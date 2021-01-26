 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(11 Alive)   Somebody stole your Benz? That's Ludacris   (11alive.com) divider line
11
    More: Misc, Real estate, Apartment, House, Renting, Spring Street, parking deck, apartment complex call Spectrum, Investigators  
•       •       •

502 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Jan 2021 at 6:25 PM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody decide to rollout with it?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ronald Attacks
Youtube 9zxbWNaKq3U
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Anyone who leaves their car running and unlocked for just a minute while they do something is a goddamn idiot. Period
Roll Out - Ludacris
Youtube 3ArhZPYplFk
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Car thief fill bucket seats like Double Ds
 
rfenster
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
He learned why, if you have to leave your car to use an ATM, you turn the engine off, take the keys with you, and lock the doors. And make sure no one is within about 20ft of you. He is just lucky all they wanted was his car.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Atlanta Police are urging residents not to leave their cars running to warm up in the morning"

Fark user image

Out of curiosity, have you guys been able to get any sort of official confirmation that you're the most fragile people on Earth, or is there some other group out there still in the running?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

berylman: Anyone who leaves their car running and unlocked for just a minute while they do something is a goddamn idiot. Period
[YouTube video: Roll Out - Ludacris]


It depends where you live.

At my parents house out in the country?  No big deal.

On my street?  Oh yeah...that would be stupid on steroids.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

rfenster: [Fark user image image 305x165]


Also, I came here for that, and I leave sassyfied.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It was Robbie Burns night last night (pronounced Rabbie Benz).   It's almost a given that someone steals a Mercedes on the 25th.
 
genner
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Why would Ludacris steal my Benz?
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.