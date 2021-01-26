 Skip to content
Biden to Murder entire Industry.
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next up, telemarketing?
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is excellent. At least we're moving in the right direction on some things, just need Congress to start getting to work.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a good direction.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is long overdue, but to be clear there are plenty of executives in the private prison industry who need to be investigated and jailed, not just fired.

And, yes, the telemarketing and payday lender industries need to be next up with their heads on the chopping block. Or firing squads, whatever.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.
Next up --- financial aid for states running their own prisons, which is not available if they're hiring private prisons. Might be tricky to keep that Constitutional but I'd bet it can be done.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess those seditious capitol trespassers won't be getting the upgraded rooms they expected.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Last thing we need is the equivalent of DeVos as a prison warden
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the way.
 
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: telemarketing and payday lender industries need to be next up


Amen x10000000
 
cannibalparrot
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: This is long overdue, but to be clear there are plenty of executives in the private prison industry who need to be investigated and jailed, not just fired.

And, yes, the telemarketing and payday lender industries need to be next up with their heads on the chopping block. Or firing squads, whatever.


Fitted with cement shoes.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Subby, are we going for German capitalization rules, 1700's English capitalization rules, or attempting to subliminally call out BMIs as a way of calling Farkers fat?

Because we already know about that last one.
 
ClintBartonWannabe
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So where will all those prisoners go?
 
Notabunny
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Man, this guy isn't wasting any time! I don't think there's a Trans Am around that can keep up with Uncle Joe.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Biden has officially accomplished more in one week than Trump has in 4 years...
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Hell yes.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

thorpe: Good.
Next up --- financial aid for states running their own prisons, which is not available if they're hiring private prisons. Might be tricky to keep that Constitutional but I'd bet it can be done.


Chalk it up to helping states avoid claims under the 8th (cruel and unusual punishments) and 14th (equal protection) amendments
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
thumbpress.comView Full Size
 
ISO15693
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Amen
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ClintBartonWannabe: So where will all those prisoners go?


Many of the non-violent offenders can be put on probation like more civilized countries do. Remember, the private prison industry has put a lot of $$ into lobbying for strict prison sentences. They want the income.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

moos: Next up, telemarketing?


If you eliminated all the telemarketing in the world forever and always but still allowed political campaigns to pester me, I wouldn't even notice anything had changed.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What's gotten into this guy?  Keep it up.
 
Mock26
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Good.

But, I wonder how the logistics for this will play out. What happens to those prisoners who are in private prisons? Will they server out the remainder of their sentences in those prisons? Or will they be transferred to Federal and State prisons? And if so, is there room for them? (Not trying to naysay this executive order, just genuinely curious about this.)
 
winedrinkingman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
He'shiatting them with a double whammy.  His Federal minimum wage order, which includes contractors, means these guys have to start paying their guards and staff fifteen bucks an hour.  Most of the private prisons pay close to minimum wage, so that is going to be a very steep operating cost to them.

So the private prisons could spend years trying to tie up things, like they did under Obama, to keep from getting shut down, but now even if they do, they are getting hit by a steep operating cost that is going to really hurt their bottom line.

Expect stocks for private prison companies to go into junk status.
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Be ready for the crying from the prison industry that Biden is putting their torturers....err.....guards out of a job.
 
6nome
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I guess letting the prisons trickle down to us wasn't working.
 
inner ted
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Can one of you farkers pinch my nuts cause it seems like good things are happening and I don't entirely believe it
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Just as I said repeatedly during the primary, he's exactly the same as Trump.  You blew it, America.  You had a chance to have Tulsi and you blew it.  You never get a second chance with Tulsi.
 
winedrinkingman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: This is excellent. At least we're moving in the right direction on some things, just need Congress to start getting to work.


I would offer Sen. Bob Portman, the Republican who is retiring from Ohio, an ambassadorship, and then try to take that seat in a special election if he agrees.
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

moos: Next up, telemarketing?


I literally JUST got a robocall as I was reading the comments...
 
Klivian [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Biden has officially accomplished more in one week than Trump has in 4 years...


Real leadership. It's like that first day of spring where it's only 45 degrees out, but it feels great compared to the below freezing weather. It's only going to get warmer too
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
How do we petition to get the tag upgraded to hero?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Expect stocks for private prison companies to go into junk status.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: And, yes, the telemarketing and payday lender industries need to be next up with their heads on the chopping block. Or firing squads, whatever.


Put them in private prisons?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark 'em up, Socrates
 
mjbok
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: moos: Next up, telemarketing?

If you eliminated all the telemarketing in the world forever and always but still allowed political campaigns to pester me, I wouldn't even notice anything had changed.


Do texts fall under the telemarketing/political campaigns umbrella.  I can't count the number of political texts I got.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The guards could learn to code.

