(KY3 Springfield)   Police search for fugitive nicknamed "Bald Head Mitchell". Suspect is 5′9″, 150 pounds, black hair, and brown ey.. Wait a minute   (ky3.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
gray-ky3-prod.cdn.arcpublishing.comView Full Size
variety.comView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Springfield police

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suspect is hairless....I repeat, hairless!!!

\that's some fine police work, Chief
 
rummonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bith Set Me Up: Springfield police

[Fark user image 640x480]



I wave my impotent fist of rage, at thee.....
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I too am terribly confused when someone shaves their head.  Where did Billy Zane go? Anyone??
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crazy Baldhead (1976) - Bob Marley & The Wailers
Youtube IXckkQKY6Kk
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aint She Sweet Scatman Crothers
Youtube b3_P-CqnQT8
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Albert911emt: Suspect is hairless....I repeat, hairless!!!

\that's some fine police work, Chief


Maybe he'll have kids someday.
 
Milos Hattrick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wrestletalk.b-cdn.netView Full Size
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jsnbase
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bald Head Mitchell? Yeah, I think he used to hang out with Bobby 5'10" and Jimmy Two-Legs.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Bald men can have facial hair. News at 11.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

jsnbase: Bald Head Mitchell? Yeah, I think he used to hang out with Bobby 5'10" and Jimmy Two-Legs.


I'm gonna get the papers, get the papers.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sure it wasn't Bald Head John?

Dong Work For Yuda
Youtube pL5usTutJgU

/nsfw lyrics
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Bald men can have facial hair. News at 11.


It isn't one to one correlation, but it is possible to have different colored hair on the face. I for example, have brown hair, and red facial hair. Those grey hairs are an optical illusion. Stop saying I have grey patches. Age is a lie. Entropy isn't real. I'm not even 40, dammit.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Sure it wasn't Bald Head John?

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/pL5usTut​JgU]
/nsfw lyrics


\o/
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Is he hatless?  Repeatedly?
 
