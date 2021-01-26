 Skip to content
(Tampa Bay Times)   Florida fire department captain gets Paramedic of the Year to help him steal coronavirus vaccine for his mom   (tampabay.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Vaccination, Vaccine, Paramedic Joshua Colon, Fire Rescue Capt. Anthony Damiano, Sheriff Grady Judd, county's Fire Rescue, arrest report, coronavirus vaccines  
558 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Jan 2021 at 6:01 PM



Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Paramedic Joshua Colon, 31, was arrested Monday afternoon. He faces several felony charges, according to an arrest report, including forgery, uttering a false instrument, criminal use of personal identification, creating a fictitious person and falsifying an official record as a public servant.

Inmate 1:  Who's the new guy?

Inmate 2:  I think his name's "Colon."

Inmate 1:  Niiiiice.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Clearly people know this is real. Look at this story and the rich couple that traveled to steal vaccine.

How the hell are others thinking this isn't real? WTF?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
We really need to raise the bar for cop candidates.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He was just trying to protect his family!

(violins playing)
 
SansNeural
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Don't know about Florida, but my state has done well in getting older people in our Phase 2 their first shot (of two).  I know several who've had it already.

I'm registered... assigned to Phase 4.  The "everybody else" phase.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I read that as "Pandemic of the Year" and I refuse to be corrected.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Was that wrong? Should he not have done that?
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This is weird.   Florida prioritized elderly, and even in states that haven't they are giving it to the elderly now, so his mother should have just been able to get it.  Second, why would you need three doses (it only takes two).  Third, these vaccines have to be kept super cold, it would make sense if he took one then took another in two weeks, but this wouldn't be effective.

I think something else was going on.
 
dark brew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: This is weird.   Florida prioritized elderly, and even in states that haven't they are giving it to the elderly now, so his mother should have just been able to get it.  Second, why would you need three doses (it only takes two).  Third, these vaccines have to be kept super cold, it would make sense if he took one then took another in two weeks, but this wouldn't be effective.

I think something else was going on.


This happened in early January, so elderly people couldn't get it then.  You have to remember that this is Florida and the mastermind of the scheme was a firefighter.  It's totally believable that this was all there was to it. Dumbasses being dumbasses.
 
