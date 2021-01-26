 Skip to content
(BBC)   British real estate agent: "Sure, you've probably all seen friends and family die horribly in the last year, but hey, MONEY"
UltimaCS
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"They are trying to capitalise on the deaths of tens of thousands of people, the illness of many, many more and not to mention people who have lost their jobs, or their livelihood."

"Personally I think it is disgusting, soulless behaviour."

Why are people so cruel to Libertarianism?
 
guestguy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
great_tigers
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Is Saul Goodman a real estate agent now?
 
Northern
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: "They are trying to capitalise on the deaths of tens of thousands of people, the illness of many, many more and not to mention people who have lost their jobs, or their livelihood."

"Personally I think it is disgusting, soulless behaviour."

Why are people so cruel to Libertarianism?


I am getting a kick.  RE in the Boston area is brutally expensive.  I openly admit to following dilapidated homes with elderly residents when I was looking to buy, and even checked out a murder house.
The issue with estate home sales is that the farkin kids already picked out their porsche/corvette/power boat and will bleed you to passing out on the price for a POS house.  Then the home needs a new roof, paint, kitchen, floors redone, all plumbing and electric on top of that.
Of course the developers/contractors who sell new or total rehab homes or worse, flippers will demand an arm, leg, kidney, lung, and your first two kids as slaves.
Seriously, who TF can afford a $1M home in 2021?
 
