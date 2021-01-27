 Skip to content
Looks like subby picked the right day to quit sniffing glue
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
for a second I was worried that they stopped making glue...
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I remember seeing this film strip when I was a kid. They definitely showed it to us way too early. I had no idea about it as an intoxicant, I just wanted the stuff to make model kits. They subbed out some crap that wouldn't stick anything together, I stopped making models.

(OTOH: A fellow I knew basically rotted his brain out on solvents, probably gasoline or thinner. What a waste.   he would stand in people's yards at night just like a zombie, checked out, man.)
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
THE RAMONES - CARBONA NOT GLUE - LIVE 26-06-1977
Youtube E2qMKjkxf0w
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When I was a kid, I liked to rub Elmer's glue on my hands and then peel it off, and tell others that I was a lizard and I was molting.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: When I was a kid, I liked to rub Elmer's glue on my hands and then peel it off, and tell others that I was a lizard and I was molting.


Can a reptile be a furry?

/asssssking for a friend
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Sub Human: I remember seeing this film strip when I was a kid. They definitely showed it to us way too early. I had no idea about it as an intoxicant, I just wanted the stuff to make model kits. They subbed out some crap that wouldn't stick anything together, I stopped making models.

(OTOH: A fellow I knew basically rotted his brain out on solvents, probably gasoline or thinner. What a waste.   he would stand in people's yards at night just like a zombie, checked out, man.)


I never could stand the  ' dope ' for model airplanes.
I worked with a guy who started huffing Trichloroethylene.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Sniffing gasoline I think I'm sniffing gasoline I really think so bum a da dut dut dut da...
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A nose full of glue keeps the 5Gs and WiFi 6 out of your brain.
/Prove me wrong
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NINEv2: MattytheMouse: When I was a kid, I liked to rub Elmer's glue on my hands and then peel it off, and tell others that I was a lizard and I was molting.

Can a reptile be a furry?

/asssssking for a friend


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NINEv2: MattytheMouse: When I was a kid, I liked to rub Elmer's glue on my hands and then peel it off, and tell others that I was a lizard and I was molting.

Can a reptile be a furry?

/asssssking for a friend


People call them scalies, but I mean... It's the same thing! You wouldn't want your mom walking in on you looking at this, either way.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Sub Human: I remember seeing this film strip when I was a kid. They definitely showed it to us way too early. I had no idea about it as an intoxicant, I just wanted the stuff to make model kits. They subbed out some crap that wouldn't stick anything together, I stopped making models.

(OTOH: A fellow I knew basically rotted his brain out on solvents, probably gasoline or thinner. What a waste.   he would stand in people's yards at night just like a zombie, checked out, man.)

I never could stand the  ' dope ' for model airplanes.
I worked with a guy who started huffing Trichloroethylene.


Tap Magic , Good stuff for drilling stainless, 'couple drops here and there and you were good to go.
they quit making the good stuff.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I assumed this would be an article about some kid who crazy-glued his nostrils shut.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ less than a minute ago  

MattytheMouse: NINEv2: MattytheMouse: When I was a kid, I liked to rub Elmer's glue on my hands and then peel it off, and tell others that I was a lizard and I was molting.

Can a reptile be a furry?

/asssssking for a friend

People call them scalies, but I mean... It's the same thing! You wouldn't want your mom walking in on you looking at this, either way.
[Fark user image 425x694]


You never know.  Used to know someone that'd probably look at it and be able to id the artist from memory.  Now if she walked in on you looking at regular implanted air bags and blonde bleachiness porn, you'd be liable to get the lecture about unrealistic portrayal masquerading as RL.  I know, I heard it once.  Poor kid heh.
 
