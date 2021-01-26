 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KRTV Great Falls)   Amazon driver finds baby abandoned on side of road, complains that casually discarding valuable packages where anyone can grab them is his job   (krtv.com) divider line
26
    More: Scary, English-language films, Automobile, Juan Carlos Flores, Houston, Surveillance, American films, Houston Police Department, ABC News  
•       •       •

292 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jan 2021 at 1:17 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
RaisingArizona.gif
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Houston Police Department told KTRK that the baby's mother had left the child in her vehicle as she checked that her apartment was locked and when she returned, the car was gone, along with the infant.

Admittedly I don't have any kids so I'm probably in no position to judge or understand, but this doesn't seem quite......right.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dude's back teeth were probably floating and he ends up stuck dealing with someone elses kid? That's a road raging.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Carjackers.  Kill.  Them.  All.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DoctorCal: [Fark user image 420x315] [View Full Size image _x_]


Ignore me!
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

browneye: The Houston Police Department told KTRK that the baby's mother had left the child in her vehicle as she checked that her apartment was locked and when she returned, the car was gone, along with the infant.

Admittedly I don't have any kids so I'm probably in no position to judge or understand, but this doesn't seem quite......right.


Meh, kids require a LOT of stuff, there were plenty of times when I lived in an apartment where I had to make multiple trips and so the kid got left in the car for 30-60 seconds while I ran back upstairs. Baring some weird thing like this it's perfectly safe and reasonable to do.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Carjackers.  Kill.  Them.  All.


This was more of a Theft than a carjacking, since the perp never saw the victim.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is it that makes a complete stranger dive into an icy river to save a solid gold baby? Maybe we'll never know.

~ Jack Handey
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fedex delivery
Youtube h1ABjs0dFD8
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he throw it over the fence?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: browneye: The Houston Police Department told KTRK that the baby's mother had left the child in her vehicle as she checked that her apartment was locked and when she returned, the car was gone, along with the infant.

Admittedly I don't have any kids so I'm probably in no position to judge or understand, but this doesn't seem quite......right.

Meh, kids require a LOT of stuff, there were plenty of times when I lived in an apartment where I had to make multiple trips and so the kid got left in the car for 30-60 seconds while I ran back upstairs. Baring some weird thing like this it's perfectly safe and reasonable to do.


So not PERFECTLY safe.  Since once in a while carjackers jack a car with kids in it.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: browneye: The Houston Police Department told KTRK that the baby's mother had left the child in her vehicle as she checked that her apartment was locked and when she returned, the car was gone, along with the infant.

Admittedly I don't have any kids so I'm probably in no position to judge or understand, but this doesn't seem quite......right.

Meh, kids require a LOT of stuff, there were plenty of times when I lived in an apartment where I had to make multiple trips and so the kid got left in the car for 30-60 seconds while I ran back upstairs. Baring some weird thing like this it's perfectly safe and reasonable to do.


Also this was a baby, so it would have been strapped into a car seat.  I can totally understand not wanting to undo all of that just to run back to the front door and make sure it was locked and then do it all over again.
 
padraig
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

browneye: The Houston Police Department told KTRK that the baby's mother had left the child in her vehicle as she checked that her apartment was locked and when she returned, the car was gone, along with the infant.

Admittedly I don't have any kids so I'm probably in no position to judge or understand, but this doesn't seem quite......right.


People that think that parents actually can be fully 100% with their kids at all time... Well, they never had kids, or they'd knees it's simply impossible to not lapse.

(Although I would have turned off the engine, locked the door and taken the keys with me, I'd like to think)
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

browneye: The Houston Police Department told KTRK that the baby's mother had left the child in her vehicle as she checked that her apartment was locked and when she returned, the car was gone, along with the infant.

Admittedly I don't have any kids so I'm probably in no position to judge or understand, but this doesn't seem quite......right.


It's probably something along the lines of...it was cold, and I didn't want to turn off the heater in my car while I went into 7-11, and some 'thug' decided to steal my car while I left it idling with the keys in the ignition and my child in back in a car seat...

OMG, how did this happen!
 
IHadMeAVision [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That's crazy. Once almost a decade ago I was driving back to my store after delivering a pizza through the general vicinity where 50 Cent grew up, like a couple blocks west of the South Jamaica Houses, not too far from York College, on South Rd, just across the LIRR tracks where the milk bottlers (cartoners?) and shiat are, when a street hooker ran up to my driver's side window at a red light (no right on red in NYC unless there's the rare sign saying you can) begging me to call 911 because there was literally a topless hooker face down on the sidewalk she (claimed she) didn't know but couldn't wake up. She also claimed she asked some passing "church ladies" to call 911 and they refused. Ten minutes later the EMTs called me back asking if I was still at the scene and I said I was already back in Queens Village because I work for tips and actually get paid more (tax-exempt) money by the company if I do more deliveries and the dude responded "I understand."