Seriously, though, a lot of guards I've known treated the job like a job and didn't actively hate the inmates. A plurality could be retrained as transition counselors to prevent recidivism especially for non violent offenders.

Then again, my friends mostly aren't assholes. Mostly.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

inner ted: Can one of you farkers pinch my nuts cause it seems like good things are happening and I don't entirely believe it


Just close your eyes

i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: This is excellent. At least we're moving in the right direction on some things, just need Congress to start getting to work.


Did you just say something positive about the administration instead of prognosticating doom? Who the hell have you become?
 
Name_Omitted [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Oh my God.  I'm... I'm actually really pleased with a President.

I get that this is the honeymoon, but still... It's an unusual experience.

/I love this EO, but it's going to court.
 
Bauer
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
everything is going to be just fine.   :)
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Color me surprised...

Ending Private Prison contracts was not something I actually expected Biden to do. Good on him...

Now I didn't read ALL of the article, so I do have one question that probably needs addressed...

By ending the Private Prison contracts what does this mean in practice?

1 - We know this only affects the federal prison system, not state or county, so this isn't stopping the PPI
2 - Does this mean that the current prisons will be transitioned back to gov't run operations or are they shutting them down?
3 - No mention of expunging the records of all the non-violent drug offenders or prisoners locked up on trumped up charges
4 - How will the actual conditions change for federal prisons?

This is a good first step Uncle Joe, but there's still work to do, don't half-ass this.
 
Klivian [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mock26: Good.

But, I wonder how the logistics for this will play out. What happens to those prisoners who are in private prisons? Will they server out the remainder of their sentences in those prisons? Or will they be transferred to Federal and State prisons? And if so, is there room for them? (Not trying to naysay this executive order, just genuinely curious about this.)


It will take a while for any closures to happen. Prisoners will be transferred to government facilities. One way to open a ton of space would be legalization of marijuana at a national level, and granting clemency for those crimes. Also opens up more tax revenue. Any sin tax on weed could go to funding prisons, with the extra going to mental health initiatives.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: This is long overdue, but to be clear there are plenty of executives in the private prison industry who need to be investigated and jailed, not just fired.

And, yes, the telemarketing and payday lender industries need to be next up with their heads on the chopping block. Or firing squads, whatever.


"They've reinstatrd the death penalty for insurance compamny directors.
"Really? For what offence?
"What do you mean, offence?
"I see."
- Adams, _Mostly Harmless_
 
mjbok
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
How many of the executive orders he has signed are legit?  By that I don't mean good or needed, but ones that actually have to be followed?  It would seem some of them would fall under the "Congress needs to pass legislation for this" area.
 
winedrinkingman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: He'shiatting them with a double whammy.  His Federal minimum wage order, which includes contractors, means these guys have to start paying their guards and staff fifteen bucks an hour.  Most of the private prisons pay close to minimum wage, so that is going to be a very steep operating cost to them.

So the private prisons could spend years trying to tie up things, like they did under Obama, to keep from getting shut down, but now even if they do, they are getting hit by a steep operating cost that is going to really hurt their bottom line.

Expect stocks for private prison companies to go into junk status.


That is supposed to be He'shiatting not He'shiating them, though I guess he is doing that too
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Aww, so cute.

"especially in light of the Covid pandemic" --irrelevant

"end discriminatory housing practices" -- the rent is too high. Fix that.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mock26: Good.

But, I wonder how the logistics for this will play out. What happens to those prisoners who are in private prisons? Will they server out the remainder of their sentences in those prisons? Or will they be transferred to Federal and State prisons? And if so, is there room for them? (Not trying to naysay this executive order, just genuinely curious about this.)


Longer goal is hopefully sentencing reform.  A bunch of non violent prisoners, low level drug convictions etc can have their sentences commuted?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

inner ted: Can one of you farkers pinch my nuts cause it seems like good things are happening and I don't entirely believe it


Ha- you think you're soooo clever but there is no way I am falling for that sh*t again.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Not to shiat on this, because i think its a good thing, but well under 10% of inmate populations, both state and federal (and i'm too lazy to look up the actual federal number, which is what this would affect) is in "Private" prisons.

Not to mention it doesn't change things about subcontractors at federal\state run institutions, etc.

And there are also some arguments for private prisons IN SOME CASES which would take a lot more for a post to go through.

In other words, (Disclaimer: I HATE TRUMP ONLY AS A NEW YORKER CAN, I AM NOT A REPUBLICAN) this is a bit of easy feel good legislation, that doesn't get to the root of the problem, opens new issues in the transition to a public managed prison for those inmates, and the actual issue is both over simplified and drastically overblown, while at the same time certainly open for debate. I get this is something that appeals to the base, so fine, but i hope shiat like this isn't a hallmark, especially through EO.
 
