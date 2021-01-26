 Skip to content
(NYPost)   The Dutch are revolting   (nypost.com) divider line
rikdanger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You said it, they stink on ice.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is the Post sponsoring the site today?
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As long as I live, I will never understand the mindset of people who are against tough measures to fight a pandemic.  It's a farking pandemic.  This is the most effective way to curb its spread, and not doing it will just let it keep spreading and prolonging the pain-in-the-assity of lockdowns, masks, social distancing, and curfews, so farking sack up and stay the fark home for 2-4 weeks and get the damn virus under control, then you'll have all the damn freedom you want.  Why is this so damn hard to understand?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Russia gonna Russia
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should give each of the rioters 20 years.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: They should give each of the rioters 20 years.


That's a lot more time than covid-19 will give them.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are two types of people I hate in this world: Those who flaunt quarantine measures, and the Dutch.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: Why is this so damn hard to understand?


To paraphrase Agent K; a person is altruistic. People are dumb, entitled, selfish animals and you know it.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What else is new?
 
blasterz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: As long as I live, I will never understand the mindset of people who are against tough measures to fight a pandemic.  It's a farking pandemic.  This is the most effective way to curb its spread, and not doing it will just let it keep spreading and prolonging the pain-in-the-assity of lockdowns, masks, social distancing, and curfews, so farking sack up and stay the fark home for 2-4 weeks and get the damn virus under control, then you'll have all the damn freedom you want.  Why is this so damn hard to understand?


The Dutch haven't historically been reasonable about their protests.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is everyone on the brink of civil war these days?  What, Euorpe?  You think just because it's trendy in the US that you can copy our style?
 
haterade
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Is the Post sponsoring the site today?


Immediately regretted clicking that link
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: As long as I live, I will never understand the mindset of people who are against tough measures to fight a pandemic.  It's a farking pandemic.  This is the most effective way to curb its spread, and not doing it will just let it keep spreading and prolonging the pain-in-the-assity of lockdowns, masks, social distancing, and curfews, so farking sack up and stay the fark home for 2-4 weeks and get the damn virus under control, then you'll have all the damn freedom you want.  Why is this so damn hard to understand?


I work with a few types of covidiots these seem to be the kind that is the type A extrovert that nothing can stop them in their world. The company fired one early on for refusing to wear a mask, clean after himself and would get close to people on purpose. "How dare I put my life on hold to help my country! I have trips to plan and stuff to do!"
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I find the lack of Rudder jokes...disturbing.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ketkarsa: I find the lack of Rudder jokes...disturbing.


We're adrift without them
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Is the Post sponsoring the site today?


What do you mean, "today"?
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: As long as I live, I will never understand the mindset of people who are against tough measures to fight a pandemic.  It's a farking pandemic.  This is the most effective way to curb its spread, and not doing it will just let it keep spreading and prolonging the pain-in-the-assity of lockdowns, masks, social distancing, and curfews, so farking sack up and stay the fark home for 2-4 weeks and get the damn virus under control, then you'll have all the damn freedom you want.  Why is this so damn hard to understand?


Because 2 to 4 weeks turns into 12 and then after 2 or 3 weeks out of lockdown you get to do it all over again?

After a certain point, you lose more people to suicide and domestic violence than Covid.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hear they're also upset...
 
macdaddy357
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New York Post? It probably isn't really happening.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'd say the Senators also stink on ice, but the NHL season has only begun.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Cythraul: Why is everyone on the brink of civil war these days?  What, Euorpe?  You think just because it's trendy in the US that you can copy our style?


Cultural appropriation at its worst.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Cythraul: Why is everyone on the brink of civil war these days?  What, Euorpe?  You think just because it's trendy in the US that you can copy our style?


I'm pretty sure Europe has its own set of issues and doesn't really give that much of a crap about what is happening here.  Brexit preceded Trump's election
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Is the Post sponsoring the site today?


Dark (and the world generally) have a problem. Fake news providers are free; real news providers are behind a paywall.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: As long as I live, I will never understand the mindset of people who are against tough measures to fight a pandemic.  It's a farking pandemic.  This is the most effective way to curb its spread, and not doing it will just let it keep spreading and prolonging the pain-in-the-assity of lockdowns, masks, social distancing, and curfews, so farking sack up and stay the fark home for 2-4 weeks and get the damn virus under control, then you'll have all the damn freedom you want.  Why is this so damn hard to understand?


