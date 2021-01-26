 Skip to content
 
(ABC7 New York)   When it comes to coconut milk, Costco and Target don't monkey around   (abc7ny.com) divider line
37
    More: Strange, Coconut, Chaokoh coconut milk, monkey labor, Coconut milk, grocery store, Chaokoh's Thai supplier, USA Today, Vice president  
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's Janeway going to put in her coffee now?
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This has GOT to be big enough to get the band back together.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Are they not being paid a fair wage?

Just give them a raise or something.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm still waiting for them to pull My Pillow.
 
steklo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
img2.grunge.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Are they not being paid a fair wage?

Just give them a raise or something.


They get paid?  I control my monkeys with a series of spankings
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
How the hell do you "force" a monkey to pick coconuts? I mean, I'm one, and I would just pick a coconut and jet the hell out of there through the tree-tops to eat my yummy coconut.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"forced monkey labor" seems like a phrase I'd see in The Onion.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I feel like there should be some middle ground as a monkey is 10-20x faster than a human and much safer.
"Why monkeys? Turns out a male monkey can collect an average of 1,600 coconuts per day and a female can get 600, while a human can only collect around 80 per day. It's also safer for a scampering, height-savvy monkey to pluck and drop the fruit from the trees - up to 80 feet tall - than a human, according to the National Primate Research Center at the University of Wisconsin, Madison."

https://www.npr.org/sections/thesalt/​2​015/10/19/448960760/monkeys-pick-cocon​uts-in-thailand-are-they-abused-or-wor​king-animals?t=1611687346500
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What forced labor may look like:
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
algman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Monkey: How the hell do you "force" a monkey to pick coconuts? I mean, I'm one, and I would just pick a coconut and jet the hell out of there through the tree-tops to eat my yummy coconut.


If they aren't provided with sex and soma, they must be forced labor.
 
Watubi
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Child labor sports apparel still ok?
 
guestguy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [i.imgflip.com image 480x480]


No titties!
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hey... if a honest day's work keeps the moneys off of the street finding illegal ways of making money, I'm all for it.

media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: What forced labor may look like:
[i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


Yea.  I don't get it.

Is it because they're too human like?

Or because we're too monkey like?

And where's the threshold of acceptability?
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Trunk monkeys still ok?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: Hey... if a honest day's work keeps the moneys off of the street finding illegal ways of making money, I'm all for it.

[media2.giphy.com image 358x200] [View Full Size image _x_]


If I find moneys on the street, I take them home, keep them warm, and then find them a nice new place to live.

/like the dispensary cash register
 
Ashelth
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Monkey: How the hell do you "force" a monkey to pick coconuts? I mean, I'm one, and I would just pick a coconut and jet the hell out of there through the tree-tops to eat my yummy coconut.


Same way you train dogs to fight.  Withhold food and apply pain.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I like coconut milk in my coffee.  I usually buy whatever brand Aldi carries, I'll have to check them out next time I'm there to see if they do this too.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bughunter: cowgirl toffee: Hey... if a honest day's work keeps the moneys off of the street finding illegal ways of making money, I'm all for it.

[media2.giphy.com image 358x200] [View Full Size image _x_]

If I find moneys on the street, I take them home, keep them warm, and then find them a nice new place to live.

/like the dispensary cash register


That's how you start monkey co dependence.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Can my Shakespeare rewriting operation still use monkey labor?
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
thumbor.forbes.comView Full Size

Nothin like a dip in the ol' hot tub after a long day's work
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: Hey... if a honest day's work keeps the moneys off of the street finding illegal ways of making money, I'm all for it.

[media2.giphy.com image 358x200] [View Full Size image _x_]


That is oddly fascinating. I let it run like five times all "Look at him run on his widdle legs!"
 
Ashelth
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Ashelth: Monkey: How the hell do you "force" a monkey to pick coconuts? I mean, I'm one, and I would just pick a coconut and jet the hell out of there through the tree-tops to eat my yummy coconut.

Same way you train dogs to fight.  Withhold food and apply pain.


I've also worked with rhesus monkeys and while some of the interactions were thoughtful complex and rewarding for both parties the 20% of the interactions that involved dominance challenges were overwhelmingly awful.  Coupled with different people interacting with the same animals resulted in a lot of time where behavior unpredictability raised extreme safety concerns.

Short answer: don't care. Abusing a rhesus is like russian roulette.  If you are inattentive and the monkey gets lucky you are losing eyes/fingers before anyone can stop it.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I spent a summer in a 90°+ field detasseling corn, which is way worse than picking coconuts.
 
Eravior
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: cowgirl toffee: Hey... if a honest day's work keeps the moneys off of the street finding illegal ways of making money, I'm all for it.

[media2.giphy.com image 358x200] [View Full Size image _x_]

That is oddly fascinating. I let it run like five times all "Look at him run on his widdle legs!"


Prepare for the cuteness overload!!!

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: bughunter: cowgirl toffee: Hey... if a honest day's work keeps the moneys off of the street finding illegal ways of making money, I'm all for it.

[media2.giphy.com image 358x200] [View Full Size image _x_]

If I find moneys on the street, I take them home, keep them warm, and then find them a nice new place to live.

/like the dispensary cash register

That's how you start monkey co dependence.

[i.pinimg.com image 236x213]


And white collar criminal monkeys.

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Ashelth: Monkey: How the hell do you "force" a monkey to pick coconuts? I mean, I'm one, and I would just pick a coconut and jet the hell out of there through the tree-tops to eat my yummy coconut.

Same way you train dogs to fight.  Withhold food and apply pain.


Ask this guy...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Human forced labor is still a-ok, though.
 
