDragon

There are police officers who set up a speed trap at the city limits so they can write you two speeding tickets, one for a county violation and one for a city violation. Maybe our fleeing felon met one of those.

And there are even more police officers who will fill out as many spaces as the ticket form contains to punish contempt of cop. In the days of paper tickets, where I live, that meant you would get 4 or 5 violations for something like giving the finger. In the days of computer tickets, the sky's the limit.  Maybe 255 or 65535 max, but the software could have been coded by a COBOL programmer for 1000 max.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: When Minear pulled into the residence at about 7:30 p.m. and state police spotted him, he drove through the front yard and led troopers on a chase into Everett Borough.
At one point, to avoid a red light, Minear drove through a Sheetz parking lot at a high rate of speed and ran over a street sign as he drove back onto the road, state police noted in the charges

Nice work, Lou!


Holy Sheetz!!

/Yes, I know it's a convenience store chain from Pennsylvania
//I am from New Jersey and wish they built a few here
///Love their deep fat fryer for mozzarella sticks and also love Gallickers brand chocolate milk
 
Flakeloaf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: How do they keep track of every single violation you rack up? Seems kinda petty to tack on a failure to signal lane change when you just wrecked 8 cop cars and ran over 2 old people.


It's not done in the interest of justice any more than taking a flying leap onto a downed player under four of your guys is done in the interest in stopping the forward motion of the football.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Holy Sheetz!!


CSB

Originally from the suburbs of Long Island, I moved to Waynesboro, PA in 1990 with a stint in the US Army. Never been there before. I would wake up at 3:30AM to get to work. I would stop off at Sheetz at 4:00 AM for gas and coffee. One day I show up and the parking lot was full with pick up trucks. I go inside, tons of men in orange colored vests roaming the place.

I finally get to the counter and I asked the clerk...

"What's up with all the orange vests?"

She replied.

"Today is the first day of hunting season"
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Minear was wanted on a felony assault warrant and state police learned he was driving a tan-colored Dodge Durango and would be arriving at a home on Raystown Road in West Providence Township Sunday evening.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
I'm getting a distinct Al Cowlings vibe from this article. Is OJ ok?
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So, a total of $125K in bail? (warrant+traffic). Sounds reasonable. He's proven to be a flight risk.

I wonder if that's going to include some DUI to go along with felony eluding, however many counts of reckless driving, and striking fixed objects?
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Post his face, wanted dead or alive...


Take his license, all that jive
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
A lot of Sheetz were uttered that day...
 
Geotpf
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

steklo: Last night before bed I watch a 30 minute mind blowing car chase on YouTube, Dozens of cops following a stolen Camero around a busy town. I swear I thought I was watching a real life version of Grand Theft Auto.

At the end of the chase the bad guy shot at the cops and then the cops returned fire. The suspect did not make it.


In Greater Los Angeles, we call that a "slow Tuesday".
 
srb68
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Noob
 
Geotpf
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MythDragon: How do they keep track of every single violation you rack up? Seems kinda petty to tack on a failure to signal lane change when you just wrecked 8 cop cars and ran over 2 old people.


They have video of the whole chase and just watch it and note every time he runs a red light or whatever.
 
