(Mirror.co.uk)   Not now Mount Merapi
20
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
OK, how about now?
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flamark: OK, how about now?


Too late!
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was then, this is now.
 
i state your name
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grumpy Cat: That was then, this is now.


When will then be now?
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now then, when will it?
 
oukewldave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, let me know when Yellowstone starts up.
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus Jones - Right Here Right Now (Official Music Video)
Youtube MznHdJReoeo
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know where Imma gonna go.....
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Invincible: flamark: OK, how about now?

Too late!


Stop living in the past.  Volcanos blowing up is soooo ten minutes ago....

You'll get over it.
 
pwkpete
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i state your name: Grumpy Cat: That was then, this is now.

When will then be now?


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vulcan oversleep?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hecq - Hypnos
Youtube m5m6WSOZTyA
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fatboy Slim - Right Here, Right Now HD
Youtube W_tTk_1uUrg
 
PlusCestLaMeme [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That's nuthin', compared to the eruption of 2043.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Not now, Silent Singer!

/obscure
 
daffy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I would have been out of there way before.
 
jph
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Just for reference, this is Mount Merapi on a clear day. The white specs are houses.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
taintbaggins [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Is Merapi East or West of Java?
Asking for a friend.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Ain't nobodies business but the Javanese.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Merapi? Never. I'm a proper gentleman.
 
