(Anchorage Daily News)   Did you see this coming? I did not
24
    More: Fail, Adolf Hitler, Nazi Germany, First Amendment to the United States Constitution, personalized license plate, Obscenity, conservative Anchorage Assembly member, Jamie Allard, Nazism  
•       •       •

vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe it's a ......

.

.

.


Palin-drone
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
ca-times.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: [ca-times.brightspotcdn.com image 840x511]


Yes, the vanity plate. And nothing else.
 
Ruthven13
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Well I do like the exhaust tips on that truck. Seems to go well with the rest of the styling. Which I hate along with the truck. But still like the exhaust...
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If i wanted a Hummer, I'd call your sister.
 
algman
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"This person is so committed to this anti-Semitic message they are driving around risking a ticket?" she said.

Or they are cops, so they know they won't get a ticket and are risking nothing but the lives of the people they are tasked to serve and protect.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yeah, we all kinda saw that generations ago.

"Oh, laws apply to myself as well as to those I for *ahem* unspecified reasons hate without having met?

I'm movin' to Alaska"

.... to forge a solo, independent, bootstrapmasterful example of absolute independence from the tyrannical Coast Guard who must eyerollingly rescue me because America, which I revile.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
We got a real problem and I'm afraid it isn't going away any time soon.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Kyle?
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I did what you did there, subby.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Anchorage Assembly member Jamie Allard weighed in via Facebook comment that "Fuhrer" might simply mean "leader" in German.

Found the Nazi.

"The progressives have put their own spin on it and created their own definition," she wrote.

And MAGAt.

Next up she'll defend the much-maligned Swastika and maybe explain a few things about the Blacks.
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


1. The word "Führer" literally means "leader" in German.  It does not refer to any particular historical figure, and it is part of many German compound words commonly used in everyday speech.

2. No one who speaks German could be an evil man.
 
rfenster
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Bravo, subby....Bravo
 
tasteme
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Do you think he has hail insurance?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

OrangeSnapper: [Fark user image image 640x480]

1. The word "Führer" literally means "leader" in German.  It does not refer to any particular historical figure, and it is part of many German compound words commonly used in everyday speech.

2. No one who speaks German could be an evil man.


Yes, Americans often use the word Fuehrer to mean other types of leaders.
 
morg
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'd love hear what these guys' grandparents were doing during the war.
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Führer just means "guide" in German.

Reiseführer = travel guide
Bergführer = mountain guide
Geschäftsführer = CEO
Spielführer = team captain

Before taking it away, maybe the owner should be allowed to explain their reason for wanting the plate.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
As someone who grew up there, yes. Yes I did.

/It's Nazis, evangelicals, and republicans all the way down.
//Often two or three in one person.
///Sometimes they throw librarian in the mix.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: Yeah, we all kinda saw that generations ago.

"Oh, laws apply to myself as well as to those I for *ahem* unspecified reasons hate without having met?

I'm movin' to Alaska"

.... to forge a solo, independent, bootstrapmasterful example of absolute independence from the tyrannical Coast Guard who must eyerollingly rescue me because America, which I revile.


Don't forget their welfare from the pipeline!
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

VoiceOfReason499: Führer just means "guide" in German.

Reiseführer = travel guide
Bergführer = mountain guide
Geschäftsführer = CEO
Spielführer = team captain

Before taking it away, maybe the owner should be allowed to explain their reason for wanting the plate.


After reading the article, I see we might have the same owner or someone related using "3REICH". Now we're into "time to yank the plates" territory.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

VoiceOfReason499: Führer just means "guide" in German.

Reiseführer = travel guide
Bergführer = mountain guide
Geschäftsführer = CEO
Spielführer = team captain

Before taking it away, maybe the owner should be allowed to explain their reason for wanting the plate.


What would you put the odds at that that person believes English should be the official language of the US?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 minute ago  
stop making a furor over it.

\O=)
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 minute ago  

VoiceOfReason499: VoiceOfReason499: Führer just means "guide" in German.

Reiseführer = travel guide
Bergführer = mountain guide
Geschäftsführer = CEO
Spielführer = team captain

Before taking it away, maybe the owner should be allowed to explain their reason for wanting the plate.

After reading the article, I see we might have the same owner or someone related using "3REICH". Now we're into "time to yank the plates" territory.


Or the local Hummer dealer offering vanity plates for new purchases.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'd love to go on an Alaskan cruise in the summertime. An old supervisor of mine has a family home right on the river. Like you walk on your front porch and cast your line for delicious fish.
 
