 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   So you won't wear a mask? How about a little snort of this?   (nypost.com) divider line
12
    More: Interesting, Nose, Thickening agent, nasal spray, Virus, Nasal cavity, Carrageenan, Respiratory system, Dr. Richard Moakes  
•       •       •

186 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Jan 2021 at 9:50 AM (7 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The NYPost is sniffing glue again.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Cocaine is 100% effective.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This?

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Sometimes it's vertical, sometimes its horizontal.  Fark, why you do this?!
 
steklo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
But does the nasal spray contain micro-chips and lizard changing abilities in one's DNA?
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Unless you have a "good" mask, it's more about stopping droplets at the source - about not spreading it to others rather than avoiding being exposed

Great idea to use *with* a mask. But I'm not trusting anyone who isn't wearing a mask until at least 6 months after basically everyone is vaccinated.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
two days??? I get the business plan but 2 days???
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

montreal_medic: Unless you have a "good" mask, it's more about stopping droplets at the source - about not spreading it to others rather than avoiding being exposed

Great idea to use *with* a mask. But I'm not trusting anyone who isn't wearing a mask until at least 6 months after basically everyone is vaccinated.


So never. That's my plan too.
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

montreal_medic: Unless you have a "good" mask, it's more about stopping droplets at the source - about not spreading it to others rather than avoiding being exposed

Great idea to use *with* a mask. But I'm not trusting anyone who isn't wearing a mask until at least 6 months after basically everyone is vaccinated.


I'm still not trusting them at all.

I mean, at that point I'm pretty sure I'll be safe from COVID, but what other shiat are those filthy bastards carrying?
 
genner
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Nirbo: The NYPost is sniffing glue again.


That would block the virus if you used enough.
 
Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

montreal_medic: Unless you have a "good" mask, it's more about stopping droplets at the source - about not spreading it to others rather than avoiding being exposed

Great idea to use *with* a mask. But I'm not trusting anyone who isn't wearing a mask until at least 6 months after basically everyone is vaccinated.


You know that 90% of them would claim to have used the spray but didn't.
 
Oztemprom [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

steklo: But does the nasal spray contain micro-chips and lizard changing abilities in one's DNA?


If it doesn't, I don't want it.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.