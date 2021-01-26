 Skip to content
(Science Magazine)   Old and busted: Archeologist punching Nazis. New hotness: Nazi archeologist takes an early retirement   (sciencemag.org) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
DNR: So..? He dug up Nazi fossils?
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Heh, good.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size



What Nazi archeologist may look like
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Great. He lived near me. Hope I run into him.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First Nazi archeologist I've seen whose career wasn't gruesomely cut short. Not sure whether to be pleased by his retirement or disappointed that he didn't suffer a Hollywood demise.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Great. He lived near me. Hope I run into him.


What kind of car will you be driving?
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen the clip.  He wasn't proclaiming his Naziness.  He was having a temper tantrum about not being allowed to pontificate during someone else's talk, so he called her a Nazi for expecting him to be courteous.

Seriously, people, can we have a little nuance and critical thinking before breaking out the pitchforks?  Dude needed a pillorying, but for the right reasons.

/bitter old relic needed to retire and free up a job a long time ago
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Okay, so the guy sounds like an asshole. But it sounds like he was trying to compare the presenter to a Nazi, not trying to make some kind of actual pro-Nazi point. Right? Or am I reading it wrong?
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Gritty reboots that think it's really deep and cool to ask "Well what if the hero was really the villain?" are just the worst. Did they hand the Raiders series over to Snyder or Ryan Johnson?
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Bondith: I've seen the clip.  He wasn't proclaiming his Naziness.  He was having a temper tantrum about not being allowed to pontificate during someone else's talk, so he called her a Nazi for expecting him to be courteous.

Seriously, people, can we have a little nuance and critical thinking before breaking out the pitchforks?  Dude needed a pillorying, but for the right reasons.

/bitter old relic needed to retire and free up a job a long time ago


Seems they were itching for a reason to fire this guy.  In the Land of Tenure firing someone for being a shiatty asshole isn't reason enough, you need overt misconduct.

In this case, the best they could do was essentially demote the guy by pulling his classes and basically shunning him.

But good, sounds like a toxic dickhead who was better by being gone.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: Okay, so the guy sounds like an asshole. But it sounds like he was trying to compare the presenter to a Nazi, not trying to make some kind of actual pro-Nazi point. Right? Or am I reading it wrong?


That's how I read it. Not a Nazi, just a regular asshole.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: Okay, so the guy sounds like an asshole. But it sounds like he was trying to compare the presenter to a Nazi, not trying to make some kind of actual pro-Nazi point. Right? Or am I reading it wrong?


That's what is sounds like to me.

Ya gotta nip this kind of thing in the bud, you know.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: Okay, so the guy sounds like an asshole. But it sounds like he was trying to compare the presenter to a Nazi, not trying to make some kind of actual pro-Nazi point. Right? Or am I reading it wrong?


You're reading it right. His attempt at shade did not go exactly as planned.

A bit of over reaction by all the parties involved. But we are having to deal with the resurgence of Nazis, so it's probably best not to reference them in jest.
 
Noah_Tall [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If you can lose your job for calling somebody who refuses to listen to you a Nazi then about half the Poltab better hope their real names never get revealed to the public.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What a Nazi taking "early retirement" may look like:

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
1funguy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I just watched that Frontline special on PBS.
Don has an entire fascist, racist army at his disposal.

We're screwed, America.
Wrinkly White People own this shiat.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The professor did not declare himself a Nazi. The professor interrupted a female speaker, who is also a grad student, and, essentially, called her a Nazi because she simply tried to stay on topic.

Zoom presentations are even more stressful than normal presentations because everyone knows that someone is recording them. Plus, Zoom limits the time a meeting can last before additional costs are incurred. It can be difficult to keep people, who are used to dragging a 20 minute meeting into a 3 hour coffee and doughnut binge, on track.

The professor insulted the speaker, but IMO what was really damning was the self-satisfied, utterly pleased look on his face when the speaker broke into tears when objecting to the manner in which he treated her. Few people viewing the video are going to overlook that expression. He may have had no intent to disturb the speaker to that extent, but that facial expression will be viewed by some as evidence that upsetting her was, indeed, his goal.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: Bondith: I've seen the clip.  He wasn't proclaiming his Naziness.  He was having a temper tantrum about not being allowed to pontificate during someone else's talk, so he called her a Nazi for expecting him to be courteous.

Seriously, people, can we have a little nuance and critical thinking before breaking out the pitchforks?  Dude needed a pillorying, but for the right reasons.

/bitter old relic needed to retire and free up a job a long time ago

Seems they were itching for a reason to fire this guy.  In the Land of Tenure firing someone for being a shiatty asshole isn't reason enough, you need overt misconduct.

In this case, the best they could do was essentially demote the guy by pulling his classes and basically shunning him.

But good, sounds like a toxic dickhead who was better by being gone.


Everyone I've talked to who's run into him in a professional setting has said he's an asshole.

