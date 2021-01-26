 Skip to content
(The Detroit_News)   DOJ rescinds 'zero tolerance' immigration rule meaning more family time for immigrants   (detroitnews.com) divider line
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm cool with this.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It would be nicer if he did something to help homeless Americans first.
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So how long until ICE announces that they're ignoring this one?
 
TechnoElf
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Doctoral Candidate Zaius: It would be nicer if he did something to help homeless Americans first.


Do you have any suggestions?  I'm not familiar with any arm of the Executive branch that could help them without congressional support.
 
It'sMorphin'Time
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Doctoral Candidate Zaius: It would be nicer if he did something to help homeless Americans first.


Hey, Doctor, you might want to learn how triage works and why we care for children before adults.
 
bthom37
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Doctoral Candidate Zaius: It would be nicer if he did something to help homeless Americans first.


Lol

Sucks you couldn't get in to the thread first, huh?

How many copies of "Bum Fights" do you own, and what's your record for "longest watch before jerking off"?
 
Abox
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Doctoral Candidate Zaius: It would be nicer if he did something to help homeless Americans first.


That's been the right wing talking point for a while now.  Problem is they don't really want to help the homeless.
 
bthom37
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Abox: Doctoral Candidate Zaius: It would be nicer if he did something to help homeless Americans first.

That's been the right wing talking point for a while now.  Problem is they don't really want to help the homeless.


Grinding them into powder for snuff means they're no longer homeless, right?

/That's a preview of the 2028 Republican platform
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bthom37: Abox: Doctoral Candidate Zaius: It would be nicer if he did something to help homeless Americans first.

That's been the right wing talking point for a while now.  Problem is they don't really want to help the homeless.

Grinding them into powder for snuff means they're no longer homeless, right?

/That's a preview of the 2028 Republican platform


Fark user imageView Full Size


Was going to say we can turn them into mailboxes, but then minority's might vote so that's now out of the question.

Torgos homeless powder?
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Not trying to be a dick but if nobody want's illegal border crossers to be detained and you don't want people living there illegally to be deported what's the point in enforcing the border at all?
 
40 degree day
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Hopefully some jackass Trump Judge doesn't shut this down too.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Doctoral Candidate Zaius: It would be nicer if he did something to help homeless Americans first.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
piltdown
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I knew we could count on Joe to help the child-trafficking crowd.

Got someone else's kid?  Come right on in!
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Stop tolerating zeroes

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
limboslam
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
DOJ rescinds 'zero tolerance' immigration rule meaning more family time for immigrants the utter destruction and third-worlding of southern border cities.
 
