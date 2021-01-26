 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Widespread internet outages hit northeast U.S., so if you can't read this, here's why   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GWSuperfan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alley Rat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Change your DNS to something other than the default.

https://twitter.com/fruhlinger/status​/​1354116609816858624
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm up in northern Maine and our internet is fine.

HAHA, SUCK IT, YOU CITY SLIC
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how long till all the part shortages impact internet service as things brea...NO CARRIER#@$!
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Comcast, another major internet service provider, said it had not observed problems with its network Tuesday.

It's still not work getting bled dry by you, Comcastards.
 
Odd Bird [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better them than me.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Comcast, another major internet service provider, said it had not observed problems with its network Tuesday.

They'd be the last to know.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: Comcast, another major internet service provider, said it had not observed problems with its network Tuesday.

It's still not work getting bled dry by you, Comcastards.

It's still not work getting bled dry by you, Comcastards.


They just upped the monthly charge by $3 AND added data caps in MA.
So...hello, FIOS!
So...hello, FIOS!
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
+++ATH0
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got to keep those old school porn mags ready.  Just in case.
 
Short Victoria's War [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it begins...
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "Internet users across the northeast U.S. reported widespread outages Tuesday."

How???

How???
 
EdgeRunner [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What broke the Internet this time? Did Elizabeth Hurley finally say to hell with it, she's posting full frontal nudes on her Twitter?
 
olapbill [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
this is what happens when I release my sexy covid calendar updates, starring me.
 
guestguy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
My latest butthole show on OnlyFans did better than expected...
 
Kuta
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I read the headline and was like, of course.  "Widespread internet outrages" are everywhere these days.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: FTFA: "Internet users across the northeast U.S. reported widespread outages Tuesday."

How???

FAX machine.

How???


FAX machine.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Kuta: I read the headline and was like, of course.  "Widespread internet outrages" are everywhere these days.

Like Twitter explosions...


Like Twitter explosions...
 
olapbill [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Kuta: I read the headline and was like, of course.  "Widespread internet outrages" are everywhere these days.

THIS IS AN OUTAGE!!!


THIS IS AN OUTAGE!!!
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
students who were learning remotely got paper assignments

Are they expecting this outage to last so long that the mail will get kids their work before the internet is back up?
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
OMG THEY FOUND Q AND ARE TRYING TO SUPRRESS HIS LAST MESSAGE BY ANY MEANS POSSIBLE!

Or something I dunno, I have a mostly functional brain.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: Got to keep those old school porn mags ready.  Just in case.


This Is the End (2013) - Porno Mag, Franco and McBride
Youtube a_0ou63gpVs
 
steklo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I was an ex-WAN engineer working for MCI back in the late 90's. Whenever a client called in to escalate an outage and demanded to speak to the manager, my manager would tell them it was always "a network anomaly" and that things would be restored as soon as possible. Or he would mention "sun spots"

Back then the client's believed it too.

I miss those days...
 
guestguy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

steklo: I was an ex-WAN engineer working for MCI back in the late 90's. Whenever a client called in to escalate an outage and demanded to speak to the manager, my manager would tell them it was always "a network anomaly" and that things would be restored as soon as possible. Or he would mention "sun spots"

Back then the client's believed it too.

I miss those days...


My show featured sun spots as well...I bought into the "taint tanning" hype a bit too much last year ( ._.)
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: FTFA: "Internet users across the northeast U.S. reported widespread outages Tuesday."

How???

Semaphore.

How???


Semaphore.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: What broke the Internet this time? Did Elizabeth Hurley finally say to hell with it, she's posting full frontal nudes on her Twitter?


Welp, there go the Central Atlantic states - along with my productivity.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

xanadian: I'm up in northern Maine and our internet is fine.

HAHA, SUCK IT, YOU CITY SLIC


Having a good time up theyah in the county, bub?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Wait until March 4.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I like the "a fiber cut in Brooklyn" bit that they're pushing now...


Their network so robust that one cut in brooklyn farks up the whole northeast
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Glad I'm in the Midwest with COX
 
genner
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

bughunter: BenSaw2: FTFA: "Internet users across the northeast U.S. reported widespread outages Tuesday."

How???

FAX machine.

How???

FAX machine.


Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
From a different thread, but appropriate here...
 
Kraig57
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Opacity: I like the "a fiber cut in Brooklyn" bit that they're pushing now...


Their network so robust that one cut in brooklyn farks up the whole northeast


Did we mention sunspots, too?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.