Pensacola couple charged with child neglect after home found in filthy condition.
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I believe that is called a "lazy eye," but it looks like an eye that is highly motivated to move to another head.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
That's fine work subby.
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Additionally, all that was in the fridge was old food that wasn't edible and bottled beer.

Yeah, and?
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Sick tag takes precedent over Florida tag.
 
steklo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


on the next episode of Hoarders...
 
steklo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Now he's really looking the other way....
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh Florida - always upping your game - never letting us down - you are truly the gift that keeps on giving...
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well, to be fair, children don't come with instructions.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Pensacola! The soft drink?!
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I don't know why kids can't divorce their parents and get child support.
I bet that would make support laws make more sense than they currently do.
 
steklo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I don't know why kids can't divorce their parents and get child support.
I bet that would make support laws make more sense than they currently do.


Fark user imageView Full Size


True Story

Meet Deb, Mom of two kids....
Just like this story, a teacher noticed neglect and called CPS. When they arrived, they saw the house of horrors and took the kids away post haste.

Deb here tried for years to get her kids back but failed each time in court.

She used to post in the Long Island Craigslist Rants and Raves section blaming the courts, the cops, CPS for taking her kids away never once, admitting she kept a filthy home. She never accepted the blame.

Now the kids are adult age and still want nothing to do with her.

Other photos of her "clean" home.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I don't want to know what's in those bottles...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The Smell of Reeves & Mortimer - Jeffersons' Eye Correcting Fluid
Youtube 21f9N--VYhg
 
Abacus9 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The hills have eyes, indeed. Some of them even work correctly.
 
Derek Force
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I don't know why kids can't divorce their parents and get child support.
I bet that would make support laws make more sense than they currently do.


Do you have any kids?  because if they could do that my kid would want a divorce every single day.
Kids aint easy, and sometimes you have to be tough.  At least a few times a week my kid "hates" me for some reason...  yesterday it was because she hit her shin on the coffee table (after she said something bratty) and I snickered.  All her pain and embarrassment was then directed at me.  Would have divorced me on the spot.. lol

But anyway, fark these people.  I hope the kids end up in a better place.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ less than a minute ago  
....this state swings our national elections.  Just remember that.
 
