(Daily Mail)   The CIA thought Russia perfected ESP in the 80s   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
789 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Jan 2021 at 2:35 PM (1 hour ago)



Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I wouldn't be surprised to learn that the Soviets worked out an artificial ESP and it fried Putin's brain making him ornery and weird.

More than a few KGB guys have Putin's weird way of walking, which is believed to be caused by his Parkinson's disease.

Still, why is there a KGB Parkinson's cluster?

Hey don't throw me out of a window onto some poisoned underpants!
I'm just "questioning more".
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But only if you think in Russian.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wait, I read this book back in the 90's.

Fark user imageView Full Size

The Archon Conspiracy at Amazon.

Spoiler: Although the psychic Soviet commandos were able to do really cool things, it is later revealed that there is no psychic power, only demons, and the solution to the problem is Jesus.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still, terrible BBQ there.
 
Atheist Vuvuzela Marching Band
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has anyone tried putting a faraday cage around Lenin's corpse?
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope they saw that coming.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I made a pencil ✏ defy gravity.
/
Couldn't explain it
//
Couldn't replicate it
///
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm lost in a Mind of LSD.........Back whenever!!!!!
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: But only if you think in Russian.


stupid goddamned fighter jet *mutter*
 
id10ts [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All they had to do was wait 30 years and hire FB & google to read minds for them.
 
id10ts [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: Still, terrible BBQ there.


Yeah, the polonium sauce is awful.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The CIA? Be incompetent?

No way!

/Entrusting our foreign intelligence service to Yale failsons and religious loons might not have been smart
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got news for ya....

The CIA thought a lot of things...
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No they didn't, they said they thought that to justify a budget increase.
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
spiritplumber [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Red Alert 2 intro
Youtube fnd0qg4I_MM
There's only one true Yuri.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Got news for ya....

The CIA thought a lot of things...


So did the KGB.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the real question is how could it work?
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
my guess is that they/we/US would keep that sort of information on hand so that when Russia managed to infiltrate their data, they'd come across stuff like this (true or not) and think we had everything covered. maybe even make some nosey Russian spy think there may be some ESP things going on that even they were unaware of.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Russians thought that NATO was going to nuke Moscow in the 80s.  They didn't realize that in 2015 very nice TV series would air showing how scared they were, and how ruthless they were trying to find the plans.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gbv23: [i.imgur.com image 263x459]


You ought to check out Charles Hall.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Got news for ya....

The CIA thought a lot of things...


I'm not sure there is a government agency around with such an unblemished record of ineptitude.
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the potential for something is shown to be 0 after countless attempts, then it's not hard to get to perfection...

I have perfected human aerial self propulsion ie, the ability to fly like superman. Like so many around me, I get no where, but my technique IS flawless...
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GOATS DECLASSIFIED: The True Story Behind The Men Who Stare At Goats
Youtube EbbtiCbPPts
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ya got to justify your share of the tax dollars somehow.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Ha!  They fell for it!"                                                                                     "Now tell them about the Deep State!"
 
spottymax [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big deal, we perfected ESPN in 1978.
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People in the CIA are so gullible.

Can't wait to tell them about my bridge for sale.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Threp [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ZAZ: But only if you think in Russian.


I understood that reference.
 
goodncold
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i.cdn.turner.comView Full Size
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Meh, still not as good as an Ibanez.
 
winedrinkingman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

bthom37: The CIA? Be incompetent?

No way!

/Entrusting our foreign intelligence service to Yale failsons and religious loons might not have been smart


I think there are and have always been some really competent people in the CIA.

That said, I do believe a big part of it has been polluted by the kind of people you describe.

The Soviets knew we had these weakness and they exploited the hell out of it.

The Russians still know we have this weakness and are exploiting it.

In both cases they have indentified a highly influential but highly gullible population in America and they exploit the hell out of it.
 
amindtat
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
We also thought we had a bomber gap with the Soviets. How'd that turn out?
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
John Dillerman
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
...and Kim Philby helped the Soviets capture and control a djin (genie) they found in the wreckage thought to be Noah's ark on Mount Ararat.
 
VTMarik1 [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I thought it was the other way around, that the Russians started ESP experiments because they thought we were because of a hoax in a book...
 
lurkey
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

amindtat: We also thought we had a bomber gap with the Soviets. How'd that turn out?


Boomer gap, more like.
 
jeroendehaan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Thought Adobe did...
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

They developed Ephemerol first?
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ra Ra RasPutin animation 720 1080 HD Version @slocband @paceaudio
Youtube WhPvJOnHotE


Russia did perfect the Automated Funk Dancing Shoes
 