It's been nearly a year and the virus isn't going anywhere and people are now at the point where they are willing to take the risk of a 0.6% fatality rate if it means they can go outside and get back to work. Keep in mind that there are two kinds of people during this quarantine: 1) The people able to stay at home and work and are complaining about being bored of Netflix and their Amazon packages being stolen and 2) People that are going to end up on the street.
 
ThatSillyGoose
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Those damn Red States.
 
ElCorridor
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Meh. Wake me up when they take the capitol.

/yawns in American
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: After a certain point, you lose more people to suicide and domestic violence than Covid.


Let me guess. We've lost over a million in this country because of suicide and domestic violence since the lockdowns started, but the "lame-stream" media won't report the news because they are a bunch of Soros funded liberals? Is there a trail of q-puzzle pieces for us to follow if we just opened our eyes and started looking? Do we all go if you go?
 
bthom37
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Psychopusher: As long as I live, I will never understand the mindset of people who are against tough measures to fight a pandemic.  It's a farking pandemic.  This is the most effective way to curb its spread, and not doing it will just let it keep spreading and prolonging the pain-in-the-assity of lockdowns, masks, social distancing, and curfews, so farking sack up and stay the fark home for 2-4 weeks and get the damn virus under control, then you'll have all the damn freedom you want.  Why is this so damn hard to understand?

Because 2 to 4 weeks turns into 12 and then after 2 or 3 weeks out of lockdown you get to do it all over again?

After a certain point, you lose more people to suicide and domestic violence than Covid.


[Citation Needed]

Not to say that there hasn't been an increase in suicide & abuse rates, but I think we would have noticed if more than 400k Americans had committed suicide or died from abuse in the past 10 months.

To be clear, the last year we've got good data for, 2018, says there were 48000 suicides.   So, I think we've got a ways to go before the suicide line crosses the Covid line.

/Anyone who tries to pitch you the more suicides than Covid deaths line is an idiot
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: As long as I live, I will never understand the mindset of people who are against tough measures to fight a pandemic.  It's a farking pandemic.  This is the most effective way to curb its spread, and not doing it will just let it keep spreading and prolonging the pain-in-the-assity of lockdowns, masks, social distancing, and curfews, so farking sack up and stay the fark home for 2-4 weeks and get the damn virus under control, then you'll have all the damn freedom you want.  Why is this so damn hard to understand?


You're assuming these are educated people. Take 5% of any society and you'll find angry uneducated idiots who protest, well, everything, by breaking and burning shiat.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: As long as I live, I will never understand the mindset of people who are against tough measures to fight a pandemic.  It's a farking pandemic.  This is the most effective way to curb its spread, and not doing it will just let it keep spreading and prolonging the pain-in-the-assity of lockdowns, masks, social distancing, and curfews, so farking sack up and stay the fark home for 2-4 weeks and get the damn virus under control, then you'll have all the damn freedom you want.  Why is this so damn hard to understand?


The problem is that it's been a year, not 2 to 4 weeks.  People are sick of this shiat, and at some point, some political party will win a snap election or the like merely on opening things up, virus be damned.

It's not there yet in most areas, but it will be soon, especially if officials don't loosen things up soon after the majority of citizens are vaccinated (no matter what the science says).
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Psychopusher: As long as I live, I will never understand the mindset of people who are against tough measures to fight a pandemic.  It's a farking pandemic.  This is the most effective way to curb its spread, and not doing it will just let it keep spreading and prolonging the pain-in-the-assity of lockdowns, masks, social distancing, and curfews, so farking sack up and stay the fark home for 2-4 weeks and get the damn virus under control, then you'll have all the damn freedom you want.  Why is this so damn hard to understand?
Because 2 to 4 weeks turns into 12 and then after 2 or 3 weeks out of lockdown you get to do it all over again?
After a certain point, you lose more people to suicide and domestic violence than Covid.


Which exposes some pretty big holes in our society, doesn't it? That we literally can't live without our petty amusements. That we can't live without forcing others to wait on us for hundreds of little things every day that we absolutely NEED.

I think THAT's what is driving the panic--all the stuff that I biatch about regularly. We now get to see it up close and personal how warped we are. We are NOTHING without all of our external distractions. We can't even live with ourselves. We can't live with our "loved ones." We can't live in the world that we made and paid for with half the resources in the world, because we're simply too empty. We have to keep looking for more.

