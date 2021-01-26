 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Tornado hits Alabama and the picture this guy posted of his damage will make you wince   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Looks like "God" is just trying to clean up the mess that is Alabama. The first one was just a warning the next one will wipe away the hive of scum and villainy that is Alabama.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Estates"= trailer park.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Looks like the Reavers were attacking.  Someone quick, warn Wash!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I guess word got out that dudes wife was pining for some big wood in the bedroom.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Dude, your wife is a vampire.  Get out while you still can.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Guess it was his side of the bed that was hit.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Roll Tide?
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I've seen enough hentai to know where this is going....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That'll buff right out
 
stuffy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Says she still didn't feel it.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
God is tossing his toothpicks like javelins.
 
olapbill [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
lots at stake it seems. Who wood have guessed?
 
hAZy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm more horrified at the use of CFL's in their ceiling fan. Those bulbs are awful!
 
silo123j [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's not that the wind is blowing, it's WHAT the wind is blowing.

\TWSS
\\NTTAWWT
\\\Third slashie in the aptly named storm cellar.
 
steklo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Morning wood is the best kind of wood.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The first Twitter comment made me wince in grammatical horror.

The crib next to the bed is also terrifying. Not stick through balls scary but scary.
 
Interceptor1 [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Toilet paper on the nightstand?
 
litespeed74
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
glory holes are not covered in your home owners insurance
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

steklo: Morning wood is the best kind of wood.


Except when you have to pee.
 
olapbill [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

holdmybones: The first Twitter comment made me wince in grammatical horror.

The crib next to the bed is also terrifying. Not stick through balls scary but scary.


it can happen as the aftermath of sex.  You've got nothing to worry about.
 
steklo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Interceptor1: Toilet paper on the nightstand?


Damn it. Took me too long to photoshop the red circle...

oh well.
 
baorao
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
ceiling joist is watching you masturbate
 
forteblast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

litespeed74: glory holes are not covered in your home owners insurance


Even if you have to stand on your head to use it?
 
wxboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Exluddite: "Estates"= trailer park.


Decided to look it up.  You're incorrect in this case.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
How personally irresponsible of him to live in a place where tornadoes occur.  No federal assistance!
 
marklar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Interceptor1: Toilet paper on the nightstand?


LOL. I try to not post pictures of my house online because you never know what is normal for you to see everyday and not pay attention to, but is in fact rather odd and sometimes embarrassing :/
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Interceptor1: Toilet paper on the nightstand?


Or kleenex when you are poor, you perverts.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Whew!  Thank goodness he was out side at the time.

media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
