(Twitter)   18 wheeler rolls out of turnpike tunnel in flames. Bug-eyed dog with a bowler on calmly walks away, cup of coffee in hand   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's not going to buff out
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How many Barrels of Fun is that?
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Where was Jeremy Clarkson in relation to this?
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
tse2.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ok, I'll bite, Subby.

What's the 'dog' thing a reference to?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Ok, I'll bite, Subby.

What's the 'dog' thing a reference to?


I'm taking time travel. Mr. Peabody or Brian Griffin, perhaps.
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Ok, I'll bite, Subby.

What's the 'dog' thing a reference to?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Ok, I'll bite, Subby.

What's the 'dog' thing a reference to?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I didn't get the dog reference either. I was expecting something more related to walking out of the tunnel, or setting trucks on fire.
 
JZDave
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hammond!
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So, anyone familiar enough to say how bad any alternative routes are?
 
