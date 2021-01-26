 Skip to content
(AP News)   The "miracle" COVID-19 cure we've all been waiting for has been announced by: C) Venezuela   (apnews.com) divider line
    Venezuela  
posted to Main » on 26 Jan 2021 at 10:04 PM



HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buy our special voting machine algorithm

Fark user imageView Full Size


get a COVID cure free!
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Such a level of crazy, Hugo would be proud.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Oh, 10 drops exactly, yes, of course.  Its a miracle!

The number of the counting shall be ten. Eleven shalt thou not count, neither count thou 9, excepting that thou then proceed to ten.

12 is right out. Once the number ten, being the tenth number, be reached, then lobbest thou Magic Medicine Drops of Venezuela towards thy foe COVID, who, being naughty in My sight, shall snuff it.

Amen.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Plant-people say thyme is a natural antibiotic.

I don't think that's quite the same as anti-viral.

And thyme tea REALLY TASTES AWFUL. I can't imagine sublingual thyme being in any way a comfortable experience.

(mrs therion is a plant person.  she got me to drink thyme tea once. ONCE.)
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Zombie Hugo Chavez is behind this"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
But SOCHILUZMS
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Say what you want about Maduro, but at least he makes their brains run on thyme...
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Didn't make it past the guy giving me double birds at a beauty pageant.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The pathetic flailing of authoritarian shiatbrains when reality happens and it's impossible for lying about or ignoring it to work, the flailing is spectacular.

It would also be hilarious if they didn't tend to also murder so many people.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Therion: I can't imagine sublingual thyme being in any way a comfortable experience.


Some like it rough.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's not science, it's...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Have the BidenHarris call up the Venezuela and say "give up the cure, or we nuke you until you do give it up".  Then wait 24 hours, and if no cure is presented, start nuking the shiat out of them.  Drop 20 megatons of nukes per hour until they give up the cure.  Don't stop until everybody in Venezuela is dead, or they give up the cure.

Or they admit the cure is fake, then nuke the capitol as punishment.  But let the other areas survive.
 
