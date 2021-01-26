 Skip to content
(CNN)   If this article is correct Samuel L. Jackson is the smartest guy alive on the planet   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Profanity, educated people, curse words, plenty of words, swearing vocabulary, psychologist Richard Stephens, higher rate of profanity use, emotional response  
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This shiat pops up every farking year you biatch.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nirbo: This shiat pops up every farking year you biatch.


So fark off, you wanker, we've had enough of your goddamn shiat-talking here for a thousand farking years.

Wow, I feel like a smarter asshole than ever now.
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: Nirbo: This shiat pops up every farking year you biatch.

So fark off, you wanker, we've had enough of your goddamn shiat-talking here for a thousand farking years.

Wow, I feel like a smarter asshole than ever now.


I'm feeling pretty farking good about my goddamned level of intellect.

But my farking self esteem is in the shiathouse.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this article is correct Samuel L. Jackson is the smartest guy alive on the planet


Yeah, ya never know about the rest of the universe. That's why I'm always skeptical about the Miss Universe Pageant.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every motherf*cking time.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: That's why I'm always skeptical about the Miss Universe Pageant.


And 'Murican sportsball teams that declare themselves World Champion of X Ball Thingie, despite not competing globally at all.
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet we're not allowed to swear here on Fark.

Correlation you ask?

Fark yes.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to the article, Drew is then a shiathead asshole promoting dishonesty and stupidity here on Fark by not farking letting us use goddamn swear words, since people who swear are also more honest.  And this also calls into question the farking integrity of the modmins, and I guarantee some son of a biatch will delete my comment and put me in timeout for saying this.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Belgium, man. Belgium.
 
abmoraz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby needs to watch the Netflix Documentary Series "The History of Swearing" hosted by Nicholas Cage.  Samuel L. Jackson isn't the top swearer in movies.

It's Jonah Hill.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
&^%$#@
 
It's Bensane Garrison!
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: According to the article, Drew is then a shiathead asshole promoting dishonesty and stupidity here on Fark by not farking letting us use goddamn swear words, since people who swear are also more honest.  And this also calls into question the farking integrity of the modmins, and I guarantee some son of a biatch will delete my comment and put me in timeout for saying this.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TIL my dad was Stephen Hawkings when working on vehicles.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abmoraz: Subby needs to watch the Netflix Documentary Series "The History of Swearing" hosted by Nicholas Cage.  Samuel L. Jackson isn't the top swearer in movies.

It's Jonah Hill.


Came here to post this, ya farkers. It's actually a pretty neat show.

So far I learned that a certain word doesn't actually stand for fornicate under command of the king.
 
Maynard G. Muskievote
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Jesus farking Christ you goddamn reprobates, there's no need for such shiatty language.
 
Musikslayer
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If true, I will make Methuselah look like some punkass kid.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
@_@
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
From body cam footage I've seen, cops are some of the smartest people on the planet.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I always thought if you didn't curse and held it in, the repressed emotions
would manifest as some metastatic, psychosomatic disease or some shiat.
 
DragonIV [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Gleeman: abmoraz: Subby needs to watch the Netflix Documentary Series "The History of Swearing" hosted by Nicholas Cage.  Samuel L. Jackson isn't the top swearer in movies.

It's Jonah Hill.

Came here to post this, ya farkers. It's actually a pretty neat show.

So far I learned that a certain word doesn't actually stand for fornicate under command of the king.


I had actually never heard that, but this show is the shiat regardless.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Cursing is one of those things I like to do sparingly but when I do, you know ___ just got real.
Flanders Goes Ape Shit Crazy
Youtube v5ZYse6Vqtc
 
Cantankerous Gnome
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

abmoraz: Subby needs to watch the Netflix Documentary Series "The History of Swearing" hosted by Nicholas Cage.  Samuel L. Jackson isn't the top swearer in movies.

It's Jonah Hill.


I saw that too, but if I remember rightly, there were some serious qualifiers in there that made me think.  I think he was the top swearer when factoring in time on screen and words spoken, so Samuel Jackson might have more total swears, but Jonah Hill says less but swears more when he does speak.

/shameless plug to tell everyone to listen to "Til the Cows Come Home" by Lucille Bogan, a lovely filthy, filthy song from like the 1920s.  WAP's got nothing on that song.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

HypnozombieX: TIL my dad was Stephen Hawkings when working on vehicles.


For mine it was setting up the artificial Christmas tree. Given his personal choice of invective, he sounded quite religious from a distance.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Belgium.

Where's my MENSA invitation?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Calypsocookie: Yet we're not allowed to swear here on Fark.

Correlation you ask?

Fark yes.
[Fark user image 224x336] [View Full Size image _x_]


ya, what's up with that? fark treats us like children, when in fact i bet most of us are over 60
 
Mock26
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My favorite swear word comes from Death Race 2000 and is not a real swear word:

Jesus H. Chrysler.

Well, either that or the use of "frak" from the original BattleStar Galactica or the use of Chinese on Firefly (Gorram!) to get past the censors.
 
Mock26
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: Calypsocookie: Yet we're not allowed to swear here on Fark.

Correlation you ask?

Fark yes.
[Fark user image 224x336] [View Full Size image _x_]

ya, what's up with that? fark treats us like children, when in fact i bet most of us are over 60


This is supposed to be a family friendly place since Drew found respectability.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Someone is trying to drum up business for the Fark.com cuss bank? I'll allow it.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Falling Down - Real Men Curse (1080p)
Youtube SzgUv3xjr44
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mock26: some_beer_drinker: Calypsocookie: Yet we're not allowed to swear here on Fark.

Correlation you ask?

Fark yes.
[Fark user image 224x336] [View Full Size image _x_]

ya, what's up with that? fark treats us like children, when in fact i bet most of us are over 60

This is supposed to be a family friendly place since Drew found respectability.


He did?
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Jay and Silent Bob Rap
Youtube ON0iqz4ento

NSFW language, obv
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: ya, what's up with that? fark treats us like children, when in fact i bet most of us are over 60


Which means we're even closer to sitting around, drooling, and filling our shorts.  Again.
 
MoriartyLives
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Why, because he has the smartest Mom, I suppose.

/cross-thread fun
 
Great_Milenko [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
George Carlin is all the proof you need.   That man took cursing and made it an art form.
 
Atomic Redneck
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Semprini.
 