Hell, a former classmate of mine had to threaten his museum with federal action because he was being an ass about returning the museum's Native American remains to the appropriate tribal authorities.
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Hell, a former classmate of mine had to threaten his museum with federal action because he was being an ass about returning the museum's Native American remains to the appropriate tribal authorities.


Great, he even took the classic "It belongs in a museum!" line and turned it into something evil. Even Crystal Skull was better than this.
 
winedrinkingman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I am just going to assume he interrupted Rae Rae, and that no one interrupts Rae Rae.
 
abmoraz
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: Gritty reboots that think it's really deep and cool to ask "Well what if the hero was really the villain?" are just the worst. Did they hand the Raiders series over to Snyder or Ryan Johnson?


Did somebody say "Gritty"?

thegatewayonline.caView Full Size
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: UNC_Samurai: Hell, a former classmate of mine had to threaten his museum with federal action because he was being an ass about returning the museum's Native American remains to the appropriate tribal authorities.

Great, he even took the classic "It belongs in a museum!" line and turned it into something evil. Even Crystal Skull was better than this.


Crystal Skull still was better than the shiat-show Temple of Doom.
 
Fano
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
There is no tenure he may possess that we cannot take away
 
Fano
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: EdgeRunner: UNC_Samurai: Hell, a former classmate of mine had to threaten his museum with federal action because he was being an ass about returning the museum's Native American remains to the appropriate tribal authorities.

Great, he even took the classic "It belongs in a museum!" line and turned it into something evil. Even Crystal Skull was better than this.

Crystal Skull still was better than the shiat-show Temple of Doom.


Amrish Puri was one of the greatest movie villains of all time and you cannot take that away from him
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: EdgeRunner: UNC_Samurai: Hell, a former classmate of mine had to threaten his museum with federal action because he was being an ass about returning the museum's Native American remains to the appropriate tribal authorities.

Great, he even took the classic "It belongs in a museum!" line and turned it into something evil. Even Crystal Skull was better than this.

Crystal Skull still was better than the shiat-show Temple of Doom.


I'm sorry, the only words that belong after "crystal skull is better than" is explosive diarrhea
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: EdgeRunner: UNC_Samurai: Hell, a former classmate of mine had to threaten his museum with federal action because he was being an ass about returning the museum's Native American remains to the appropriate tribal authorities.

Great, he even took the classic "It belongs in a museum!" line and turned it into something evil. Even Crystal Skull was better than this.

Crystal Skull still was better than the shiat-show Temple of Doom.


Tear your heart out and go sit in the corner or no monkey brains for you
 
Barnhawk72 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Maybe he was just trying to show everyone some archeology thingy.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Bonzo_1116: Bondith: I've seen the clip.  He wasn't proclaiming his Naziness.  He was having a temper tantrum about not being allowed to pontificate during someone else's talk, so he called her a Nazi for expecting him to be courteous.

Seriously, people, can we have a little nuance and critical thinking before breaking out the pitchforks?  Dude needed a pillorying, but for the right reasons.

/bitter old relic needed to retire and free up a job a long time ago

Seems they were itching for a reason to fire this guy.  In the Land of Tenure firing someone for being a shiatty asshole isn't reason enough, you need overt misconduct.

In this case, the best they could do was essentially demote the guy by pulling his classes and basically shunning him.

But good, sounds like a toxic dickhead who was better by being gone.

Everyone I've talked to who's run into him in a professional setting has said he's an asshole.

Hell, a former classmate of mine had to threaten his museum with federal action because he was being an ass about returning the museum's Native American remains to the appropriate tribal authorities.


Yeah, this smelled like "looking for a reason"...and overt assholery recorded in all its glory on a zoom meeting is a perfectly cromulent reason to ostracize him.

Maybe now he'll understand why Athens did that in the first place.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Time to GTFO, Doctor Professor Asshole.
 
Ruthven13
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

kbronsito: [64.media.tumblr.com image 500x246]


What Nazi archeologist may look like


Isn't he french?
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Fano: BuckTurgidson: EdgeRunner: UNC_Samurai: Hell, a former classmate of mine had to threaten his museum with federal action because he was being an ass about returning the museum's Native American remains to the appropriate tribal authorities.

Great, he even took the classic "It belongs in a museum!" line and turned it into something evil. Even Crystal Skull was better than this.

Crystal Skull still was better than the shiat-show Temple of Doom.

Amrish Puri was one of the greatest movie villains of all time and you cannot take that away from him


Meh.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: BuckTurgidson: EdgeRunner: UNC_Samurai: Hell, a former classmate of mine had to threaten his museum with federal action because he was being an ass about returning the museum's Native American remains to the appropriate tribal authorities.

Great, he even took the classic "It belongs in a museum!" line and turned it into something evil. Even Crystal Skull was better than this.

Crystal Skull still was better than the shiat-show Temple of Doom.

I'm sorry, the only words that belong after "crystal skull is better than" is explosive diarrhea


Agreed, and my point stands.
 
