Guns? In my Texas airport? It's more likely than you think
    Southwest Airlines, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, Transportation Security Administration, security checkpoints, Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, George Bush Intercontinental Airport  
456 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Jan 2021 at 8:07 PM



little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Or as TSA likes to call it, "The Annual 'Shucks, where did I leave that gun?'" contest.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
In Texas? I'm surprised they don't hand them out as you enter the terminal.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
DFW, no surprise there.

"I forgot I was carrying a gun."
Responsible gun owners indeed.

Know the location and condition of your firearm at all times.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Violently proud of their lack of safe gun handling
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It would be more interesting to see 'per million passengers' rates in addition to totals.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It can't be more likely than a 100%
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: In Texas? I'm surprised they don't hand them out as you enter the terminal.


Only on arriving flights.
Welcome to Texas! Here's your gun!
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Either they deliberately brought firearms to the airport, which is a crime, or they're too stupid to keep track of their guns. So either way, they should lose their gown-owning rights.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Meh I spent an hour explaining to security in Austin that my dog was in heat and their dog really liked it.

Love dogs but I swear to God I'll go ballistic the next time I end up with "dog in heat" and horny security bomb/drug dog. 'No I don't have anything on me, your dog just wants to fark my dog, who will probably leave a ring of red around the house for me when I get back a week from now"
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: In Texas? I'm surprised they don't hand them out as you enter the terminal.


Generally speaking any air travel regulation that isn't already federal is de facto federal due to state coordination.

There's a little bit of mismatch, but that firearms being transported by plane have to be in checked baggage and properly secured (e.g. unloaded) has never been one of the points of contention.

Actually on the points of divergence Texas usually falls on the less permissive end on gun regulation rather than the more permissive end, e.g. they used to require you to also formally declare firearms specifically in your checked luggage while some other states didn't (I would actually assume this has been made universal in one direction of the other).  This goes beyond airports, actually... it turns out that when you're in a state where a lot of people own guns you tend to have more laws defining how guns may and may not be appropriately transported and used, who knew.

// CA's gun laws being right up on the edge of potentially unconstitutional / an outright ban tend to come along with you being legally permitted to do all sort of dumbfark crap once you actually have one.  I would assume this is the result of the aforementioned "when you have more guns around, the law has to actually regulate how they're used" thing but who knows, maybe its lizard people or something.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: Either they deliberately brought firearms to the airport, which is a crime, or they're too stupid to keep track of their guns. So either way, they should lose their gown-owning rights.


Sorry, no.

You can bring firearms on a plane if you declare them at check-in and they're properly stored (locked, unloaded, etc.) in checked luggage.
 
g.fro
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I would think it's pretty likely.
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: DFW, no surprise there.

"I forgot I was carrying a gun."
Responsible gun owners indeed.

Know the location and condition of your firearm at all times.


Texas? Firearm, singular? I see your mistake.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: Either they deliberately brought firearms to the airport, which is a crime, or they're too stupid to keep track of their guns. So either way, they should lose their gown-owning rights.


That's what I don't get about people.
If/when I go out with my gun it's in an IWB holster; not left in the car, not thrown into a bag, not in the pocket of a coat that I may set down, et al.  It's on me 100% of the time until such time I get home and put it away.
You really do have to be a stupid person to lose track of where your gun is.

Two things I'd like to know (but won't) about all the cases this happened from the article:
* What percentage of the carry-ons were something they use on a regular basis, like a backpack, etc.?
* What percentage of them were relatively new first-time gun owners?
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: ThatGuyFromTheInternet: Either they deliberately brought firearms to the airport, which is a crime, or they're too stupid to keep track of their guns. So either way, they should lose their gown-owning rights.

Sorry, no.

You can bring firearms on a plane if you declare them at check-in and they're properly stored (locked, unloaded, etc.) in checked luggage.


I mean the point of this article is the people who "forgot" them in their carry-on. The numbers don't include people who brought them legally.

/ subby
// article is obvious but I couldn't pass up the old fark-meme reference
/// apparently the mod-mins agreed!
 
Bill_Wick's_Friend
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: Either they deliberately brought firearms to the airport, which is a crime, or they're too stupid to keep track of their guns. So either way, they should lose their gown-owning rights.


insidethemagic-119e2.kxcdn.comView Full Size


She loses her gown-owning rights at midnight
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

C18H27NO3: ThatGuyFromTheInternet: Either they deliberately brought firearms to the airport, which is a crime, or they're too stupid to keep track of their guns. So either way, they should lose their gown-owning rights.

That's what I don't get about people.
If/when I go out with my gun it's in an IWB holster; not left in the car, not thrown into a bag, not in the pocket of a coat that I may set down, et al.  It's on me 100% of the time until such time I get home and put it away.
You really do have to be a stupid person to lose track of where your gun is.

Two things I'd like to know (but won't) about all the cases this happened from the article:
* What percentage of the carry-ons were something they use on a regular basis, like a backpack, etc.?
* What percentage of them were relatively new first-time gun owners?


I lived in Tyler (East Texas) for a time and I can see it even with people who have owned guns their whole lives. They become nonchalant about them and they own so many it's easy to lose track of them. I'm talking dudes with arsenals to rival a small army in the back of their SUV.

/ was invited to go "shoot'n" often
// no thanks, I've got nothing to prove
/// thank god I got out of there
 
