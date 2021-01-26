 Skip to content
(AP News) Houston drug raid. Two innocent people dead. Four cops shot, with one paralyzed. Oh, and twelve cops indicted, included two for murder, because it was all based on cop's faked evidence
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Texas is still trying to earn their own FARK tag.
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I, for one, am utterly shocked that Houston PD would not operate in good faith.
 
Fivekiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
No knock warrants need to be ended. Nationwide. Period.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The Aristocops!
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'll inject this bit about Gerald Goines early in the thread...

A 16-year-old drug case involving George Floyd was among the hundreds of cases connected to ex-Houston police Officer Gerald Goines that are being reviewed by prosecutors, according to Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.

Speaking to Khambrel Marshall during an interview that will air on Sunday's edition of Houston Newsmakers, Ogg said that Floyd, a Houston native who died while being detained by police in Minnesota on Memorial Day, was convicted by Goines as part of a single-witness drug case in 2004.

There are likely dozens upon dozens of people with criminal records who have been victims of dirty cops and the system screwed them over. There should be some severe type of punishment for dirty cops to make others fear the consequences themselves.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Brosephus: There should be some severe type of punishment for dirty cops


Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Cafe Threads: Brosephus: There should be some severe type of punishment for dirty cops

Yep, I'm serious. I have over 13 years of service without committing a crime. I have uncles, cousins, and a brother in law who have all worn a badge and not committed crimes. One cousin who screwed up ended up getting fired, which was a slap on the hand that should have gotten him in deeper shiat.

I have zero love for dirty cops and wouldn't think twice about turning one in. Actually had a few former coworkers who are currently or have been in prison for criminal acts committed on or away from the job.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Brosephus: Cafe Threads: Brosephus: There should be some severe type of punishment for dirty cops

Yep, I'm serious. I have over 13 years of service without committing a crime. I have uncles, cousins, and a brother in law who have all worn a badge and not committed crimes. One cousin who screwed up ended up getting fired, which was a slap on the hand that should have gotten him in deeper shiat.

I have zero love for dirty cops and wouldn't think twice about turning one in. Actually had a few former coworkers who are currently or have been in prison for criminal acts committed on or away from the job.


If this were true of every police officer in this country, we would be damn close to a passable Paradise.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
In all, a dozen officers tied to the narcotics unit have been indicted after their work came under scrutiny following the January 2019 drug raid in which Dennis Tuttle, 59, and his wife, Rhogena Nicholas, 58, were killed.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
/life imitates art//close enough
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Cafe Threads: Brosephus: Cafe Threads: Brosephus: There should be some severe type of punishment for dirty cops

Yep, I'm serious. I have over 13 years of service without committing a crime. I have uncles, cousins, and a brother in law who have all worn a badge and not committed crimes. One cousin who screwed up ended up getting fired, which was a slap on the hand that should have gotten him in deeper shiat.

I have zero love for dirty cops and wouldn't think twice about turning one in. Actually had a few former coworkers who are currently or have been in prison for criminal acts committed on or away from the job.

If this were true of every police officer in this country, we would be damn close to a passable Paradise.


I wish I could make that happen.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Brosephus: I'll inject this bit about Gerald Goines early in the thread...

A 16-year-old drug case involving George Floyd was among the hundreds of cases connected to ex-Houston police Officer Gerald Goines that are being reviewed by prosecutors, according to Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.

Speaking to Khambrel Marshall during an interview that will air on Sunday's edition of Houston Newsmakers, Ogg said that Floyd, a Houston native who died while being detained by police in Minnesota on Memorial Day, was convicted by Goines as part of a single-witness drug case in 2004.

There are likely dozens upon dozens of people with criminal records who have been victims of dirty cops and the system screwed them over. There should be some severe type of punishment for dirty cops to make others fear the consequences themselves.


They'll never recover
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Why is it that the war on drugs creates narcotics units that are just as corrupt, incompetent, and brutal as the people they're trying to "protect society against" in the first place?

/its a trick question - we know why, we're just saying the quiet part outloud now.
 
tuxq
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Brosephus: Cafe Threads: Brosephus: Cafe Threads: Brosephus: There should be some severe type of punishment for dirty cops

Yep, I'm serious. I have over 13 years of service without committing a crime. I have uncles, cousins, and a brother in law who have all worn a badge and not committed crimes. One cousin who screwed up ended up getting fired, which was a slap on the hand that should have gotten him in deeper shiat.

