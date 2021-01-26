 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Law and Crime)   Tattooing your face not only lowers your employability it raises your identifiablity making it easier for the FBI to get an arrest warrant   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
9
    More: Amusing, United States Capitol, United States, Washington, D.C., Federal Bureau of Investigation, Pleading, September 11 attacks, United States Senate, Israel Tutrow  
•       •       •

486 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Jan 2021 at 5:20 PM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He got a head start on his prison tat collection.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This is why I wore a mask before it was cool.
 
steklo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The Who - Tattoo
Youtube rI0cfzAF4as
 
utilaholic [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The best
 
MBooda
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Let's get this out of the way.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I work in a government lab and you'd be amazed at the number of tattoos above the collar I see every freakin day, Subby. Given not usually facial, but below the ear or otherwise on the neck? Yep.

/just sayin'
//but who cares if we can be identified I guess
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That's why I hired this artist to do my face.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
We've known this ever since the Boobies Malone album.
 
mcmiller
‘’ less than a minute ago  
couldn't he have used his face tattoo money to get that eye brow fixed?
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.