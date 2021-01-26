 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Suddenly, air conditioner   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
36
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

1136 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Jan 2021 at 12:20 PM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn!  That's Horrendous!

I dearly hope that guy recovers.  Words are insufficient...
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is scary. That helmet definitely saved his life.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That has always been my fear walking around in NYC, at least half of those ac units are put in by amateurs.
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: That has always been my fear walking around in NYC, at least half of those ac units are put in by amateurs.


Kramer installs air conditioner
Youtube wrylAsHhFVM
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
good thing he had a hat on
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Jesus!!!! Wow. Really lucky to be alive.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Thank god it wasn't an anvil.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Reminds me of that scene near the end of Rampage.
 
balial [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
db2
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"DUCT!  I mean duck!!"
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
When i lived in San Fran a window came out of a highrise.  Luckily the wind blew it away from the building so it didn't land on the sidewalk.
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
decider.comView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sounds like a bad compressor.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size


Serial Mom did it.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This is how Mama Cass suddenly was able to hit the high notes early in her career:

It's true, I did get hit on the head by a pipe that fell down and my range was increased by three notes. They were tearing this club apart in the islands, revamping it, putting in a dance floor. Workmen dropped a thin metal plumbing pipe and it hit me on the head and knocked me to the ground. I had a concussion and went to the hospital. I had a bad headache for about two weeks and all of a sudden I was singing higher. It's true. Honest to God.[
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

balial: [Fark user image 640x480]


Why Paddy's Not At Work Today
Youtube iA5RGI3zn20
 
bhcompy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hope he fares better than the Meesta Meesta lady
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Not gonna lie: That is legit terrifying AF.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

db2: [i.imgur.com image 480x270]


Damn, Cheddie
 
orbister
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
godathiscomputer.jpg
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Oh, wow, that sucks hard.

Spend the extra thirty bucks or whatever to have the guy from the hardware store come out and inspect your self-installation of window units, people.  Even the 20-40 pound ones sold as easily self-installable are no farking joke with a story or two of gravity behind them, and it doesn't take much wind for them to land much further away than you'd think, either.

Hope this guy recovers.  Even on the list of shiat you kind of expect to fall on you when doing firefighting work (unsurprisingly, either falling on things or the reverse are much higher on the hazard list when entering damaged buildings than the actual fire) this is basically the worst hit I've ever even heard of someone taking.

// Bet this guy is an unofficial helmet salesman for the rest of his life if he recovers fully.  Jesus Christ, did his training never to remove safety gear until fully out of the yellow zone just save his literal neck or what?
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: That has always been my fear walking around in NYC, at least half of those ac units are put in by amateurs.


This happened in my building.
A resident was trying to remove the air conditioner and right out the window it went, landing 6 stories below.  Thankfully it didn't hit anyone, but i saw it out of the corner of my eye and I was almost afraid to look out the window...

Since then, the management company has stated that all A/C installs/removals have to be supervised by the super.


Also, NYC has a law that all window AC units have to have a brace/bracket on them.
 
drtgb
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This is a legit fear of mine.

When I lived in an apartment,  I installed an air conditioner myself and became very paranoid that I did it wrong. I had the super check it out and he said it was fine. I'd ask friends to check it and they all thought it was great. When it came time to move, the mover was uninstalling it and it flipped out of the window and crashed to the ground (I was on the third floor). Fortunately, it landed in the bushes but, even from that relatively low height, it smashed several branches.
 
Watubi
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: When i lived in San Fran a window came out of a highrise.  Luckily the wind blew it away from the building so it didn't land on the sidewalk.


No one here says "San Fran", call it Frisco so everyone knows you were a local
 
camarugala
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark is always a few days behind Reddit but Reddit sucks more. All and all they rank equally imho.
 
Watubi
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I always joke about firefighters stubbing their toe and taking years of disability.  But, if anyone deserves it, this one does.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Knocked him out cold!

/runs
 
bhcompy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Watubi: I always joke about firefighters stubbing their toe and taking years of disability.  But, if anyone deserves it, this one does.


fwiw pretty much every retired firefighter I know has had multiple service connected knee, hip, and/or back surgeries.  Lugging a lot of heavy shiat everywhere up and down flights of stairs and ladders for 25 years isn't kind to your body
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"...out of nowhere the metal unit fell..."

I thought it fell out of a window, but that's just me.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Watubi: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: When i lived in San Fran a window came out of a highrise.  Luckily the wind blew it away from the building so it didn't land on the sidewalk.

No one here says "San Fran", call it Frisco so everyone knows you were a local


I wasn't a local.  Got transferred there from BFE Virginia
 
Officer Collins
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The pic showing the roof shows an a/c unit sitting on the roof with the power cord stretched tight through the window.

It was likely removed from the window by a careless firefighter and not due to homeowner negligence.
 
Desert Tripper
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
litespeed74
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Not cool.
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.