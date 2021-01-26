 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Your dog's ancestors migrated to the Americas about 15,000 years ago, probably looking for top quality steaks   (cnn.com) divider line
13
    More: Interesting, Dog, Archaeology, Asia, Gene, Archaeological evidence, Bering Land Bridge, Bering Strait, genetic makeup of ancient dog  
•       •       •

185 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Jan 2021 at 11:05 AM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Impossible, Biblical Science clearly establishes that nothing existed 15,000 years ago.
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yes, I know that Epicyon is not canis lupus familiaris.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ginnungagap42: [Fark user image 850x495]

Yes, I know that Epicyon is not canis lupus familiaris.


JFC - imagine running into the bigger one while out hunting and gathering - this is why pants weren't invented* until far after its time.

*True story

/ it's false
 
Grungehamster [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What Happened to the Pre-Contact Dogs?
Youtube osMu6i2txFA
 
steklo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grungehamster [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: Ginnungagap42: [Fark user image 850x495]

Yes, I know that Epicyon is not canis lupus familiaris.

JFC - imagine running into the bigger one while out hunting and gathering - this is why pants weren't invented* until far after its time.

*True story

/ it's false


newdinosaurs.comView Full Size


This thing was more closely related to horses and pigs than wolves, but you wouldn't want to encounter one on a hunt all the same.
 
steklo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Grungehamster:
[newdinosaurs.com image 850x478]

This thing was more closely related to horses and pigs than wolves, but you wouldn't want to encounter one on a hunt all the same.

Oh, I don't know. I like her scarf. Seems like a nice girl.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well, it seems pretty obvious that when they built the Pyramids *(Egypt, Mexico, everywhere else) they sent people to spread the word.

/who's they?
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Wow. Just yesterday I asked the Google "How long have dogs been in North America?".
This means something.
I think it means I was curious about the history of dogs in North America.
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Grungehamster: BenSaw2: Ginnungagap42: [Fark user image 850x495]

Yes, I know that Epicyon is not canis lupus familiaris.

JFC - imagine running into the bigger one while out hunting and gathering - this is why pants weren't invented* until far after its time.

*True story

/ it's false

[newdinosaurs.com image 850x478]

This thing was more closely related to horses and pigs than wolves, but you wouldn't want to encounter one on a hunt all the same.


It's shown barking at a dire squirrel.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ less than a minute ago  

steklo: Grungehamster:
[newdinosaurs.com image 850x478]

This thing was more closely related to horses and pigs than wolves, but you wouldn't want to encounter one on a hunt all the same.

Oh, I don't know. I like her scarf. Seems like a nice girl.


In my experience, redheads do tend to bite.  She may be smiling now...
 
snowshovel
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Dogs know where the good stuff is.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.