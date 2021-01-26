 Skip to content
(TMZ)   Osceola Sheriff's deputy scores a knockout   (tmz.com) divider line
Xetal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the hell is wrong with the police in this country?
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a person half your size with zero training.
If you need that much force to stop her from what she was doing, you fail, Officer Asshat.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Onyx - Slam (Official Video)
Youtube 7ADgCeYJMN4
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"the officer involved was a School Resource Officer who was in the process of trying to stop the student from fighting another student"

Well there you go, mission success!
 
snapperhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And if it wasn't for cellphones, this would NEVER lead to disciplinary action for the office. It may still not, but at least some people can now believe what young people/PoC/women have been saying for a long time.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I cringed when I heard the sound her head made when it came into contact with the floor.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
INB4 "yeah but she wasn't being obedient to the white cop so she should actually be thanking him for not shooting her and he should get a raise" crowd shows up.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know he was just waiting for the day he could show off that move.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All of them, all these racist cops just live for the moment when they get to pull shiat like that. Bet you anything they were high-fiving and grab-assing back in their gang lair when they got back "BILL BAGGED HIMSELF A N-WORD!"
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: INB4 "yeah but she wasn't being obedient to the white cop so she should actually be thanking him for not shooting her and he should get a raise" crowd shows up.


I'm not sure even that crowd is gonna be dropping by for this one.  YPAC pretty much summed this one up - what the hell dude?  Someone start hiring bouncers as school officers already.  They're trained to de-escalate, yet perfectly capable of knocking people the hell out easily - and they know when not to do so, because it's a stupid and psycho farking decision unless someone is an immediate and creditable threat to others.
 
MagicChicken [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bobobolinskii: I cringed when I heard the sound her head made when it came into contact with the floor.


Yeah, that's a concussion, if not a fractured skull. That was a very...meaty thud. :(
 
Mr Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

YouPeopleAreCrazy: This is a person half your size with zero training.
If you need that much force to stop her from what she was doing, you fail, Officer Asshat.


I am furiously angry about the police and their bullshiat insecure need for control. Control based swat style tactics are a training system of intentional escalation by police officers that is guaranteed to provide excuses for violent behavior.

Any police officer using swat style tactics to "control the conflict so we can all go home" is engaging in premeditated murder, even before they pull the trigger. It is turning cops into combatants and training them to think of every interaction as a potential life ending event.

Cops DON'T need immediately control everything. Cops DO NOT have to stop every crime instantly, and detain every criminal instantly.  Cops simply aren't as necessary people believe they are, and our lives are demonstrably safer due to the presence of police. The math and logic of policing ending crime doesn't work. Violent crime follows unemployment rates and income disparity than far more than anything else. The need for cops to stop the thugs in the street is a racist dog whistle that has been intentionally promoted during times when racial equality was balancing. For example, that's the exact myth that lead to the only successful coup in America history, in Wilmington. A town in our history that overthrew the government because newspapers were making up black rape, and a black newspaper owner pointed out that there was no evidence or confirmed reports, and some black guys are just hot with big black dicks.

The police investigate crimes, they don't prevent it. You are not safe in America because we have cops. You are safe when your neighbors don't want to kill you.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you can't do the time, don't do the crime.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*THWOCK*

That'll leave a mark. Yikes!!
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snapperhead: And if it wasn't for cellphones, this would NEVER lead to disciplinary action for the office. It may still not, but at least some people can now believe what young people/PoC/women have been saying for a long time.


So really, we should be investing in body cams for the public not for the cops.

/ whynotboth.jpg
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That will buff right out
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snort: If you can't do the time, don't do the crime.


Well hopefully the cop does do the time.

Since I'm sure that's what you were talking about, and not referring to the student the cop slammed to the ground.

No one would be an asshole enough to go there.

Right?
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MagicChicken: bobobolinskii: I cringed when I heard the sound her head made when it came into contact with the floor.

Yeah, that's a concussion, if not a fractured skull. That was a very...meaty thud. :(


...and I'll just point out...that's not a "floor", that's a concrete sidewalk.  If she doesn't have brain trauma, it will be a miracle.

Excessive force, not justified. Not on an unarmed student.
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"The consequences of corruption are two innocent ordinary people were killed in their homes, four police officers were shot, one of them paralyzed and now all of them will face Harris County jurors who will decide their fate," said Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.


All of them? Even the first two people you and your Texas public school education mentioned?
Texas necromancy is STRONG.
 
wage0048
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Would like to see what led up to that tackle. It would help to determine if I think the cop deserves a savage beating or just an aluminum baseball bat to the scrotum.
 
squidloe
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Damn, that's awful. No need for that much force
 
winedrinkingman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I can't find the video.  Did he tackle her to the ground or was she struggling and they both fell over.

No one trains their officers to tackle suspects to the ground and that is a huge no no.  On the other hand the later is understandable if he had a legit reason to make an arrest and there was resistance, though he may want to hit the gym more if a teenage girl knocked them both off center.

My suspicion from looking at the two single shots is that someone played too much football in High School and is trying to make it relevant to his life somehow.
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
School resource officers should be a thing of the past. Those programs got a ton of money there for awhile in an effort to stop school shootings but really what they've done is just stick a cop around a bunch of teenagers. The chances of them stopping a mass shooting are incredibly low.
 
Kiler
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Bslim: All of them, all these racist cops just live for the moment when they get to pull shiat like that. Bet you anything they were high-fiving and grab-assing back in their gang lair when they got back "BILL BAGGED HIMSELF A N-WORD!"


What will the challenge coin look like?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Xetal: What the hell is wrong with the police in this country?


