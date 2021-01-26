 Skip to content
(10 News)   Border wall construction stops by January 27. Wall expected to endure for weeks   (10news.com) divider line
    News, United States Department of Defense, United States Army, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, border wall construction, Construction, CBP contractors, SAN DIEGO, President Biden's executive order  
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's build a wall in a part of the border that's too rugged for people to cross. Oh, it's also too rugged to bring in construction equipment? That's fine, we'll just build a road that will in no way aid illegal immigration.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: In San Diego County, the CBP was set to begin construction to replace the existing fence at Friendship Park with a new 30-foot tall border wall.

I'm not opposed to repairing and updating existing physical barriers. Degraded or damaged physical structures could pose a threat to anyone or anything in the vicinity.
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So if the work is supposed to stop on wednesday are people still building it today?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Somebody, somewhere has a terrible sense of humor if they're trying to build a border wall through Friendship Park.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Somacandra: FTFA: In San Diego County, the CBP was set to begin construction to replace the existing fence at Friendship Park with a new 30-foot tall border wall.

I'm not opposed to repairing and updating existing physical barriers. Degraded or damaged physical structures could pose a threat to anyone or anything in the vicinity.


"Existing fence" + "repair" = "new fence." Not "30-foot-tall border wall."

There's no reason to perpetuate Trump's lies & GOP grift any more. No more enriching Republican business owners by ordering boondoggles based on lies.
 
Snort
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I understand you can see the wall from space.
 
Mock26
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Good. Now when do they start tearing it down completely or at least tear down sections in areas where animal migrations have been impacted?
 
Klyukva
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Mock26: Good. Now when do they start tearing it down completely or at least tear down sections in areas where animal migrations have been impacted?


Migratory animals can apply for visas like everyone else.
 
guestguy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Somacandra: FTFA: In San Diego County, the CBP was set to begin construction to replace the existing fence at Friendship Park with a new 30-foot tall border wall.

I'm not opposed to repairing and updating existing physical barriers. Degraded or damaged physical structures could pose a threat to anyone or anything in the vicinity.

"Existing fence" + "repair" = "new fence." Not "30-foot-tall border wall."

There's no reason to perpetuate Trump's lies & GOP grift any more. No more enriching Republican business owners by ordering boondoggles based on lies.


Somacandra [TotalFark]
'' 1 hour ago
 
Grungehamster [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Biden Administration 100 day pause on deportations blocked by the courts.

It will cause irreparable harm to Texas if Biden does not continue Trump's border policies, and he must continue to follow them nationally until the courts hear the case.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So anyways, here's wonderwall...
 
Funbags
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mock26: Good. Now when do they start tearing it down completely or at least tear down sections in areas where animal migrations have been impacted?


They could sell chunks of the wall to MAGAts who lack a sense of irony.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Does that mean we have to pay Mexico back?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
An enterprising Mexican politician should reach out to Biden and offer to pay for the removal.
 
Fizzy_Pop
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I hope they create an organization dedicated to the environmental restoration of the area impacted by all of the destruction. You can't put blown-up mountains back together, but maybe they can at least do a little something to start healing the scar.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mock26: Good. Now when do they start tearing it down completely or at least tear down sections in areas where animal migrations have been impacted?


I'm ambivalent about tearing down the wall. Those areas are so environmentally sensitive, it might be better just to abandon everything in place and let the migratory animals adapt around it, in lieu of continuing to disrupt the area.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Funbags: Mock26: Good. Now when do they start tearing it down completely or at least tear down sections in areas where animal migrations have been impacted?

They could sell chunks of the wall to MAGAts who lack a sense of irony.


I had an elementary school teacher who somehow got a "real" chunk of the Wall. For some reason it had straws stuck/melted into it.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Republicans and Libertarians must love that we aren't spending OUR TAX DOLLARS on worthless projects to make contractors rich.
What's that? They don't love it?
Gee, I wonder why.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The 27th is a deadline, not a target.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Snort: I understand you can see the wall from space.


I live near the border, you can actually see space from the wall!
 
The Martian Manhandler
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Grungehamster: Biden Administration 100 day pause on deportations blocked by the courts.

It will cause irreparable harm to Texas if Biden does not continue Trump's border policies, and he must continue to follow them nationally until the courts hear the case.


What a shock. The Judge who blocked it was appointed by Trump in January 2020.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That's going to save Mexico a lot of pesos.
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Mexico's gonna want all their pesos back!
 
Chuck87
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I don't mind them stopping the building of the wall as long as they build a really good fortified, tall, and strong border fence.
 
HawkEyes
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"In San Diego County, the CBP was set to begin construction to replace the existing fence at Friendship Park with a new 30-foot tall border wall."

That statement amuses me for some reason.  Very friendshipy to build a 30 foot wall.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Chuck87: I don't mind them stopping the building of the wall as long as they build a really good fortified, tall, and strong border fence.