All this was during broad daylight, by the way. If it was a night the hookers on South Rd would have been a little less... err.. cis.

/I think South Rd has since changed names to Tuskagee Airmen Way, which really plays into the stereotype of ghetto street renaming
//end CSB
///3
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

IHadMeAVision: That's crazy. Once almost a decade ago I was driving back to my store after delivering a pizza through the general vicinity where 50 Cent grew up, like a couple blocks west of the South Jamaica Houses, not too far from York College, on South Rd, just across the LIRR tracks where the milk bottlers (cartoners?) and shiat are, when a street hooker ran up to my driver's side window at a red light (no right on red in NYC unless there's the rare sign saying you can) begging me to call 911 because there was literally a topless hooker face down on the sidewalk she (claimed she) didn't know but couldn't wake up. She also claimed she asked some passing "church ladies" to call 911 and they refused. Ten minutes later the EMTs called me back asking if I was still at the scene and I said I was already back in Queens Village because I work for tips and actually get paid more (tax-exempt) money by the company if I do more deliveries and the dude responded "I understand."

All this was during broad daylight, by the way. If it was a night the hookers on South Rd would have been a little less... err.. cis.

/I think South Rd has since changed names to Tuskagee Airmen Way, which really plays into the stereotype of ghetto street renaming
//end CSB
///3


Are you ok?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

punkwrestler: Dr Jack Badofsky: Carjackers.  Kill.  Them.  All.

This was more of a Theft than a carjacking, since the perp never saw the victim.


The terms are more or less the same, one just involves kicking the owner out of the car they are actively occupying.
 
IHadMeAVision [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

MrSplifferton: Are you ok?


??? It's just a random delivery CSB at 2 in the morning. I guess my "internal monologue" is "holy shiat I can't imagine coming across an abandoned baby in the capacity if that job, that must be super-freaky, way more than anything I encountered."
 
IHadMeAVision [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
of, not if
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well, that's just not right...

That's a recyclable.
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

IHadMeAVision: MrSplifferton: Are you ok?

??? It's just a random delivery CSB at 2 in the morning. I guess my "internal monologue" is "holy shiat I can't imagine coming across an abandoned baby in the capacity if that job, that must be super-freaky, way more than anything I encountered."


You hit so many points in your story I couldn't help but be skeptical:

" was driving back to my store after delivering a pizza through the general vicinity where 50 Cent grew up

just across the LIRR tracks where the milk bottlers (cartoners?)


All this was during broad daylight, by the way. If it was a night the hookers on South Rd would have been a little less... err.. cis."

That story is almost preposterous....

when a street hooker ran up to my driver's side window at a red light (no right on red in NYC unless there's the rare sign saying you can) begging me to call 911 because there was literally a topless hooker face down on the sidewalk
 
khatores
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Flores told KTKR that he never expected to find a baby and he thought, "This is not normal that a baby can be on the side of the street. It's not normal."

Someone nominate this guy for a Nobel Prize.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Why didn't the car thief trade the baby in for a PS5?
 
daffy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
OK. I never left my boys alone in the car. When aI had my first son, I left him in his play pen while I loaded the car up. Then, after everything I needed, I would take the baby and lock the door with him in my arms. It wasn't always easy, (he could squirm all over), but I knew he was safe. Then I would strap him in and go where I had to go. I NEVER  left him out of my eye sight out side of the home.
 
IHadMeAVision [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MrSplifferton: IHadMeAVision: MrSplifferton: Are you ok?

??? It's just a random delivery CSB at 2 in the morning. I guess my "internal monologue" is "holy shiat I can't imagine coming across an abandoned baby in the capacity if that job, that must be super-freaky, way more than anything I encountered."

You hit so many points in your story I couldn't help but be skeptical:

" was driving back to my store after delivering a pizza through the general vicinity where 50 Cent grew up

just across the LIRR tracks where the milk bottlers (cartoners?)


All this was during broad daylight, by the way. If it was a night the hookers on South Rd would have been a little less... err.. cis."

That story is almost preposterous....

when a street hooker ran up to my driver's side window at a red light (no right on red in NYC unless there's the rare sign saying you can) begging me to call 911 because there was literally a topless hooker face down on the sidewalk


Fark user imageView Full Size

155th and South Road, see the Long Island Railroad tracks and York College, the projects aren't marked but they're the blocks just east of the tracks and southwest of the college, "40Ps" nicknamed after the local elementary school PS 40. The milk facilities are/were located between then-South Rd now-Tuskagee-on-the-map and Styler.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.