hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Without access to the Appalachian Trail, how is Mark Sanford going to find some new Argentinian Tail?
 
FarkQued
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Still OK to tag team burn down buildings, riot, scream and march in mass crowds, not ok to solo hike outdoors.  Science.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This makes no damn sense.  Hiking on trails is one of the traditional ways to get the hell away from people.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Is the Appalachian Trail that crowded that it would be a problem?
 
Prevailing Wind
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Probably a good idea.  Sigh...

The shelters are crowded AF on a normal year.  With so much interest now, it wouldn't be possible to camp there safely and yes...even when you have a tent, you still camp near the shelters.

Toilets and clean water are nice treats.  Hard to pass up.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

FarkQued: Still OK to tag team burn down buildings, riot, scream and march in mass crowds, not ok to solo hike outdoors.  Science.


OgreMagi: This makes no damn sense.  Hiking on trails is one of the traditional ways to get the hell away from people.


abhorrent1: Is the Appalachian Trail that crowded that it would be a problem?


I could copy and paste the article, but if you can't be bothered to click, why should I think you'd bother to read?
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
 Those hikers come through the 71 miles of trail in Great Smoky Mountains National Park and reach western North Carolina trail towns like Franklin and Hot Springs, in March and April, when they gather in large numbers to rest, mend gear and resupply.

They also stay at shelters in close quarters along the trail. The shelters don't allow for the CDC's COVID-safety guidelines, which include maintaining social distance of at least 6 feet from those who don't live in the same household and washing hands often with soap and water.

So it makes sense.  Hikers use common facilities along the AT and it's not like those things are getting cleaned regularly.

/No need for the dog-whistling upthread
 
70Ford
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I know when I have aches, chills and a fever, I'm thinking, "Damn! It's camp go time!"
 
Prevailing Wind
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Is the Appalachian Trail that crowded that it would be a problem?


Depends on the stretch of trail you're talking about.   There are a lot of logistical choke points where you bunch up.  Also, there are a LOT of non thru hikers who use resources they shouldn't in popular areas and it causes some rather heartbreaking overcrowding in spots.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Those hikers come through the 71 miles of trail in Great Smoky Mountains National Park and reach western North Carolina trail towns like Franklin and Hot Springs, in March and April, when they gather in large numbers to rest, mend gear and resupply.

They also stay at shelters in close quarters along the trail. The shelters don't allow for the CDC's COVID-safety guidelines, which include maintaining social distance of at least 6 feet from those who don't live in the same household and washing hands often with soap and water.

So it makes sense.  Hikers use common facilities along the AT and it's not like those things are getting cleaned regularly.

/No need for the dog-whistling upthread


It still makes no sense.  You close those public facilities and impose distancing at the gathering places.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: FarkQued: Still OK to tag team burn down buildings, riot, scream and march in mass crowds, not ok to solo hike outdoors.  Science.

OgreMagi: This makes no damn sense.  Hiking on trails is one of the traditional ways to get the hell away from people.

abhorrent1: Is the Appalachian Trail that crowded that it would be a problem?

I could copy and paste the article, but if you can't be bothered to click, why should I think you'd bother to read?


Well aren't you edgy.
 
morg
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sorry, folks. The serial killer pretending to be a park employee out front should have told ya.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"They're closing down the trials" which amounts to there is no longer anybody there to tell you what to do.
 
Ruthven13
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Prevailing Wind: abhorrent1: Is the Appalachian Trail that crowded that it would be a problem?

Depends on the stretch of trail you're talking about.   There are a lot of logistical choke points where you bunch up.  Also, there are a LOT of non thru hikers who use resources they shouldn't in popular areas and it causes some rather heartbreaking overcrowding in spots.


What are these resources the non thru hikers use that they shouldn't? The shelters? Designated camping areas?
 
