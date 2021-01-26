 Skip to content
 
(WFAA Fort Worth)   'Citizen Journalist' who claimed he was a credentialed press member posted before, during, and after the insurrection, arrested by the FBI. Turns out he only has 600 YouTube subscribers who now eagerly await his 'Farked Around and Found Out' vlog   (wfaa.com) divider line
    United States, North Texas, criminal complaint, U.S. District Court, Washington, D.C., DeCarlo  
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
B'bye, Trumper.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Bet he gets one subscriber to his prison newsletter
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I asked this in another thread: is there a recognized credentialing agency for journalists? I thought it was kind of "I'm a journalist because I declare so" be design.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Don't forget to like and subscribe.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well, this should help his subscriber count, if nothing else.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
DeCarlo is theseventh person from North Texas who has been publicly identified by the FBI and charged in the insurrection.

We should have a state lottery contest here for arrests. A bingo card is too small.
 
DittoToo [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So what's the name for it going to be?  All the funny ones aside, ten years from now are we going to be referring to it as "The Insurrection"?  The Insurrection of 2020?  The Trump Insurrection?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: I asked this in another thread: is there a recognized credentialing agency for journalists? I thought it was kind of "I'm a journalist because I declare so" be design.


Yes, but you still need permission from the property owner to start filming. In this case the federal government isn't going to give a press pass to DickHughMongousGaming from YouTube.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

DittoToo: So what's the name for it going to be?  All the funny ones aside, ten years from now are we going to be referring to it as "The Insurrection"?  The Insurrection of 2020?  The Trump Insurrection?


The Democrat Party endorsed radical hoax leftist antifa sedition against Jesus and America 2020
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He learned from a different video

monty python - how not to be seen
Youtube MaW4x7Goha8
 
thetrenchcoat [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: NateAsbestos: I asked this in another thread: is there a recognized credentialing agency for journalists? I thought it was kind of "I'm a journalist because I declare so" be design.

Yes, but you still need permission from the property owner to start filming. In this case the federal government isn't going to give a press pass to DickHughMongousGaming from YouTube.


The Traitoring
 
AirGee
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Don't forget to like and subscribe.


"Support me on my Patreon"
 
T.rex
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i actually read the article, unlike the subby, and nowhere does it claim that HE claimed he was a "credentialed" journalist, nor is he being charged with impersonating a journalist.
 
thetrenchcoat [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sorry, responded to the wrong post.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The number of people under arrest at this point is shamefully low.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The criminal complaint says DeCarlo posted photos throughout the day with Nicholas Ochs, who faces a count of unlawful entry into restricted buildings or grounds.The FBI said Ochs is the leader and founder of the Hawaii chapter of the "Proud Boys."

Janging around with a PB leader to gain street cred may not be the best plan here, guy. Just sayin'.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

T.rex: i actually read the article, unlike the subby, and nowhere does it claim that HE claimed he was a "credentialed" journalist, nor is he being charged with impersonating a journalist.


"The complaint says that DeCarlo gave an interview to the LA Times on Jan. 13 where he admitted to being inside the Capitol Building. DeCarlo claimed that he and Ochs were working journalists, but they are not listed as credentialed reporters with the House Periodical Press Gallery or the U.S. Senate Press Gallery."

They're not being charged with pretending to be journalists, but it's just one of many hilarious examples of Republicans having zero clue about how the world works.
 
Dodo David [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

DittoToo: So what's the name for it going to be?  All the funny ones aside, ten years from now are we going to be referring to it as "The Insurrection"?  The Insurrection of 2020?  The Trump Insurrection?


We will find out when the Mel Brooks movie History of the World Part 2 comes out.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: I asked this in another thread: is there a recognized credentialing agency for journalists? I thought it was kind of "I'm a journalist because I declare so" be design.


dollars to donuts he has over 500 followers. a tiny town back in the day. but he's more legit than me.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
the LA Times said he had a YouTube channel with less than 600 followers.

Only a real reporter from the LA Times would troll with such an obvious grammar mistake.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Don't forget to like and subscribe.


His like button is going to get smashed in prison
 
blockhouse
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

DittoToo: So what's the name for it going to be?  All the funny ones aside, ten years from now are we going to be referring to it as "The Insurrection"?  The Insurrection of 2020?  The Trump Insurrection?


Well, January 6 on the Christian calendar is the feast of the Epiphany.  Dublin in 1916 had it's Easter Rising.  Maybe we can call this one the Epiphany Rising?

They both ended just about as well.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'd like to register some pretty serious admiration for the apparently unwavering professionalism of the arresting officers, as there wasn't any indication that they punched his face repeatedly.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
T.rex
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: T.rex: i actually read the article, unlike the subby, and nowhere does it claim that HE claimed he was a "credentialed" journalist, nor is he being charged with impersonating a journalist.

"The complaint says that DeCarlo gave an interview to the LA Times on Jan. 13 where he admitted to being inside the Capitol Building. DeCarlo claimed that he and Ochs were working journalists, but they are not listed as credentialed reporters with the House Periodical Press Gallery or the U.S. Senate Press Gallery."

They're not being charged with pretending to be journalists, but it's just one of many hilarious examples of Republicans having zero clue about how the world works.


Yes?   that means, the citizen journalist part.   Which he actually is that, with 600 followers.
People saying he is not credentialied, doesn't mean that he said he WAS credentialed.    He claimed to be a citizen journalist, period.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

DittoToo: So what's the name for it going to be?  All the funny ones aside, ten years from now are we going to be referring to it as "The Insurrection"?  The Insurrection of 2020?  The Trump Insurrection?


Considering that there has only ever been one insurrection, I think we can skip the date.
 
ceruleanPhotography
‘’ 1 minute ago  
He can do his next expose in prison
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NateAsbestos: I asked this in another thread: is there a recognized credentialing agency for journalists? I thought it was kind of "I'm a journalist because I declare so" be design.


Press passes and press credentials are issued by people who own buildings or who host events, and it is typically based on who employs the journalist (unless they are already known as an independent journalist).  So if I had an event at my museum that required a ticket to get in, I could issue press passes to a select number of people, credentialed by their employers as being journalists (so a pass or two each for the town newspaper, the town radio station, a few for newspapers and radio stations in the surrounding town, and maybe one or two for freelancers that I already know).
 
