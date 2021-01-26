 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   Short sellers are down $91B in January, driven mainly by their correct assertion that GameStop does suck ass, but their failure to realize the stonk would still go up   (cnbc.com) divider line
65
    More: Followup, Call option, Stock market, Short sellers, Short, Stock, Option, market's relentless rally, liquidity providers  
•       •       •

749 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 Jan 2021 at 4:29 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



65 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark me running if I can't find my damn tiny violin anywhere.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Demetrius: Fark me running if I can't find my damn tiny violin anywhere.


First off, this.

But also...HOW.  Let it die.  Who the hell is propping up Gamestop of all places?
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Short sellers? I think they prefer the term "Little people".
 
Ashelth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: Demetrius: Fark me running if I can't find my damn tiny violin anywhere.

First off, this.

But also...HOW.  Let it die.  Who the hell is propping up Gamestop of all places?


Reddit.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, Dave at Store #37402 did manage to sell a used Nintendo Wii U.  Talk about beating expectations!
 
Smidge204
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is short selling even allowed to be a thing? How is it not so obvious that it creates criminally perverse incentives to make businesses fail, that it's still permitted?

Farking hell.
=Smidge=
/OTOH it does bring a smile to my face when they get hosed like this...
 
A Terrible Human
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The memes on r/wallstreetbets are going to be incredible
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ashelth: LowbrowDeluxe: Demetrius: Fark me running if I can't find my damn tiny violin anywhere.

First off, this.

But also...HOW.  Let it die.  Who the hell is propping up Gamestop of all places?

Reddit.


It's a thing. Reddit users are all buying stocks that are heavily shorted, just to fark with professional investors.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The traders must've thought a lot of gamers would return their copies of Cyberpunk 2077.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let the institutional investors eat their cake.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This started as a meme on 4chan's /biz but ended up as a circle-jerk on r/wallstreetbets ... and I'm loving it. The hedge fund brokers (who are holding the short position on gamestock) are getting wrecked by a bunch of jokers using robinhood... lol
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Ashelth: LowbrowDeluxe: Demetrius: Fark me running if I can't find my damn tiny violin anywhere.

First off, this.

But also...HOW.  Let it die.  Who the hell is propping up Gamestop of all places?

Reddit.


Oh. So internet "experts"? No wonder they suck at it.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Is it because nobody wears shorts during distancing?
 
brizbon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Smidge204: Why is short selling even allowed to be a thing? How is it not so obvious that it creates criminally perverse incentives to make businesses fail, that it's still permitted?

Farking hell.
=Smidge=
/OTOH it does bring a smile to my face when they get hosed like this...


Short selling isnt anything more complicated than agreeing to purchasing stock at a future date.

There's no way on earth you could even try to make it illegal
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Does this qualify as a Talebesque Black Swan?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

brizbon: Smidge204: Why is short selling even allowed to be a thing? How is it not so obvious that it creates criminally perverse incentives to make businesses fail, that it's still permitted?

Farking hell.
=Smidge=
/OTOH it does bring a smile to my face when they get hosed like this...

Short selling isnt anything more complicated than agreeing to purchasing stock at a future date.

There's no way on earth you could even try to make it illegal


We made ethanol illegal.  Somthing a fungus produces when it gets in sugar solution.  And happens naturally in nature.  Short selling isn't even a part of nature, it will be much easier to make illegal.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

allears: Ashelth: LowbrowDeluxe: Demetrius: Fark me running if I can't find my damn tiny violin anywhere.

First off, this.

But also...HOW.  Let it die.  Who the hell is propping up Gamestop of all places?

Reddit.

It's a thing. Reddit users are all buying stocks that are heavily shorted, just to fark with professional investors.


If there was ever any doubt that Wall Street had little to nothing to do with the real world the fact that a Reddit meme transferred billions of dollars should settle that forever.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

tuxq: This started as a meme on 4chan's /biz but ended up as a circle-jerk on r/wallstreetbets ... and I'm loving it. The hedge fund brokers (who are holding the short position on gamestock) are getting wrecked by a bunch of jokers using robinhood... lol


Just another hole in the system to patch in the future. Can't have the little people screwing with a rich man's gold.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Smidge204: Why is short selling even allowed to be a thing? How is it not so obvious that it creates criminally perverse incentives to make businesses fail, that it's still permitted?



Also creates rare opportunities for bands of investors to drive others they might hate into bankruptcy.  It's all part of the game.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: Demetrius: Fark me running if I can't find my damn tiny violin anywhere.