We found the enemy and it is US, and god forbid we have to deal with that. We've spent generations buying our way out any responsibility for anything.
 
sdkOyOte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Is it because of their smell?
Failure to truly realize total soccer?
Their quibbling over cheeses?
 
bthom37
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil: TheGreatGazoo: After a certain point, you lose more people to suicide and domestic violence than Covid.

Let me guess. We've lost over a million in this country because of suicide and domestic violence since the lockdowns started, but the "lame-stream" media won't report the news because they are a bunch of Soros funded liberals? Is there a trail of q-puzzle pieces for us to follow if we just opened our eyes and started looking? Do we all go if you go?


Have you considered that the million suicides data that the MSM is hiding FEELS right, and is therefore correct to that poster?

/See, undeniable PROOF right there
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Robo Beat: Gubbo: Is the Post sponsoring the site today?

What do you mean, "today"?


Maybe it's just me but it feels very heavily represented today
 
olapbill [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
you look like the piss boy
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
RTOGUY: It's been nearly a year and the virus isn't going anywhere

Why do you think that might be?  Could it possibly be because strong enough measures weren't taken at the beginning -- or the middle, or the late stage -- to bring it under control before it got out of control?  Do you reckon that, just maybe, if strong measures had been taken at the beginning this would have been done and dusted last April, May at the latest, and we wouldn't even be having this conversation?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Manfred J. Hattan: Gubbo: Is the Post sponsoring the site today?

Dark (and the world generally) have a problem. Fake news providers are free; real news providers are behind a paywall.


My phone insists on the same autocorrect
 
CaptainCliche
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Cythraul: Why is everyone on the brink of civil war these days?  What, Euorpe?  You think just because it's trendy in the US that you can copy our style?


The answer rhymes with Schmadapeer Snootin
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Psychopusher: As long as I live, I will never understand the mindset of people who are against tough measures to fight a pandemic.  It's a farking pandemic.  This is the most effective way to curb its spread, and not doing it will just let it keep spreading and prolonging the pain-in-the-assity of lockdowns, masks, social distancing, and curfews, so farking sack up and stay the fark home for 2-4 weeks and get the damn virus under control, then you'll have all the damn freedom you want.  Why is this so damn hard to understand?

You're assuming these are educated people. Take 5% of any society and you'll find angry uneducated idiots who protest, well, everything, by breaking and burning shiat.


If 5% of the population was breaking and burning things we'd be in a lot more trouble than we are now.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Aardvark Inc.: To paraphrase Agent K; a person is altruistic. People are dumb, entitled, selfish animals and you know it.


I can't argue with K here.
 
Mock26
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Does this include all the dikes?
 
Trik
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The greatest generation would be contemptuous of anti-maskers, anti-lockdowners, covid deniers, etc.

They put their shoulder to the wheel as a people.

They knew hardship, endured it and passed through it.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

blasterz: Psychopusher: As long as I live, I will never understand the mindset of people who are against tough measures to fight a pandemic.  It's a farking pandemic.  This is the most effective way to curb its spread, and not doing it will just let it keep spreading and prolonging the pain-in-the-assity of lockdowns, masks, social distancing, and curfews, so farking sack up and stay the fark home for 2-4 weeks and get the damn virus under control, then you'll have all the damn freedom you want.  Why is this so damn hard to understand?

The Dutch haven't historically been reasonable about their protests.


Oh ... oh my ... well ... that's ... that's certainly a thing, isn't it?
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Manfred J. Hattan: Gubbo: Is the Post sponsoring the site today?

Dark (and the world generally) have a problem. Fake news providers are free; real news providers are behind a paywall.

My phone insists on the same autocorrect


Dough!
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This is not what going Dutch means
 
olapbill [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Aardvark Inc.: Psychopusher: Why is this so damn hard to understand?

To paraphrase Agent K; a person is altruistic. People are dumb, entitled, selfish animals and you know it.


To Paraphrase Agent P,
Perry the platypus sound (NL) (Link In Description)
Youtube UYXcQmeYu8w
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: I find the lack of Rudder jokes...disturbing.


bthom37: ketkarsa: I find the lack of Rudder jokes...disturbing.

We're adrift without them


See what you just did?
 
mutt
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: so farking sack up and stay the fark home for 2-4 weeks and get the damn virus under control, then you'll have all the damn freedom you want.  Why is this so damn hard to understand?


Who's going to be paying me during that time?  You?  I still have bills to pay.
 
