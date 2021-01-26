 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   'An eye for an eye leaves the whole world blind', and sometimes road rage is just MAD   (ktla.com) divider line
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
UNKLE - Eye For An Eye
Youtube yH4VFu7BQSg
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



I would, but I think it's a little bit late for these guys.
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, except for that last dude with one eye, and in the land of the blind the one-eyed man is king...
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
By my count, there were at least 75 points scored during that flurry of activity.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After reading that it sounds like it could use a yakety sax soundtrack.

/feel sorry for 3rd participant
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Folsom Prison Blues (Live at Folsom State Prison, Folsom, CA (1st Show) - January 1968)
Youtube 0_SJ2e9Dbc8

/oblig
 
g.fro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, it leaves everyone with one eye.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: Ramirez was driving a white 2015 Mercedes-Benz sedan ... A physical altercation ensued before Ramirez got into Johnson's pickup and took off eastbound in the westbound travel lanes. The front of the pickup struck Johnson, who later was declared dead at the scene.

Still not as rude as BMW drivers.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ramirez was driving a white 2015 Mercedes-Benz sedan that rear-ended Johnson's black 2004 GMC Sierra pickup

This reads like a "Hitler and Osama bin Laden walk into a bar."
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: [Fark user image 394x123]


I would, but I think it's a little bit late for these guys.


Dropped in to say "I think the story stands well enough without my input".
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read that in Cal Worthington's voice, almost expecting the next up -- his car lot.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pounddawg: After reading that it sounds like it could use a yakety sax soundtrack.

/feel sorry for 3rd participant


I'm not sure Johnson in that story is guilty of much. Ramirez rear-ended the pickup Johnson was driving, at which point they'd surely pull over to exchange insurance info, etc... we don't know who started the physical altercation... given that Ramirez jumps in and steals the truck and proceeds to run Johnson over, it's possible he didn't start the fight at all.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

qorkfiend: Well, except for that last dude with one eye, and in the land of the blind the one-eyed man is king...


I knew a guy who would say this with a straight face. He was naturally a massive asshole.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
O-X  X-O
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rather than "road rage", this sounds more like Ramirez was a criminal running from something, hit a guy, stole his truck and killed him, hit more people and tried to jack others, then fled on foot into traffic. Or possibly him being drug-addled or a psycho would account for the mayhem.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean ... from the story, at least one of those people saved the state the cost of a trial and incarceration, which given what he did, Grumpy Cat good.

Can't tell if the other one had it coming or not. Until we get further details, I'm going to reserve judgment on that.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
where he was hit by a silver 2003 Dodge Ram pickup

He failed to dodge, so he got rammed.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: where he was hit by a silver 2003 Dodge Ram pickup

He failed to dodge, so he got rammed.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
'An eye for an eye leaves the whole world blind'

I think it just leaves it with poor depth perception.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: I read that in Cal Worthington's voice, almost expecting the next up -- his car lot.

[Fark user image 275x183][Fark user image 275x183][Fark user image 245x206][Fark user image 269x188]


And his dog, spot.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Ramirez was driving a white 2015 Mercedes-Benz sedan that rear-ended Johnson's black 2004 GMC Sierra pickup

This reads like a "Hitler and Osama bin Laden walk into a bar."


^This^
Kinda what I was thinking.

These are two drivers who think rules are for little people, bumping into eachother by chance.
It was guaranteed to end badly.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 minute ago  

aerojockey: FTFA: Ramirez was driving a white 2015 Mercedes-Benz sedan ... A physical altercation ensued before Ramirez got into Johnson's pickup and took off eastbound in the westbound travel lanes. The front of the pickup struck Johnson, who later was declared dead at the scene.

Still not as rude as BMW drivers.


BMW and MB drivers with a finger up their nose while driving. Seen it.
 
