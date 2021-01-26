 Skip to content
(Fox 5 New York)   "It was breathtaking. It came right up and took a chunk out of one of our motors," she said, telling the tale of a great white shark that approached their boat Friday curiously -- and apparently hungry"   (fox5ny.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The gulf is really changing. I spent more than a few years fishing offshore in the gulf with a decent amount of fishing for sharks and saw some big sharks including about a 14' hammerhead but never a great white.

/Shark fishing at night is fun. Chum, make a drink and a smoke drop a line in the water. Let them all go after. Then sleep on the boat.
 
Galileo's Daughter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

eurotrader: The gulf is really changing. I spent more than a few years fishing offshore in the gulf with a decent amount of fishing for sharks and saw some big sharks including about a 14' hammerhead but never a great white.

/Shark fishing at night is fun. Chum, make a drink and a smoke drop a line in the water. Let them all go after. Then sleep never sleep again on the boat.


"He ate the light."  - Jaws
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Galileo's Daughter: eurotrader: The gulf is really changing. I spent more than a few years fishing offshore in the gulf with a decent amount of fishing for sharks and saw some big sharks including about a 14' hammerhead but never a great white.

/Shark fishing at night is fun. Chum, make a drink and a smoke drop a line in the water. Let them all go after. Then sleep never sleep again on the boat.

"He ate the light."  - Jaws


Fantastic..


/shakes tiny tooth
// was going to post that
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hey, these are the "let ME pet the shark next!" people-

-repeat-

but still, my Real Florida Men (and Women) stay strong, pet sharks, scare the living fark outta trumpy 😄
 
Chrisbelb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably the first time on record that the shark himself would have suggested they needed a bigger boat.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll bet that boat is twice shy now. My, my, my.
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why you never name a boat "Friday" - it's bad luck.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two things to understand about Great White sharks.

First, they like to chew on any dead whale carcasses they find floating around.

Second, they are very stupid creatures, and can't tell the difference between a whale and a boat.
 
Bauer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
he probably didn't know any better.

i am convinced that everything is dog.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Galileo's Daughter: eurotrader: The gulf is really changing. I spent more than a few years fishing offshore in the gulf with a decent amount of fishing for sharks and saw some big sharks including about a 14' hammerhead but never a great white.

/Shark fishing at night is fun. Chum, make a drink and a smoke drop a line in the water. Let them all go after. Then sleep never sleep again on the boat.

"He ate the light."  - Jaws


Sea anchor and leave radar on to alarm. Looking at weather before going out and checking is just normal. Had a CG cutter come along side once about 4:30am  about 60 miles off shore and the alarm announcing their arrival was a good.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