First off, this.

But also...HOW.  Let it die.  Who the hell is propping up Gamestop of all places?


It's a place where you can get physical copies of games. Instantly, no waiting on a shipment. In addition they provide many valuable services. Expert advice on any game or system. Professional recommendations on games to try.  The most value you can expect on trade ins. The best and most informative game magazine in the business. And an iron clad disc warranty.

What else do you want?
 
LL316
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: tuxq: This started as a meme on 4chan's /biz but ended up as a circle-jerk on r/wallstreetbets ... and I'm loving it. The hedge fund brokers (who are holding the short position on gamestock) are getting wrecked by a bunch of jokers using robinhood... lol

Just another hole in the system to patch in the future. Can't have the little people screwing with a rich man's gold.


You don't have to be rich to own stocks...
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Ashelth: LowbrowDeluxe: Demetrius: Fark me running if I can't find my damn tiny violin anywhere.

First off, this.

But also...HOW.  Let it die.  Who the hell is propping up Gamestop of all places?

Reddit.

Oh. So internet "experts"? No wonder they suck at it.


The traditional "experts", our overmasters, are the ones losing money right now.  The internet experts are the ones winning.  That is why this must be stopped.  All threats to the overmasters must be crushed.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Down $91B in January?! Well, thankfully all the hedge fund managers and their significant others got Lexuses for Christmas before they had to settle for GMCs.
 
brizbon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: brizbon: Smidge204: Why is short selling even allowed to be a thing? How is it not so obvious that it creates criminally perverse incentives to make businesses fail, that it's still permitted?

Farking hell.
=Smidge=
/OTOH it does bring a smile to my face when they get hosed like this...

Short selling isnt anything more complicated than agreeing to purchasing stock at a future date.

There's no way on earth you could even try to make it illegal

We made ethanol illegal.  Somthing a fungus produces when it gets in sugar solution.  And happens naturally in nature.  Short selling isn't even a part of nature, it will be much easier to make illegal.


Yes. I mean. You could obviously make it illegal. You can do that with anything

I mean. You'll never get enough support for it

Most economists agree it's an important part of price discovery. Studies have shown it has no impact on decreasing market volatility. And most countries that tried outlawing it have reversed their decision

In short, it ain't ever gonna happen
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
NOW short it...

The run up was likely short institutionals buying to cover.

It's an irrational and stupid play, either way. 117% of the outstanding shares are owned by institutional investors.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

LL316: AppleOptionEsc: tuxq: This started as a meme on 4chan's /biz but ended up as a circle-jerk on r/wallstreetbets ... and I'm loving it. The hedge fund brokers (who are holding the short position on gamestock) are getting wrecked by a bunch of jokers using robinhood... lol

Just another hole in the system to patch in the future. Can't have the little people screwing with a rich man's gold.

You don't have to be rich to own stocks...


But, if only the rich could own stonks, that would make it better for the overmaster class.  So, we need to restrict the ability of non overmasters to own stonks.  Threats to the system must be crushed.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: Demetrius: Fark me running if I can't find my damn tiny violin anywhere.

First off, this.

But also...HOW.  Let it die.  Who the hell is propping up Gamestop of all places?


because it's very funny.
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Sometimes Adam Smith's "invisible hand" offers  an extended middle finger to hedge fund managers/manipulators. I find it pretty humorous.

/ after almost doubling today, GME had added another $60 in after hours trading
 
LL316
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: abhorrent1: Ashelth: LowbrowDeluxe: Demetrius: Fark me running if I can't find my damn tiny violin anywhere.

First off, this.

But also...HOW.  Let it die.  Who the hell is propping up Gamestop of all places?

Reddit.

Oh. So internet "experts"? No wonder they suck at it.

The traditional "experts", our overmasters, are the ones losing money right now.  The internet experts are the ones winning.  That is why this must be stopped.  All threats to the overmasters must be crushed.


In the long run, all the internet experts are doing is increasing the profit for your overmasters.  Keep incentivizing them to short more and they'll make even more money.  Redditors will run out of cash far sooner than people who's job description is "become rich".
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
f 'em right in their shorts
 
Smidge204
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

brizbon: Short selling isnt anything more complicated than agreeing to purchasing stock at a future date.

There's no way on earth you could even try to make it illegal


My understanding is it's a little more complicated than that, specifically it involves borrowing the stock from someone else (a broker), selling it with an agreement to buy it back at a given price, then returning it to the proper owner. In other words you're selling something that isn't yours, and the only thing that differentiates that from theft is you promise to buy it back and return it.

