(The Scottish Sun)   Fitness influencer insists her Dubai holiday was an 'essential work trip' necessary for her 'mental health'. The rest of the UK who is on Covid lockdown has a problem with this   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dubai, eh? Wonder how much she got paid.
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It will be nice when "influencer" "youtuber" "reality star" and "tik tok star" are no longer a thing.

/doesn't matter, it will be replaced by some other stupid thing
//git offa my lawn
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Less of this, more of the Russian nurse who wore a clear gown to cheer up her patients.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess Dubai is essential for her with all the supply of sand to make silicone for her teats.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
reactiongifs.comView Full Size
 
harlock [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
British fit?
 
Magnus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dj_bigbird: Dubai, eh? Wonder how much she got paid.


That profession is more reputable than "influencer".
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who exactly are these "influencers" influencing?
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Influencer = attention whore
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didnt realize sucking dick on the sheiks yacht was so mentally restorative.
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did she go to Dubai to enlarge her Bubais?
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Officer Barrelroll: It will be nice when "influencer" "youtuber" "reality star" and "tik tok star" are no longer a thing.

/doesn't matter, it will be replaced by some other stupid thing
//git offa my lawn


And THAT'S the problem.

At least "fleek" went away, though.
 
capn' fun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

harlock: British fit?


Was thinking the same thing...
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Na sorry but I'm not buying it.............Can any of my Fellow Farkerz holler BS!!!!!
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: I didnt realize sucking dick on the sheiks yacht was so mentally restorative.


It probably does wonders for your checking account.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too cold to show off your tits in Bolton.
Sure, the tits are harder and pokier but............ I forgot where I was going with this.
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Escort"
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dj_bigbird: Dubai, eh? Wonder how much she got paid.


For the folks who don't think this was an escort comment...

She has just over 10k followers on her social platforms, she likely isn't generating enough income for the posh lifestyle, took advantage of cheap airfare and airbnb style living, to provide content selling a fantasy.

I'm actually really excited for a forthcoming HBO Max show that takes 'average folks' who want to be instagram famous, and sends them through the whole ringer of fake photo locations, etc.  Hopefully, it'll be an eye opening experience for individuals who believe everything they see on social media.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dubai is a human rights nightmare fark that place
 
mmojo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Officer Barrelroll: It will be nice when "influencer" "youtuber" "reality star" and "tik tok star" are no longer a thing.

/doesn't matter, it will be replaced by some other stupid thing
//git offa my lawn


People said the same thing about television. The world only spins foreword.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yikes, that's a British 3.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MelGoesOnTour: At least "fleek" went away, though.


Not fast enough, though.
 
The Madd Mann [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm seeing not a lot of "fitness" and a lot of "getting your norks out on the internet."
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Officer Barrelroll: It will be nice when "influencer" "youtuber" "reality star" and "tik tok star" are no longer a thing.

/doesn't matter, it will be replaced by some other stupid thing
//git offa my lawn

And THAT'S the problem.

At least "fleek" went away, though.


And "bae", thankfully.
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scanning thread for the words 'butter' and 'face'... hmmm not here yet.  allow me.
 
WGJ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

For those who don't want to click on a Sun link.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: MelGoesOnTour: Officer Barrelroll: It will be nice when "influencer" "youtuber" "reality star" and "tik tok star" are no longer a thing.

/doesn't matter, it will be replaced by some other stupid thing
//git offa my lawn

And THAT'S the problem.

At least "fleek" went away, though.

And "bae", thankfully.


And that.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SVC_conservative: Less of this, more of the Russian nurse who wore a clear gown to cheer up her patients.


WHAR STORY WHAR PIX?
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: WHAR STORY WHAR PIX?


thesun.co.ukView Full Size


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti​c​le-8551771/Russian-nurse-wore-protecti​ve-gown-TV-weather-presenter.html
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

dothemath: I didnt realize sucking dick on the sheiks yacht was so mentally restorative.


The money is
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

WGJ: [Fark user image image 670x845]
For those who don't want to click on a Sun link.


Thats some foreshadowing in that photo. Now take a look at the background. We know how things ended up.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well she does have a lovely voice though.
 
AbortionsForAll [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

WGJ: [Fark user image 670x845]
For those who don't want to click on a Sun link.


Thanks, that's great. Do you have a link for her swim costume, too? Cause I want to wear that out like this genius wears out her welcome.

/srsly tho i want that suit
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
My family came to visit a few years ago and they stayed at an expensive hotel downtown that had a rooftop pool.

So I'm up there sitting and watching "the beautiful people" live it up. Corny.

I spot two ladies engaged in a photo shoot. One would pose on the pool steps and the other would take the photos. They'd consult and then keep going after suit adjustments.

I kept thinking "Wow I bet that shot turned out well. I wonder if her followers know that less than 15 yards behind her my kid is farting into a pool noodle while his cousin listens at the other end."

"Glamor"
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
On a diet like that, I seriously doubt she's influencing anybody's "fitness."
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I wouldn't kick her out of bed for eating tea biscuits.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: Well she does have a lovely voice though.


"Wot's all this, then?"
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Not an escort, nobody in Dubai is paying to import that from Disease Island.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: Dubai, eh? Wonder how much she got paid.


For those who dont know, Dubai is well known in celeb circles as a location for high paid sex work.

If you ever see, say, Pam Andersen partying on a yacht there, shes getting hundreds of thousands to do so
 
OilfieldDrunk [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If you tell me you're an influencer I want to punch you in the face.

That includes they little bastard they just plays with toys
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

WGJ: [Fark user image 670x845]
For those who don't want to click on a Sun link.


So, this person ate the "fitness influencer" or what?
 
Rent Party
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: MelGoesOnTour: Officer Barrelroll: It will be nice when "influencer" "youtuber" "reality star" and "tik tok star" are no longer a thing.

/doesn't matter, it will be replaced by some other stupid thing
//git offa my lawn

And THAT'S the problem.

At least "fleek" went away, though.

And "bae", thankfully.


I still dont know what that one is.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Influencers are essential workers.  We need more idiots, don't ya know?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
She's like a British 6. Not even MySpace angles could bump her up to an internet 7.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Who exactly are these "influencers" influencing?


Morons that make life decisions based on what someone else put on social media.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Officer Barrelroll: It will be nice when "influencer" "youtuber" "reality star" and "tik tok star" are no longer a thing.

/doesn't matter, it will be replaced by some other stupid thing
//git offa my lawn


It is replacing "movie star" and "TV start" (especially hype jobs with next to no real credits).  But humans appeared wired to follow stupid "celebrities".  A weird bug in the code.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

OldRod: WGJ: [Fark user image 670x845]
For those who don't want to click on a Sun link.

So, this person ate the "fitness influencer" or what?


There seems to be a British translation error. It is not "fitness" but "fittin dis". Like from the photo, I am an influencer for fittin dis in my mouth. Thr hamburger being just one thing fitting in her mouth.
 
Cyrene Valantion
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
She did a live interview in British Tv earlier today to try and 'clear up misconceptions'.

It did not go well.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Nice fitness gut
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

WGJ: [Fark user image 670x845]
For those who don't want to click on a Sun link.


I see pics like that, "influencer" holding greasy/fattening (aka delicious) food, or in this case up to her mouth.  And I wonder if she actually eats it.  Or if she then sets it down and eats that salad instead.  I've also seen instances of "influencers" throwing away food immediately after buying & take a pic of/holding it, so that's not ruled out either.
 
