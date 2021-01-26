 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Poland's population is approaching a 'demographic crisis' as births decline and deaths mount due to Covid-19 and possibly screen doors on submarines   (aljazeera.com) divider line
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
rates not seen since World War II,

Damn, that's a pretty farking high bar, particularly when Poland is concerned.
 
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Going to be a similar situation here, and in a lot of countries for a while. People are too stressed and/or underemployed to even think about having kids.
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Well, maybe they ought to stop drowning their babies.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They lost a couple of million people to the rest of the EU in recent years. Most of those were young people of child bearing age. This is good because it lowers their own unemployment and gets you some remittance flows. But you can end up experiencing population decline.

A good fix used to be to encourage more people to get their Polish citizenship by relaxing ancestry rules and paperwork. But since Poland is in the EU, they'd be giving citizenship to a bunch of American or Argentine Poles who would move to other countries in the EU.
 
steklo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Meatheads.
 
bthom37
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 522x460]


Whoa, check out Marathon Man right there!
 
bthom37
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Given Poland's descent into right wing insanity, I'm struggling to care.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 522x460]


3 pumps? Stop bragging!
 
spaceherpes
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Battleship subby.
/I know
//I keeed
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's not a crisis.

Global warming is a crisis.

Depopulation is the only solution that humans have left at this point.

/good jorb humans
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

kbronsito: They lost a couple of million people to the rest of the EU in recent years. Most of those were young people of child bearing age. This is good because it lowers their own unemployment and gets you some remittance flows. But you can end up experiencing population decline.


Which has knock-on effects for economic productivity and social security.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
A lot of them died learning to drive septic tanks too.
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bthom37: Given Poland's descent into right wing insanity, I'm struggling to care.


This. I've been told that Poland is a beautiful country, but given how hard they are digging into fascism, I wouldn't move there. If I want to live with a bunch of Poles, I'd move back to Chicago.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Polish women aren't as smokin' hot as the Czechs, but I'd still be willing to do my part - you know, for the future of humanity and all that.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: steklo: [Fark user image 522x460]

3 pumps? Stop bragging!


The legend of the 3 pump chump... is it true?
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Plenty of Poles.  In Milwaukee, Chicago, NYC, Philly, every city in Ohio.

Like the country my parents are from, the smart ones left.  The old world sucks.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

bughunter: It's not a crisis.

Global warming is a crisis.

Depopulation is the only solution that humans have left at this point.

/good jorb humans


That's what the virus is for.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

kbronsito: They lost a couple of million people to the rest of the EU in recent years. Most of those were young people of child bearing age. This is good because it lowers their own unemployment and gets you some remittance flows. But you can end up experiencing population decline.

A good fix used to be to encourage more people to get their Polish citizenship by relaxing ancestry rules and paperwork. But since Poland is in the EU, they'd be giving citizenship to a bunch of American or Argentine Poles who would move to other countries in the EU.


Nothing to add to this.  Excellent summation.
 
The Madd Mann [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
We've reached the point where we can't keep pumping kids out. A century from now, there needs to be less people than there are now. And peoples' issue with that is... what? That we don't have enough imaginary money to support them?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The whole fascism thing runs in to some real trouble when young people can just get up and leave.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: A lot of them died learning to drive septic tanks too.


It's freaking awesome that the people subject to one of the largest genocides in history can be joked about.  So funny! Thank you funny man. I award you 2 abortions.
 
steklo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I wouldn't mind returning to my maternal ancestors home in the Beskids. There have been many days when I've strongly considered setting up my retirement hermitage there... especially over the last four years.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 850x676]


K, fellas... get ready to swipe right...

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 522x460]


Polish Sex Manual:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
When you give people the ability to control their fertility, accidental/unintended pregnancy rates go down.  Many Polish women (and maybe many Polish men) are probably looking at things right now and saying "this is a bad time to have a kid."  This is a feature, not a bug. Birth rates should return to "normal" once the pandemic ends.

Also, if men had better birth control options than condoms (reliability problems + doesn't feel as good as unprotected) or vasectomy (great if you don't ever want to create pregnancy (again) but that's not most men), you'd see birth rates fall even faster.  It's insane how many pregnancies happen without the unambiguous intent of both the woman and the man.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Polish women aren't as smokin' hot as the Czechs, but I'd still be willing to do my part - you know, for the future of humanity and all that.


Heh.

I have been to Poland, Czech Republic, and Slovakia.  The women in Slovakia belong at the top along with CZ.

/Refuse to call it "Czechia".
 
steklo
‘’ 1 minute ago  

cowgirl toffee: K, fellas... get ready to swipe right...


She's seen her share of big kielbasa
 
steklo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Q: What's big and hard that a polish wife gets at her wedding?

A. A new last name.
 