But it doesn't matter, because it's already kind of illegal. "Abuse" of short selling is already banned, so clearly the act is defined well enough to ban extreme examples of it... all they would need to do is ban all examples of it.
=Smidge=
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Demetrius: Fark me running if I can't find my damn tiny violin anywhere.


How about a miniscule viola?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

LL316: AmbassadorBooze: abhorrent1: Ashelth: LowbrowDeluxe: Demetrius: Fark me running if I can't find my damn tiny violin anywhere.

First off, this.

But also...HOW.  Let it die.  Who the hell is propping up Gamestop of all places?

Reddit.

Oh. So internet "experts"? No wonder they suck at it.

The traditional "experts", our overmasters, are the ones losing money right now.  The internet experts are the ones winning.  That is why this must be stopped.  All threats to the overmasters must be crushed.

In the long run, all the internet experts are doing is increasing the profit for your overmasters.  Keep incentivizing them to short more and they'll make even more money.  Redditors will run out of cash far sooner than people who's job description is "become rich".


So, why are people panicing?  If this will ultimately just end up with the overmasters profiting, then there is no problem.  I guess we could just streamline the system and make laws requiring underchuds to give their resources to the overmasters, bring back a form of fuedalism where the serfs are owned by the local overmaster.  That would be more efficient, instead of making complex computer systems to transfer the resources through forms of gambling.
 
jake_lex
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Sure these guys aren't behind this?

bosshunting.com.auView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

MythDragon: LowbrowDeluxe: Demetrius: Fark me running if I can't find my damn tiny violin anywhere.

First off, this.

But also...HOW.  Let it die.  Who the hell is propping up Gamestop of all places?

It's a place where you can get physical copies of games. Instantly, no waiting on a shipment. In addition they provide many valuable services. Expert advice on any game or system. Professional recommendations on games to try.  The most value you can expect on trade ins. The best and most informative game magazine in the business. And an iron clad disc warranty.

What else do you want?


Except that small, independent shops are also disrupting them. Not to mention the seemingly infinite tales of local, and corporate mismanagement that all work against them.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Smidge204: My understanding  ...
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

https://im-an-economist.blogspot.com/2​014/01/short-selling-explained-case-st​udy.html

Kung-fu grip.
 
Fano
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

MythDragon: LowbrowDeluxe: Demetrius: Fark me running if I can't find my damn tiny violin anywhere.

First off, this.

But also...HOW.  Let it die.  Who the hell is propping up Gamestop of all places?

It's a place where you can get physical copies of games. Instantly, no waiting on a shipment. In addition they provide many valuable services. Expert advice on any game or system. Professional recommendations on games to try.  The most value you can expect on trade ins. The best and most informative game magazine in the business. And an iron clad disc warranty.

What else do you want?


media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Short selling is just the price discovery of an efficient market.  It only impacts those trying to make a quick buck.  It has no impact on a long term investment based on fundamental value.

This is like complaining about gamblers who bet the under for not being sufficiently in favor of a high scoring game.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


no sign of letting up after hours
 
SocratesNutz
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Smidge204: Why is short selling even allowed to be a thing? How is it not so obvious that it creates criminally perverse incentives to make businesses fail, that it's still permitted?

Farking hell.
=Smidge=
/OTOH it does bring a smile to my face when they get hosed like this...


I've been buying and shorting stocks for decades and I have heard this gem thousands of times. Please tell me how I can make a company fail so that I can make money shorting that stock. Please tell me. I am criminally perverse and I want to do this. Does shorting a stock make the company fail? How does that work exactly? If anything, a large number of shorts on a stock can make the stock price soar (TSLA); but you are claiming otherwise.

So shorting a stock makes that company fail. Does buying a stock make that company succeed?

Then, to top it all off you proclaim that you take joy in watching other people lose money because they had the audacity to think a stock price might actually fall.

Classy.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

brizbon: Smidge204: Why is short selling even allowed to be a thing? How is it not so obvious that it creates criminally perverse incentives to make businesses fail, that it's still permitted?

Farking hell.
=Smidge=
/OTOH it does bring a smile to my face when they get hosed like this...

Short selling isnt anything more complicated than agreeing to purchasing stock at a future date.

There's no way on earth you could even try to make it illegal


Which is why they should just let short sellers die painful deaths and not try to regulate WSB.