Hey, we haven't seen you in a while. Could you make it a little longer, please?
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Border wall construction is stopping by? I'm still in my jammies.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
No point in a wall when the welcome mat is being rolled out. You didn't need that job anyway.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Chuck87: I don't mind them stopping the building of the wall as long as they build a really good fortified, tall, and strong border fence.


Which was already being built under...wait for it...the Bush and Obama administrations, until your false god and insurrectionist president decided to swing the nation's cock around and steel money from veterans and the military in order to set up a concrete and rebar grift mill "Freedom Wall" for Steve Bannon and his drinking buddies...which promptly blew over in the wind.

/lifelong resident of the borderland.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The Martian Manhandler: Grungehamster: Biden Administration 100 day pause on deportations blocked by the courts.

It will cause irreparable harm to Texas if Biden does not continue Trump's border policies, and he must continue to follow them nationally until the courts hear the case.

What a shock. The Judge who blocked it was appointed by Trump in January 2020.


About as surprising as the number of Democrat-appointed judges who did the same thing to just about everything Trump did. Welcome to the world you thought you wanted.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

jjorsett: No point in a wall when the welcome mat is being rolled out. You didn't need that job anyway.


You're a Californian...aren't you supposed to despise yourself like the rest of us do?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
fark, now Genghis Khan is going to kill us all.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
And with yet another Caravan on the way!

And with yet another Caravan on the way!
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jjorsett: The Martian Manhandler: Grungehamster: Biden Administration 100 day pause on deportations blocked by the courts.

It will cause irreparable harm to Texas if Biden does not continue Trump's border policies, and he must continue to follow them nationally until the courts hear the case.

What a shock. The Judge who blocked it was appointed by Trump in January 2020.

About as surprising as the number of Democrat-appointed judges who did the same thing to just about everything Trump did. Welcome to the world you thought you wanted.


I guess that means you'll admit you were wrong about all those activist deep state judges.
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jjorsett: The Martian Manhandler: Grungehamster: Biden Administration 100 day pause on deportations blocked by the courts.

It will cause irreparable harm to Texas if Biden does not continue Trump's border policies, and he must continue to follow them nationally until the courts hear the case.

What a shock. The Judge who blocked it was appointed by Trump in January 2020.

About as surprising as the number of Democrat-appointed judges who did the same thing to just about everything Trump did. Welcome to the world you thought you wanted.


What, like push one of these around for hours at a time?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JRoo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jjorsett: No point in a wall when the welcome mat is being rolled out. You didn't need that job anyway.


Texas Gabe
'' 26 minutes ago
 
El_Dan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: And with yet another Caravan on the way!

[Fark user image 850x637]


They're not sending their best automobiles, they're sending those that have lots of problems. They have rust. They have mismatched parts. with rust and mismatched parts. And some, I assume, are mechanically sound.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Is that a Bill Plympton cartoon?


Is that a Bill Plympton cartoon?
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Tear it all down and pile it on Trump's lawn.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Have we fully considered the devastating effects on the rope industry?
 
Grungehamster [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Felonious Attorney General Ken Paxton refers to Biden's border policies as "a seditious left-wing insurrection."

Cool, cool; definitely a normal thing to say.
 
Mock26
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Mock26: Good. Now when do they start tearing it down completely or at least tear down sections in areas where animal migrations have been impacted?

I'm ambivalent about tearing down the wall. Those areas are so environmentally sensitive, it might be better just to abandon everything in place and let the migratory animals adapt around it, in lieu of continuing to disrupt the area.


They could at least remove some panels. That would at least have a minimal impact on the area.
 
Kumana Wanalaia [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Snort: I understand you can see the wall from space.


That's not the wall, it's Dump's insecurities.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I like this story about the wall
Mexicans Have Been Stealing Pieces of The Wall | The Daily Show
Youtube NOqXgO0MFbQ
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jjorsett: No point in a wall when the welcome mat is being rolled out. You didn't need that job anyway.


Who's specific policy are you referring to?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Somacandra: FTFA: In San Diego County, the CBP was set to begin construction to replace the existing fence at Friendship Park with a new 30-foot tall border wall.

I'm not opposed to repairing and updating existing physical barriers. Degraded or damaged physical structures could pose a threat to anyone or anything in the vicinity.


There also a lot of irony in building a 30-foot tall wall in Friendship Park.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jjorsett: No point in a wall when the welcome mat is being rolled out. You didn't need that job anyway.


That's right, I'll be devastated when I can't work in the fields, wash dishes, and clean the bathrooms of wealthy whiteys.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"We're doing what we can to make the wall's last moments comfortable. We've put on a 24-7 loop of Trump speeches, a loop of Mexican nationals being rounded up, and we've hidden all the pink floyd..."
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Latinwolf: I like this story about the wall
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/NOqXgO0M​FbQ]


I think that's the single best story to come out of the whole of the Trump administration.
 
