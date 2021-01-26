 Skip to content
(Newsweek)   If you think the pandemic farked us in the butt, just wait until you see the cure   (newsweek.com)
    More: Spiffy, Beijing, Respiratory system, anal swabs, Hebei, coronavirus testing, rectal nucleic acid swabs, Health authorities, China's state broadcaster CCTV  
1325 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 Jan 2021 at 12:05 AM



Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
A modern day swabbing of the the poop deck me mateys, arrrrr , arrrrrr, arrrrrrr. Shiver me timbers, it's better than bein' a scurvy dog.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Pretty sure COVID isn't the only thing wrong with these guys.

Snarfangel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sure, you are *testing* for COVID, but what about spreading other poop diseases?
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Only 89K deaths? That sounds like more Chinese government bullshiat.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me guess, you're not really here for the testing?
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dv-ous: Pretty sure COVID isn't the only thing wrong with these guys.

Robert Smith needs to just shave his head at this point. It's nothing but a fire hazard.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 1 hour ago  
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a whole new definition of wet market
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've heard the nose is pretty uncomfortable. My friend had a bad nose bleed. I think I'd rather do the butt q-tip. Have a couple beers, light some candles, put on some music, then stick a q-tip up my butt.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What?  What?
 
ansius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd love to see this done as a drive through testing clinic.
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 1 hour ago  
UCIA?
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hi, sir, please remove your pants and place your cheeks on these white markers in the window and we'll get that swab done before you know it."

Bruscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That could prove awkward at drive through testing sites.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

dv-ous: Pretty sure COVID isn't the only thing wrong with these guys.

At first I was like "What the fark is going on with his hand?"

Then I was like "Oh, it's a trophy."
 
aagrajag
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

morg: I've heard the nose is pretty uncomfortable. My friend had a bad nose bleed. I think I'd rather do the butt q-tip. Have a couple beers, light some candles, put on some music, then stick a q-tip up my butt.


Seriously, everything I've heard about the nasal swab sounds slightly terrifying. I'd go for the butt route, given the option.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

aagrajag: morg: I've heard the nose is pretty uncomfortable. My friend had a bad nose bleed. I think I'd rather do the butt q-tip. Have a couple beers, light some candles, put on some music, then stick a q-tip up my butt.

Seriously, everything I've heard about the nasal swab sounds slightly terrifying. I'd go for the butt route, given the option.


"Oh, Mr. aagrajag, you're going to have to stop hanging out in crowds. This is the third test you've come in for today!"
 
aagrajag
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

dyhchong: aagrajag: morg: I've heard the nose is pretty uncomfortable. My friend had a bad nose bleed. I think I'd rather do the butt q-tip. Have a couple beers, light some candles, put on some music, then stick a q-tip up my butt.

Seriously, everything I've heard about the nasal swab sounds slightly terrifying. I'd go for the butt route, given the option.

"Oh, Mr. aagrajag, you're going to have to stop hanging out in crowds. This is the third test you've come in for today!"


I knew I had that response coming, but that was impressively quick.
 
palelizard
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
To quote Soulkeeper, nothing's going up my ass tonight, I am in no mood.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

aagrajag: dyhchong: aagrajag: morg: I've heard the nose is pretty uncomfortable. My friend had a bad nose bleed. I think I'd rather do the butt q-tip. Have a couple beers, light some candles, put on some music, then stick a q-tip up my butt.

Seriously, everything I've heard about the nasal swab sounds slightly terrifying. I'd go for the butt route, given the option.

"Oh, Mr. aagrajag, you're going to have to stop hanging out in crowds. This is the third test you've come in for today!"

I knew I had that response coming, but that was impressively quick.


I can assure you the Covid butt tests I give take a lot longer.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So yet again the answer is butt stuff?
 
jeremy2020
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

morg: I've heard the nose is pretty uncomfortable. My friend had a bad nose bleed. I think I'd rather do the butt q-tip. Have a couple beers, light some candles, put on some music, then stick a q-tip up my butt.


How's that different than any other night?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

dyhchong: aagrajag: dyhchong: aagrajag: morg: I've heard the nose is pretty uncomfortable. My friend had a bad nose bleed. I think I'd rather do the butt q-tip. Have a couple beers, light some candles, put on some music, then stick a q-tip up my butt.

Seriously, everything I've heard about the nasal swab sounds slightly terrifying. I'd go for the butt route, given the option.

"Oh, Mr. aagrajag, you're going to have to stop hanging out in crowds. This is the third test you've come in for today!"

I knew I had that response coming, but that was impressively quick.

I can assure you the Covid butt tests I give take a lot longer.


*backs away slowly*
 
agent00pi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Butters - What, What in The Butt (Official Music Video) - SOUTH PARK
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm all for better tests, but their insistence on putting both hands on my shoulders feels a little intrusive.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Don't threaten me with a good time.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Just to be thorough, we're gonna go ahead and do 'em all.
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: dv-ous: Pretty sure COVID isn't the only thing wrong with these guys.

Robert Smith needs to just shave his head at this point. It's nothing but a fire hazard.


He's looked Terrible ever since he went through menopause.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What do you do for a living?
Stick Q-tips up people's butts.
That's nasty!
/Still not as bad when your grandpa worked at the Glory Hole in the Korean war
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I just knew this was going to come down to them getting in our butts somehow
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

aagrajag: morg: I've heard the nose is pretty uncomfortable. My friend had a bad nose bleed. I think I'd rather do the butt q-tip. Have a couple beers, light some candles, put on some music, then stick a q-tip up my butt.

Seriously, everything I've heard about the nasal swab sounds slightly terrifying. I'd go for the butt route, given the option.


Wendigogo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

iodized attic salt: What?  What?


Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: Wendigogo: dv-ous: Pretty sure COVID isn't the only thing wrong with these guys.

Robert Smith needs to just shave his head at this point. It's nothing but a fire hazard.

He's looked Terrible ever since he went through menopause.


The same for Steven Tyler...They both aged into Eastern European Babushka's..
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So, um...

Why are women attracted to men's butts? What exactly do they want to do with them?

Be explicit.
 
kayanlau
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"According to guidelines published by China's National Health Commission, anal swabs are to be administered 3 to 5 centimeters (1.2 to 2 inches) inside the rectum. The swab is to be rotated and removed before being securely placed inside a sample container."
 
kayanlau
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fuck you in the ass (commercial)
UngaBeat [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Soon we may be well and done
They'll test for covid and swab our bums
One day when the tonguin' is done
we'll take our leave and go
 
aagrajag
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

a particular individual: So, um...

Why are women attracted to men's butts? What exactly do they want to do with them?

Be explicit.


I asked this of my wife once, and she could not be more specific than "it looks cute".

To be fair, one can find just about any body part attractive without necessarily wanting to f*ck it.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

a particular individual: So, um...

Why are women attracted to men's butts? What exactly do they want to do with them?

Be explicit.


Fark is not your personal erotica site!
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
John Hopoate
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
2-5 centimeters is only up to the 2nd knuckle, so about as far as you need to go for a suppository.  I can handle that.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

aagrajag: a particular individual: So, um...

Why are women attracted to men's butts? What exactly do they want to do with them?

Be explicit.

I asked this of my wife once, and she could not be more specific than "it looks cute".

To be fair, one can find just about any body part attractive without necessarily wanting to f*ck it.


That would be a weird Venn diagram.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

buserror: [Fark user image 500x375]