Look, shorter thought they were clever shorting GME when everyone knows it shouldn't be $20. So a bunch of cocky farks with lots of money shorted it to the tune there is 140% outstanding short stock vs how much actual GME stock there is. There is no farking way you should short that because you can cause a squeeze.

Well someone a year ago and 2 months noticed that and took a long big bet that this would happen. Oops, they were right 40% more shares would not just appear. Oops it's even worst the Cohen bought a large share of the pool. Oops they fark and instead of shiat that shorts Saying things and trickery (press releases are a favorite weapon) to lower a stock value possibly at your cost a bunch of idiots just took their shirt.

If anything WSB is guilty of is showing just how farking rigged the game is against you because no one is talking about "why were brokers allowed to create 40% imaginary stock out of thin air to gamble with"
 
keldaria
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Smidge204: Why is short selling even allowed to be a thing? How is it not so obvious that it creates criminally perverse incentives to make businesses fail, that it's still permitted?

Farking hell.
=Smidge=
/OTOH it does bring a smile to my face when they get hosed like this...


It serves a purpose. When stocks are on the move upward in price, a lot of times there are not enough people interested in selling to cover the interest in buying. If the stock has doubled in price in the last year and its future still looks rosy then why would any investor want to sell. At the same time many investors want in. Short selling allows people who think the stock is oversold to sell shares into the market that otherwise wouldn't be sold. When in balance and check it actually stabilizes the market by not letting a stock get overhyped and the value carried away from its actual value. Otherwise the high demand to get into a stock paired with the low supply of sellers would more frequently lead to bubbles in the market.

It also serves a purpose by incentivizing critical looks at corporate figures and books to find things the company might be covering up from investors, ideally before they become the next Enron. The idea being if an investor catches the problem while it's small, sure they might short and release it hoping to provoke a gain, but they are also doing investors a favor by revealing information that harms their investment, sure, but by doing so before it cripples it for good or it causes a bankruptcy or other larger liabilities that would cause them to loose even more.

However sometimes and frequently when we get these stories it's being used to speculate/manipulate the market and drive prices down for profit or by releasing half baked data to drive a stock value down for quick profit. It's always abuses that you end up hearing about, not the function it actually serves in the background.
 
nemisonic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: Demetrius: Fark me running if I can't find my damn tiny violin anywhere.

First off, this.

But also...HOW.  Let it die.  Who the hell is propping up Gamestop of all places?


A massive group on a sub-reddit:
https://www.wired.com/story/gamestop-​s​tock-wall-street-bets-short-squeeze/
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: [Fark user image image 636x184]

no sign of letting up after hours


WTF? That's a lot of money for a horrible company.
 
Lord Dimwit
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I feel like the mods of r/wallstreetbets pretty obviously committed market manipulation/pump-and-dump...
 
tarkin1
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Once again, popular news reporting is convincing me to do the exact opposite.   This looks like a great opportunity to buy puts on game stop.
 
semiotix
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

tuxq: The hedge fund brokers (who are holding the short position on gamestock) are getting wrecked by a bunch of jokers using robinhood... lol


Hedge funds hold most of the short positions here, in part because hedge funds own a shiat-ton of any imaginable security. But at the risk of incurring the wrath of the fine persons of Reddit, there are probably also a fair number of individual investors exactly like them getting their shiat wrecked because the totally plausible bet they made on GameStop's share price declining has now gone radioactive.

Don't get me wrong, I ain't mad (or short on GME). Markets have always been irreducibly irrational; Reddit didn't cause that and won't be what fixes it. But people besides the "suits" are going to be the ones taking it disproportionately up the ass in this case when the dust settles.
 
Smidge204
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SocratesNutz: Please tell me how I can make a company fail so that I can make money shorting that stock. Please tell me.


Sure, since you're clearly not creative enough to think of a way to do it;

1) Set up short sale deal
2) Spread FUD about company
3) Profit

It's called "short and distort" and yes, it's already illegal, but it doesn't take a genius to think of ways to try and pull it off anyway. Especially if you've got deep enough pockets and influence. The potential for abuse quickly raises to tin-foil hat conspiracy levels.


SocratesNutz: Then, to top it all off you proclaim that you take joy in watching other people lose money because they had the audacity to think a stock price might actually fall.


You're betting on someone failing, which makes you an ass. You're not even creating anything of value in the process, just extracting money from the stock market, which makes you a parasite.

Yeah, by comparison I consider myself pretty classy.
=Smidge=
 
Displayed 50 of 65 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.