(Palm Beach Post)   "We do already have birds in South Florida breeding even though we've had some cold fronts come through. I've been birding long enough to say that the birds don't read manuals. They do whatever they want whenever they want"   (palmbeachpost.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I don't think that's what they meant by "chicken farkers."
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"They do whatever they want whenever they want" just like every other Floridian.
 
The Brown Word [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cocks not blocked.
 
jsnbase
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much birding experience do you need to realize the birds aren't reading the 'bird manuals'?
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: "They do whatever they want whenever they want" just like every other Floridian.


How would you control them? Bird law is not governed by reason in this country.
 
jsnbase
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Algebrat: Madman drummers bummers: "They do whatever they want whenever they want" just like every other Floridian.

How would you control them? Bird law is not governed by reason in this country.


Easy. We use their most fearsome natural predator.

Windmills.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jsnbase: How much birding experience do you need to realize the birds aren't reading the 'bird manuals'?


They only read the pelican brief.
 
werbito
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Algebrat: Madman drummers bummers: "They do whatever they want whenever they want" just like every other Floridian.

How would you control them? Bird law is not governed by reason in this country.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey sexy time is sexy time. Sometimes you don't plan it, but you also don't say no.

//yes, I am married. How can you tell?
 
Kumana Wanalaia [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
metro.co.ukView Full Size

THIS - IS - FLORIDA!!
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So birds are, in effect, little flying Eric Cartmans?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: I don't think that's what they meant by "chicken farkers."


I believe the correct term is "Chicken Lover"...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

werbito: Algebrat: Madman drummers bummers: "They do whatever they want whenever they want" just like every other Floridian.

How would you control them? Bird law is not governed by reason in this country.

[Fark user image image 425x294]


CAW!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: jsnbase: How much birding experience do you need to realize the birds aren't reading the 'bird manuals'?

They only read the pelican brief.


I didn't know pelicans wore briefs.  I figured them more for boxers.  But then again dogs do chase birds (iYKWIM, nudge-nudge wink-wink)
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
