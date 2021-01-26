 Skip to content
 
(Fox 31 Denver)   Centsless shooting at the dollar store   (kdvr.com) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hey, if you can afford ammunition, what the hell are you doing shopping at a dollar store?
 
pounddawg
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i0.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Police are searching for a black BMW they believe the suspects left the scene in.


Ugh. BMW people
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ah - that stretch of Sheridan.
 
Odd Bird [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That's a hit.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
At least they weren't eaten by wolves.

Tom Brokaw Pre-Tapes - Saturday Night Live
Youtube 1tX6jdoruH8
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Seems a little bazaar
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This headline is gold Subs. I am adding Centsless to the Merriam-Webster's new words nominations
"We heard pop, pop, pop, pop and I go 'those were gunshots,'" witness Jason Nelson-Wheeler said, adding "From what I was told, somebody was in there buying a pregnancy test and the guy that was with the girl started shooting ."
No Dollar General story is complete without a pregnancy test being involved. I weep for humanity
 
70Ford
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
NSFW. Copious use of unprintable words.
Makin' My Way Down Town🎵 (GTA 5 Official Music Video)
Youtube bdFk35yT0ac
 
theguyyousaw
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