Actually. This is bad as it should ever get.
Everyone should be asking why all the other people was shot.

This is actually what should have happened to Rodney King. Instead he was beat.

Only one thing places cuffs on suspects and it isn't an attack.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Meanwhile....
media2.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

bobobolinskii: I cringed when I heard the sound her head made when it came into contact with the floor.


I can hear your thought, I Can't bring myself to even click on the video because I know it is going to make my heart wrench, These farking bastards are so farked up it is heart wrenching. When will this shiat end?

Fark
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: I can't find the video. Did he tackle her to the ground or was she struggling and they both fell over.


Absolute on purpose tackle.
He is on one knee his arm is linked in hers, he spins, taking her down.
Her head bounces off the concrete, and she goes limp.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Xetal: What the hell is wrong with the police in this country?


The wrong people are police.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Jeux sans frontieres
 
wingnut396
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

waxbeans: invaded arrest


??

How as the Capital tour on the 6th?

/know its a typo...
 
chawco
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Amazing how few people are commenting on the fact that this happened in a school. Police should not be in schools. The girl being slammed to the ground is no more than 17 or 18. She's in her High School. Yeah maybe she was misbehaving and fighting. I got in a fight with high school. Nobody had to be arrested. Nobody had to be tackled by an armed thug.
 
steklo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Smoking GNU: INB4 "yeah but she wasn't being obedient to the white cop so she should actually be thanking him for not shooting her and he should get a raise" crowd shows up.

I'm not sure even that crowd is gonna be dropping by for this one.  YPAC pretty much summed this one up - what the hell dude?  Someone start hiring bouncers as school officers already.  They're trained to de-escalate, yet perfectly capable of knocking people the hell out easily - and they know when not to do so, because it's a stupid and psycho farking decision unless someone is an immediate and creditable threat to others.


Wrong , they escalate, I had my shop broken into so the cops got called , He shows up 6 hours later And asks me my info so he could see if I had warrants.
If you have a problem and you call in the cops , You now have two problems.

It is TRUE
 
Madcaplaff
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: That will buff right out


Walk it off, as my dad used to say.

/s
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

chawco: Amazing how few people are commenting on the fact that this happened in a school. Police should not be in schools. The girl being slammed to the ground is no more than 17 or 18. She's in her High School. Yeah maybe she was misbehaving and fighting. I got in a fight with high school. Nobody had to be arrested. Nobody had to be tackled by an armed thug.


Also the fact that a member of the school staff had already dealt with the situation, just as Captain Lawandorder did his best linebacker impression.
 
LrdPhoenix [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: MagicChicken: bobobolinskii: I cringed when I heard the sound her head made when it came into contact with the floor.

Yeah, that's a concussion, if not a fractured skull. That was a very...meaty thud. :(

...and I'll just point out...that's not a "floor", that's a concrete sidewalk.  If she doesn't have brain trauma, it will be a miracle.

Excessive force, not justified. Not on an unarmed student.


YouPeopleAreCrazy: winedrinkingman: I can't find the video. Did he tackle her to the ground or was she struggling and they both fell over.

Absolute on purpose tackle.
He is on one knee his arm is linked in hers, he spins, taking her down.
Her head bounces off the concrete, and she goes limp.


She doesn't go limp.  She goes rigid.  You can tell when he tries to put her arm behind her back.  Very much not a good sign after a head injury.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Xetal: What the hell is wrong with the police in this country?



They are part of a culture of toxic masculinity that overreacts out of fear, insecurity, and impotent anger knowing full well they are usually protected from consequences by their fellow gang members?

/Just a guess
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

wingnut396: waxbeans: invaded arrest

??

How as the Capital tour on the 6th?

/know its a typo...


Evaded
 
steklo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I want to know what the girls were fighting about. I bet it was over a boy.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

YouPeopleAreCrazy: This is a person half your size with zero training.
If you need that much force to stop her from what she was doing, you fail, Officer Asshat.


But she failed to respect his authority!
His hands were tied!
 
oxnard_montalvo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
pull the cops out of the 'schools' and just let the students kill each other. problem solved
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I guess there's no chance we'll get to see the 10 minutes leading up to the slam.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

oxnard_montalvo: pull the cops out of the 'schools' and just let the students kill each other. problem solved


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jmr61: I guess there's no chance we'll get to see the 10 minutes leading up to the slam.


What _might_ be in the lead up to justify and armed male cop slamming a teenage girl in to concrete skull first?

Please be specific.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: jmr61: I guess there's no chance we'll get to see the 10 minutes leading up to the slam.

What _might_ be in the lead up to justify and armed male cop slamming a teenage girl in to concrete skull first?

Please be specific.


You do know that if cops only slammed you and cuffed you. There would be no shot dead suspects and no Rodney King video?
 
Wesdog
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Xetal: What the hell is wrong with the police in this country?


They have no reason to act lawfully because nobody makes them face the consequences of their actions. 100+ years of law enforcement violence and very little has been done.

It's why I have zero problem with cops getting assassinated sitting in their patrol cars. If the government isn't going to hold law enforcement responsible it's the people's job to make sure that the issue is addressed. We have had decades of protests, lawsuits, and demands from civil leaders that something be done and it has been ignored. When the checks and balances are broken violence might be the answer.

If law enforcement is above the law in the US then the people must exercise their 2nd Amendment rights to protect themselves and their country against the people in power who refuse to protect and represent them.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Right wing MAGA cops still mad their Trumpty Dumpty lost.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Seasons I'v Withered:

He shows up 6 hours later And asks me my info so he could see if I had warrants.


What the ever loving f*ck? What a cretin.
 