I have zero love for dirty cops and wouldn't think twice about turning one in. Actually had a few former coworkers who are currently or have been in prison for criminal acts committed on or away from the job.

If this were true of every police officer in this country, we would be damn close to a passable Paradise.

I wish I could make that happen.


Sounds like they could use you in IA.
 
khatores
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Brosephus: I'll inject this bit about Gerald Goines early in the thread...

A 16-year-old drug case involving George Floyd was among the hundreds of cases connected to ex-Houston police Officer Gerald Goines that are being reviewed by prosecutors, according to Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.

Speaking to Khambrel Marshall during an interview that will air on Sunday's edition of Houston Newsmakers, Ogg said that Floyd, a Houston native who died while being detained by police in Minnesota on Memorial Day, was convicted by Goines as part of a single-witness drug case in 2004.

There are likely dozens upon dozens of people with criminal records who have been victims of dirty cops and the system screwed them over. There should be some severe type of punishment for dirty cops to make others fear the consequences themselves.


George Floyd did not die while being detained George Floyd, he died while being tortured in order to compel him to get in the back of a police vehicle.

That anyone is okay with torturing someone simply to get them into a vehicle is ridiculous.
Anyone okay with that should punch their own face.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Just Houston being Houston.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
In a statement Monday, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo blamed the faulty search warrant on Goines and Bryan"

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

It's about time Acevedo started dealing with his corrupt narcotics unit.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
When did The Shield start being written by the Game of Thrones people?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"The consequences of corruption are two innocent ordinary people were killed in their homes,"

The United States of America, land of the free...until the brave come to their house and kill 'em.
Just like the founding fathers wanted.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Brosephus: Cafe Threads: Brosephus: There should be some severe type of punishment for dirty cops

Yep, I'm serious. I have over 13 years of service without committing a crime. I have uncles, cousins, and a brother in law who have all worn a badge and not committed crimes. One cousin who screwed up ended up getting fired, which was a slap on the hand that should have gotten him in deeper shiat.

I have zero love for dirty cops and wouldn't think twice about turning one in. Actually had a few former coworkers who are currently or have been in prison for criminal acts committed on or away from the job.


I wish I could believe you, Serpico. I really do. But police have their own law of omertà, and just like in the military where we are told we must disobey illegal orders it's far easier to claim that you would do something in theory than it is actually doing it in practice.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Brosephus: There should be some severe type of punishment for dirty cops

He said ''Should" not ''will be''.
 
Mr Guy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
In a statement Monday, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo blamed the faulty search warrant on Goines and Bryant and said the other officers, including Gallegos, "responded appropriately to the deadly threat posed to them during (the warrant's) service."

But they didn't react appropriately did they? You want us to believe it's appropriate to return fire when YOU ARE THE AGGRESSOR but it's not. The point of a no knock warrant is to save lives. Clearly they don't work, as it's not safe to attack a house unannounced and there's no way to make it safe.

Stop swat style training. Stop no knock warrants. Teach police officers to respect the system and believe in it.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Texas is still trying to earn their own FARK tag.


Are they?

Or is Texas the only state with a COP tag?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Crabs_Can_Polevault
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Texas is still trying to earn their own FARK tag.


And you know, between this and the talk of the Texas GOP, it's obvious that they're working hard for it. It may be time to give the Texas Fark Tag a full and serious consider.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
All anyone has to remember is that HPD is still going with the story that a disabled vet, with debilitating injuries from later car crashes who allegedly sat around and smoke MJ all day shot 4 officers in during a chaotic non knock raid with this 6 shot revolver.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Fivekiller: No knock warrants need to be ended. Nationwide. Period.


Let's start with ending qualified immunity, aka ignorance of the law is a defense...for law enforcement officers.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: Brosephus: Cafe Threads: Brosephus: There should be some severe type of punishment for dirty cops

Yep, I'm serious. I have over 13 years of service without committing a crime. I have uncles, cousins, and a brother in law who have all worn a badge and not committed crimes. One cousin who screwed up ended up getting fired, which was a slap on the hand that should have gotten him in deeper shiat.

I have zero love for dirty cops and wouldn't think twice about turning one in. Actually had a few former coworkers who are currently or have been in prison for criminal acts committed on or away from the job.

If this were true of every police officer in this country, we would be damn close to a passable Paradise.


In fairness, that would apply equally well to society as a whole.
 
