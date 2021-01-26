 Skip to content
(WKBW Buffalo)   New York woman spreads some of her father's ashes at Arrowhead stadium. Not on the field but the beer soaked, BBQ sauce splotched, nacho covered stadium floor   (wkbw.com) divider line
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was a somber event.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could be worse.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baronbloodbath: It was a somber event.

[Fark user image 425x240]


Professor Science: Could be worse.
[Fark user image 474x355]


Thread closed, everyone. Move along
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DAMMIT, WALTER
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Isn't that a crime?
 
culebra [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Ashes to ashes
Crust to crust
 
whatsupchuck [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Try the Kansas City burnt ends. They're to die for!
 
phishrace
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Anthony Bourdain was buried in one of the end zones.

npr.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Isn't that a crime?


What are your thoughts on
J-walking?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
How not to do it:

Mariners fan's ashes fly, fly away, causing scare at Safeco

https://www.seattlepi.com/news/amp/Ma​r​iners-fan-s-ashes-fly-fly-away-causing​-scare-1088032.php
 
tasteme
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I told my wife to cremate me when I die. I made her promise to put my ashes in her god-awful meatloaf recipe. that way I could tear up that booty once last time
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

tasteme: I told my wife to cremate me when I die. I made her promise to put my ashes in her god-awful meatloaf recipe. that way I could tear up that booty once last time


Lulz.

Also: How does someone screw up meatloaf?

/Want my ashes poured into the blue waters of Lake Chelan.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'd like to be cast in bronze, preferably in my recliner.

If not, cremate me and put me in a tin of Nesquick.
 
tasteme
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Also: How does someone screw up meatloaf?


I call it "The Concoction" To succeed, mix ALL condiments you can find in the fridge with a can of spinach. Having oyster sauce and firey-food-festival habanaro chile is a bonus, especially if your bowels need to spasm intensely for 6 hours. Don't forget the single pound of ground beef to match the 3 pounds of sordid mush created by the food blender. Too wet? Why not an entire container of Italian bread crumbs with Velveeta cheese! That will make things really come together......

Yeah. She's a doctor. Not a cook 😒
 
